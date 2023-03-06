Taapsee Pannu wants the youth to listen to the 'Noise' within

Slice® onboards Bollywood Diva and superstar, Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador. The brand also launched its new invigorating and fun summer campaign, ‘AAM KA EHSAAS. SABSE KHAAS.’ featuring the popular star at a special brand event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

With Kiara as its brand ambassador, Slice aims to further connect with its audience and reinforce its position as the go-to drink for mango lovers across the country.

The bewitching new film transports audiences to a tropical paradise where the majestically beautiful Kiara Advani is dressed in a flowy yellow ensemble with her best companion, Slice as she sits next to a boy who is attempting to woo her. With a pleasing and playful background score, the screen switches between the boy and Kiara exchanging looks while the boy imitates Kiara’s actions to engage with her – only he sits with a bottle of another mango drink attempting to match Slice®. Audiences then witness Kiara indulging herself bit-by-bit in the Slice® experience. Failed at his efforts to be Kiara’s one and only, the boy gives into the irresistible Slice®, as Kiara exclaims that he can try all he wants, Slice® is still her ‘Sabse Khaas’!

Speaking on the association and the new campaign, Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Slice and Tropicana, PepsiCo India said, “We are thrilled to have Kiara Advani as our new brand ambassador. Known for her exceptional acting skills and her stylish persona, she has huge fan base amongst our target audience. We believe her popularity and mass appeal will help us connect with our consumers in a meaningful way."

Commenting on the summer campaign, he further added, “Our new summer campaign is a perfect reflection of the quintessential Slice way of indulging in a mango experience. From relishing the last drop of Slice to the spirited music and added hint of playfulness, the film seamlessly blends into the new AAM KA EHSAAS. SABSE KHAAS narrative. We are confident that the new film will strike a chord with our consumers.”

Sharing her excitement on coming on board as Slice®’s new face, actor Kiara Advani said, “Slice is a drink that is very much a part of my childhood memories and hence has a special place in my heart. I am thrilled to join the Slice family and be part of the legacy brand. Slice is known for its picturesque campaigns that are remembered by one and all and no doubt, the new film will transport the audiences in the indulgent mango world like no other. I am sure that the consumers will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed shooting for it.”

The new Slice® TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign. Slice® is available in single/multi serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms across India.