Schindler launches digital in-elevator advertising & communication

Schindler has launched Schindler Media Network, new digital communication and advertising platform for inside elevators in residential and office buildings. The platform allows building owners and advertisers to use the elevators as a new communication and advertising channel. Schindler will partner with Adonmo Private Limited to market the advertising that is promoted via the solution.

“Schindler Media Network turns elevators in offices and residential buildings into communication platforms,” said Ashok Ramachandran, KG Head of Schindler (India). “Today, there is limited digital outdoor advertising in residential and office buildings in [India]. With this offering, we will open a new communication and advertising channel, setting the standard in the field of digital communication in elevators.”

Schindler will provide the Schindler Media Network to building owners as an end-to-end solution, including installation and ongoing operation of the network. The solution includes the Schindler Ahead MediaScreen that is installed inside the elevator. In addition, content can be easily uploaded and updated, allowing for fully digital building communication that is scheduled or published in real-time.

“Schindler’s deep understanding of the elevator space and wide presence would greatly help establish this media segment in India. We are excited about the partnership and see great potential in it,” said Sandeep Bommireddi, Co-founder of Adonmo.

