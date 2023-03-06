Taapsee Pannu wants the youth to listen to the 'Noise' within
Lifestyle tech brand Noise has released a film starring Pannu for Women's Day
Noise is geared up to celebrate the spirit of Women’s Day by showing their support for the women in blue. As an associate partner for Women’s IPL 2023, Noise will run their film ‘Transform like Taapsee’, featuring Taapsee Pannu. Joining in the spirit of Women’s Day, the film depicts brand’s core ethos of breaking stereotypes by listening to their noise within and showcases brand’s love and support towards the team, truly exemplifying the grit and determination it takes to make it big. The film will be aired during all the 22 matches on connected TV and linear SD+HD channels including Sports 18 and Jio Cinema.
Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said on the announcement, “At Noise have always aimed at creating a brand that resonates with the young Indian audience and what resonates with them better than cricket? Women in cricket perfectly exemplify our brand’s core philosophy of listening to the noise within. At Noise, we are proud to join in the celebration of Women’s IPL 2023 and we are certain our young audience will relate to it while they indulge in the upcoming cricket series.”
Starring Taapsee Pannu, the film resonates with the women dominating the world of cricket as it highlights the story of the choices she has made in her life, equating those with being a Noisemaker. It brings to light how Tapsee decided to go against all odds and listen to the Noise within, like the women in blue.
The film calls out the brand’s determination to encourage the youth and women to listen to the noise within. It further highlights its support towards the women dominating the world of cricket.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Haldiram's Holi film is about forgetting differences to celebrate the festival
The film shows how two estranged families come together to celebrate the festival of colours with Haldiram's sweets
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 9:39 AM | 2 min read
Haldiram's has unveiled a Holi special range and a dedicated film to the occasion with the message - "Kuch cheezein badal jaati hain... Nahi badalti rishton ki mithaas, tyohaaroon ki mithaas, Haldiram's ki mithaas. Manao Khushiyon ke Rang, Haldiram's ke sang. Kyunki Meetha toh Sirf Meethai hai".
The film captures how bygone rifts with our dear ones are forgotten when it comes to celebrating festivities together. The film propagates the transitioning emotions beautifully as two estranged families come together to celebrate the festival of colours by sharing a flavour-filled Holi Special - a beautiful traditional gujia box by Haldiram's. Featuring succulent Gujias, the teaser showcases how sweet memories are shared by sharing sweets/confectionaries.
Speaking about the Holi special hamper and the teaser, Divya Batra, Head of Marketing, at Haldiram's, said, "We at Haldiram's believe that no festival is completed without authentic taste of Haldiram's Sweets & Savouries. To make the festival more exciting, we have come up with specially curated Holi boxes & hampers for your loved ones. Visit the nearest store today and enjoy the festival of colours. Wishing everyone and their loved ones, Happy Holi!”
Kailash Agarwal, President – Retail, at Haldiram’s, said, “Haldiram’s has been the trusted brand for Indians when it comes to celebrating festivals. As we begin the auspicious times of the year 2023 with Holi, we at Haldiram’s thought of starting it with a brand-new offering in thoughtfully designed packaging. The specially curated Gujia range is a must have during Holi and we have mindfully worked on bringing back the nostalgic days as people immerse in the joyful colours and our flavourful sweets and savouries. Wishing everyone a safe and Happy Holi!”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kiara Advani says why Slice is 'sabse khaas' in her first ad with the brand
Advani has been announced as the new brand ambassador of the mango beverage
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 3:33 PM | 3 min read
Slice® onboards Bollywood Diva and superstar, Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador. The brand also launched its new invigorating and fun summer campaign, ‘AAM KA EHSAAS. SABSE KHAAS.’ featuring the popular star at a special brand event.
View this post on Instagram
With Kiara as its brand ambassador, Slice aims to further connect with its audience and reinforce its position as the go-to drink for mango lovers across the country.
The bewitching new film transports audiences to a tropical paradise where the majestically beautiful Kiara Advani is dressed in a flowy yellow ensemble with her best companion, Slice as she sits next to a boy who is attempting to woo her. With a pleasing and playful background score, the screen switches between the boy and Kiara exchanging looks while the boy imitates Kiara’s actions to engage with her – only he sits with a bottle of another mango drink attempting to match Slice®. Audiences then witness Kiara indulging herself bit-by-bit in the Slice® experience. Failed at his efforts to be Kiara’s one and only, the boy gives into the irresistible Slice®, as Kiara exclaims that he can try all he wants, Slice® is still her ‘Sabse Khaas’!
Speaking on the association and the new campaign, Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Slice and Tropicana, PepsiCo India said, “We are thrilled to have Kiara Advani as our new brand ambassador. Known for her exceptional acting skills and her stylish persona, she has huge fan base amongst our target audience. We believe her popularity and mass appeal will help us connect with our consumers in a meaningful way."
Commenting on the summer campaign, he further added, “Our new summer campaign is a perfect reflection of the quintessential Slice way of indulging in a mango experience. From relishing the last drop of Slice to the spirited music and added hint of playfulness, the film seamlessly blends into the new AAM KA EHSAAS. SABSE KHAAS narrative. We are confident that the new film will strike a chord with our consumers.”
Sharing her excitement on coming on board as Slice®’s new face, actor Kiara Advani said, “Slice is a drink that is very much a part of my childhood memories and hence has a special place in my heart. I am thrilled to join the Slice family and be part of the legacy brand. Slice is known for its picturesque campaigns that are remembered by one and all and no doubt, the new film will transport the audiences in the indulgent mango world like no other. I am sure that the consumers will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed shooting for it.”
The new Slice® TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign. Slice® is available in single/multi serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms across India.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Thums Up gets Vijay Deverakonda to charge us up
The campaign has been conceptualized by Ogilvy
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 9:38 AM | 2 min read
Thums Up gets Vijay Deverakonda to unveil a power-packed campaign ‘Charger Dena’ for ‘Charged’.
Commenting on the new campaign Tish Condeno, Senior Director, Sparkling Flavors Category, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, said, “Being a market leader in the sparkling category, Thums Up is committed to innovating for the ambitious, audacious, and authentic youth of India. ‘Charged’ by Thums Up furthers the brand’s philosophy by offering that refreshed ‘kick’ to the young hustlers and go-getters. The power-house Vijay Deverakonda exemplifies the same vigor and spirit as the brand, and we are thrilled to have him on board with us.”
Vijay Deverakonda, Indian actor, said, “Thums Up to me has always been all about the bold and adventurous spirit, ever since my childhood and while growing up. I am proud to associate with a legacy brand that personifies courage and dynamism to the vibrant Indian youth. ‘Charged’ by Thums Up is indeed India’s new electrifying beverage that gives that extra kick and charges you up to keep rolling.”
The ‘Charger Dena’ campaign has been brought to life via integrated efforts across TV, social, digital, and OOH.
Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the campaign brings alive the concept of charging oneself to fight challenges and adversities head-on. It is all about being courageous, energized and staying undefeated even in the face of adversity.
Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North), said, “There are a lot of high energy moments in a youth’s life that need charging, and we want them to make the most of it by doing one simple thing, go to a store close-by and say: “charger dena”. This is the new Charged by Thums Up campaign, brought alive by Vijay Deverakonda in a completely different verse. We re-imagined him as an avatar in the gaming world, who takes on the familiar game-world baddies. Done to perfection by the awesome Abhinay Deo, just watch it and get Charged.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sachin Tendulkar's hand has a special message in this Savlon Swasth India Mission ad
The cricketer has been appointed as the world's first 'hand ambassador'
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 5, 2023 10:00 AM | 3 min read
In a unique move, Savlon Swasth India Mission unveiled the World’s first ‘Hand Ambassador’ with one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Sachin Tendulkar. Globally revered for his immense contribution to the cricketing world, the Master Blaster, has inspired generations with the many firsts in cricketing history. Now, in yet another first, he lends his priceless hands to a special cause – as a Hand Ambassador to inspire billions to practice proper handwashing.
ITC’s Savlon Swasth India Mission has been at the forefront, seeding behavioural change towards hand hygiene through innovative experiences and initiatives. Preventable infections create a huge economic burden on our country and regular handwashing is one of the simplest, most effective ways to stop the spread of diseases. With Sachin Tendulkar as the First Ever Hand Ambassador, Savlon Swasth India Mission goes even further in its journey to develop the culture of hand hygiene for a healthier nation.
Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the campaign features a series of films that take an unexpected route by featuring Sachin Tendulkar’s Hand as their chief protagonist - bringing the importance of hand hygiene to everyone’s notice and reminding people in his inimitable style, to remember to wash their hands.
Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, “Washing hands with soap or handwash is a critical part of everyday hygiene, which helps us maintain overall health. This needs continuous emphasis and engagement to build a healthy habit for children in particular and society at large. Savlon Swasth India Mission has been at the forefront of enabling this behavioral change in hand hygiene. We are very happy to have Sachin on board, who himself has been a strong advocate of this practice as the “Hand Ambassador” for Savlon Swasth India Mission”
Commenting on the partnership, the iconic cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar, said, “Hand hygiene has an important role to play in building a healthier nation. It has been a cause I have been involved with for several years. When the Savlon Swasth India Mission team presented a unique and fun way of spreading awareness about this serious topic, I was excited about the idea of lending my hand, quite literally, to this initiative. It has been a pleasure working on this campaign. Together as a team, all of us hope that these engaging films drive behavioural change and promote responsible hand hygiene.“
Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India, said, “It takes a tremendously brave client to sign a huge celebrity and never show him. But that’s the kind of partnership we have always had from Savlon and this helps us do some of our bravest work. Hand Ambassador is a quirky idea but at the same time, it makes a very powerful point. It is mad but super relevant. We want to mention our ECD Nassar Hussami who championed this idea and our director Harshik, who worked really hard to get the result we wanted. None of this would have been possible if the boss, Sachin Tendulkar didn’t agree to partner us. We were chuffed when he heard the idea and said, “I love it”. Here’s hoping people love this idea as much as we do.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Crayons Advertising files DRHP with NSE Emerge to go public
Is the first major advertising agency to go public in India
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 10:57 AM | 1 min read
Crayons Advertising Limited has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge for its initial public offering.
The company plans to offer 64.30 lakh Equity Shares of face value Rs 10 each through the book-building process. Corporate Capital Ventures is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue.
The proceeds from the initial public offering will be used in building infrastructure and cutting-edge technology for expansion (Rs. 15.28 crore) and funding working capital requirements (Rs. 14.50 crore).
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Best ads of the fortnight: HDFC Life tracks 'Missing Dulha', Viacom18 lauds feminine grit
These are our picks of the most impressive ads between February 16 and 28
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 9:16 AM | 3 min read
Another fortnight went by and we are yet again blessed with a treasure trove of brilliant ads. We were treated to some rib-tickling ones and some that made us groove. Brands like Amazon, Coke, Pepsi and HDFC Life have made it to our roster of best ads this fortnight.
These are our picks of the most impressive ads between February 16 and 28. As usual, these ads have been listed in alphabetical order.
Amazon
Amazon released a series of short films centred on the unbridled joy one feels when a brown parcel arrives. The light-hearted films tell everyday stories of people ordering not only exciting things but also mundane "roz ka samaan" with Amazon. The 'Aaj Kya Khareeda?' campaign has been created by Ogilvy India.
Atomberg
The sassy twins from the previous Atomberg campaign are back. The two tackle tricky situations involving tax department, the electricity officials and their elusive "rich" father in the new campaign. Like its predecessor, the ads are light-hearted, memorable and adorable. The twins who were much younger in the previous campaign may have a continued association with the brand in the future. "'Atom' and 'Berg' are brand assets which we will continue to build in the future as well," said the fan company.
Coca-Cola
This Coca-Cola Zero Sugar spot has a Lata Mangeshkar connection. It samples one of the biggest hit songs from the 90s from the movie Yeh Dillagi "Hoton pe bas tera naam hain." The film stars Tiger Shroff who finds out whether the zero-sugar variety of the popular beverage is still as good as the real thing. Ogilvy India has crafted the film.
HDFC Life
The life insurance brand goes the whodunnit route for its new 10-film campaign "The Missing Dulha." These bite-sized films capture all the wedding-day shenanigans of Indian families with a motley crew of characters and their idiosyncrasies. Each ends with a cliffhanger to keep the audience engaged for the next one.
Pepsi
The new Pepsi ad with Ranveer Singh borrows heavily from the actor's life and the judgements he faces. There's perhaps no Indian celeb who wears his heart as nonchalantly on his sleeve as Singh does, and he gets a lot of flak for the same. Often trolled for his outlandish sartorial choices or high-octane off-screen persona, Singh is a perfect embodiment of "You do you." In true Ranveer Singh style, the film ‘Rise Up, Baby!’ urges the youth to be who they are without seeking validation from the society. Like the Coke ad, Pepsi also samples a 90s song. The video is set to the 1991 hit song ‘Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar.'
Viacom18
The country is waiting in anticipation for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. Ahead of the tournament, Viacom18 released a celebratory film, saluting the grit and determination of the female cricketers of the country. "Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par" features a montage of women playing gully cricket. Often having to battle prejudices and other bureaucratic roadblocks, Indian female athletes fight tooth and nail to fulfil their lifelong dreams to play cricket on a national level. The film is an ode to their fighting spirit.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
VadiBro dreams of 'kesar rasmalai' in new Vadilal ad
The campaign marks the introduction of Kesar Rasmalai and Falooda flavours
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 9:40 AM | 1 min read
With the rise in temperatures, Vadilal Enterprises Ltd has brought in two new exciting flavours in the Gourmet Natural Ice Cream range.
Taking the legacy of deliciousness ahead, Vadilal introduced the flavours - Kesar Rasmalai and Falooda, close on the heels of its sell-out flavour Gulab Jamun. Needless to say, the beloved VadiBro is back as well, once again indulging us in his cravings and delivering delight in all his glory!
"VadiBro is the epitome of wit, sass, and all things cool. His welcoming stage presence will make you want to sit next to him and gobble up our Gourmet Natural Ice Creams. He's the guy next door. He's your bro. He's our loving VadiBro.", says Aakanksha Gandhi (President-Branding and Marketing, Vadilal Enterprises Ltd)
The brand’s new Digital Video Commercials dramatically portray the irresistible cravings in a surrealistic manner. The viewers can see VadiBro yearning for a mithai, which is only satiated once Vadilal Gourmet Natural Ice Cream brings him back to the reality of deliciousness. The indulgence depicted by VadiBro is certain to make every dessert-lover have a fantastic desire to jump into the screen and grab a few spoons of Gourmet Natural Ice Cream as well!
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube