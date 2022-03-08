This Women’s Day, #FindYourFreshWay says FreshToHome

“Eat like a lady,” “Eat last,” “Save that for your brother,” if you’re a woman, you’re familiar with these and the likes. There’s no denying the existence of biased restrictions on women when it comes to food. So this year, FreshToHome takes these biases head-on and encourages women to break the shackles of the old ways with its brand new International Women’s Day campaign titled #FindYourFreshWay.

Shan Kadavil, founder, FreshToHome said, “For as long as we know, women have been told to mould themselves according to the societal construct of being a ‘woman.’ We, at FreshToHome, want to showcase how much more fun the fresh way of doing things are and nudge women to move away from the “old ways”. We are excited to launch FreshToHome’s Women’s Day campaign #FindYourFreshWay and inspire them to keep it fresh! This is in line with our promise of offering only the freshest meat and seafood assortment containing 0% chemicals or preservatives.”

Conceptualized by the internal creative team, this campaign is an extension of FreshToHome’s core value of ‘freshness,’ where the film offers a fresh perspective of today’s modern women who are ready to break preconceived notions of society. Swati Naik, Creative Director of FreshToHome says about the campaign, "There's this popular notion of how women should be ladylike, prim and proper when they eat. With some rules that apply only to her. But meaty foods can never be enjoyed that way. So we wanted to liberate her from these old notions and support her indulging in her own way -- without restraint. Hence, the campaign thought of #FindYourFreshWay which connects with our core brand promise of freshness."

