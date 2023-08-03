Revathi & Anant Mahadevan show their quirky side for Dr Agarwals
The campaign, conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, aims to challenge the societal tendency of taking senior citizens for granted
Lowe Lintas has set its sights on a fun and emotionally resonant campaign for Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Group.
The campaign, featuring Revathi and Anant Mahadevan, aims to challenge the deep-rooted societal tendency of taking senior citizens for granted, while also highlighting the transformative impact of Dr Agarwals corrective vision surgeries on their lives.
In a society where some may view our grandparents and parents as mere caretakers and advisors, Lowe Lintas takes centre stage, aiming to challenge this perception with humour and wit. Often taken for granted without considering their own aspirations and desires - from being the go-to creche option for new parents to the assumption that they will always be available for support and advice. The campaign champions the notion that age should never dim the sparkle of one's aspirations.
Commenting on the campaign, Ayushman Chiranewala, Chief Marketing Office, Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals said, “The importance of fun in old age cannot be overstated. It translates to their emotional well-being, which relies largely on their quality of life. And nothing hampers the quality of life than poor eyesight. By restoring vision, we also enable them to gain back their positive outlook on life. This message has been carefully crafted by Lowe Lintas, and we really do believe that ‘what you see and what you don’t should be your choice’.”
Sharing his thoughts about the campaign, Arpan Bhattacharyya, Executive Director, Head of Creative (Copy), Lowe Lintas Bangalore said, “Old people want to have fun just as much as youngsters. But often, weak eyesight holds them back. Dr Agarwals corrective vision surgeries offer them a new lease on life and let them enjoy old age on their own terms. Using the delightful pairing of Revathi and Anant Mahadevan, we wanted to deliver this message in a way that empowers senior citizens and opens their eyes to the possibilities out there.”
ISA talks tough, rolls out contract to seek transparency & accountability from agencies
Demands data ownership, right to audit digital & programmatic advertising and penalty for violation of clauses
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 6:58 PM | 1 min read
The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), the apex national body representing advertisers across the country, on Wednesday rolled out a model agency contract that seeks transparency and accountability from agencies and proposes penalty for violation of clauses.
This comprehensive initiative aims to safeguard the interests of brands by promoting fair and transparent practices in the advertising industry. The contract also demands data ownership and the right to audit digital & programmatic advertising.
Sunil Kataria, Chairman of ISA and CEO-Lifestyle Business, Raymond Ltd., stated, "With an illustrious history spanning over 70 years, ISA has been the unwavering voice of advertisers, championing education, representation, protection, and support for its esteemed members. The ISA Media Charter is a groundbreaking milestone in the organization's ongoing efforts to shape an efficient and effective advertising landscape in India. As India's advertising media spending continues to surge, it becomes essential to have a clear and equitable framework that protects the interests of brands and fosters healthy relationships between advertisers and media agencies. The ISA Media Charter encompasses six crucial areas that are of paramount concern to advertisers- this emphasizes our commitment to a transparent and consumer centric media ecosystem."
Sunil Kataria, Rajiv Dubey, Tejas Apte, Ankit Desai, Paulomi Dhawan, among others, were present on the occasion.
TCL launches campaign to celebrate greatness of Independence Day and Onam
The month-long campaign will be implemented through a series of posts, statics and videos, celebrating the colours of India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 3:43 PM | 3 min read
Consumer electronics brand TCL has launched a campaign, ‘Celebrate Greatness’, to celebrate the spirit of 76th Independence Day and Onam. TCL aims to reach out to people of different geographies and demographics with exclusive offers on its 4K QLED HD Smart TV range, read a press release.
Delighted with the campaign idea, Philip Xia, CEO of TCL India said, “Independence Day and Onam are both significant occasions that celebrate the diversity and greatness of India. Our campaign talks about the greatness of the different aspects of India as a nation, thus localizing the entire campaign and promoting the awareness about TCL’s technological capabilities at a global level that makes a perfect match for a viewer’s entertainment experience.”
The month-long campaign intends to celebrate India’s cultural and geographical diversity by transitioning into different states and co-relating their popularities with the nation’s tricolour. It will be implemented through a series of posts, statics and videos, celebrating the colours of India while also incorporating C645’s tagline “Vivid Color, Vigorous Life.”
The newly launched campaign will also drive the “Celebrate Greatness Sale” through influencer collaborations across the country. Each collaboration will be targeted at demonstrating TCL’s stunning design for the latest home interiors, showcasing various TV models, demonstrating the ways to style TCL TV into home décor, etc.
Taking on the trending video formats on social media and internet, the brand aims to create video content in an innovative manner that is relatable with the general audience.
Additionally, TCL will promote a contest – Guess the great momentum on the brand’s social media handles. A visual including a blurred picture of the monument with just a section of the monument in full HD will be displayed and the audience will have to guess the name of the monument.
Furthermore, a series of videos with clips from different festivals, and places in India at a fast pace without compromising on the picture quality. The participants will be required to comment on all the things they can spot. Like the Red Fort, a temple from Vrindavan, the Howrah Bridge of Kolkata, the Charminar from Hyderabad etc. The videos will play on the TV screen of the TCL C645 QLED Smart TV across TCL’s dealership stores.
Towards the end of the campaign, it will transition the sale phase onto Onam, and continue with communication of greatness, diversity, and colors. But the elements and the communication would be molded around the festival of Onam; showing food, clothing, boat races, etc.
The sale communication of the campaign will remain constant while emphasizing the picture quality KSPs along with the XL collection of an extensive range of TCL TVs.
Thums Up says 'Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao'
Thums Up is the official beverage partner for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 12:54 PM | 2 min read
Thums Up, the official beverage partner of the ICC, has launched its latest campaign, ‘Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao’.
As the anticipation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 reaches soaring heights in India, Thums Up's innovative campaign aims to address the inner dilemma of every cricket fan around which team will win the ICC Cricket World Cup this year.
The campaign also pays tribute to India's immense love for cricket and serves as a journey of connection, empowerment, and collective joy throughout the ICC World Cup. To add another layer of excitement to the campaign, Thums Up's iconic split can package represents the dilemma of fans on the World Cup winner.
Talking about the campaign, Tish Condeno, Senior Category Director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca Cola India and South-West Asia said, “Amidst the excitement building up for the World Cup this year, the first phase of our integrated campaign ‘Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao’ embraces India’s love for cricket and empowers fans to voice their support for their favourite cricket team. Coupled with our split can packaging, Thums Up becomes the pulse of the nation during the ICC World Cup.”
Commenting on his association with Thums Up, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of this captivating campaign for the ICC World Cup 2023, Thums Up's 'Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao'. It’s always an exhilarating experience to witness the passion of Indian cricket fans, and the campaign promises to elevate the excitement to greater heights.”
The campaign film has been conceptualised by Ogilvy. Ritu Sharda, CCO at Ogilvy India (North) said: “This world cup, India will win or will India win, this is the debate that is stirring up a toofan in every Indian’s mind. As we stand by our team and believe they will win, we can’t help but wonder about the form and caliber of the other heavy weights that will make this world cup a nail-biter. In a very Thums Up way, this is the debate we’ve captured for our big ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. As the official beverage partners, we’ve launched an all-platform campaign that starts with the debate right here on our cans and gets more toofani as the World Cup comes closer. This is part one, stay tuned for more toofan.”
In CRED’s new film, Zeenat Aman finds the purpose of her life
Actress features in film for launch of RuPay Credit Card on UPI
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 5:43 PM | 2 min read
Sassy, strong, opinionated, acclaimed actor - these are some adjectives that will pop up in your head when you think of the ever-classy Zeenat Aman. But a credit card expert? Nopes
Still wondering? Then head over to CRED’s YouTube channel to get your answers.
The film highlights the benefits of linking RuPay credit cards on UPI with CRED. Zeenat Aman, in her own style takes a satirical take on the existential questions and then exhorts viewers to link their RuPay credit cards to UPI making them accepted everywhere.
Conceptualised in-house the film is available for viewing on Zeenat Aman’s Instagram handle, CRED’s YouTube, Instagram and twitter handles. The film will also be released digitally on Jio Cinemas during the India-West Indies tour.
Speaking about the collaboration, Zeenat Aman said, “It should be apparent that I'm leaning into the spirit of trying new things - from memes to reels. On screen I've played many roles but never that of a philosopher. So, with CRED, I'm trying my hand at being an existentialist. I had a lot of fun shooting this ad, and I hope the audience has as much fun watching it.
CRED members can now link their RuPay credit cards to make UPI payments using credit cards on the app. The integration of RuPay credit cards on CRED amplifies CRED's mission to reward good behaviour by incentivizing and nudging prudent Indians towards smarter financial management. By extending the use of RuPay on credit cards to UPI, CRED enables its members to enjoy the same CRED experience while utilising their credit cards anywhere, everywhere, and across all payment methods, including UPI.
Virat Kohli shares tip for good sleep in his first campaign for Duroflex
The TVC has been conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 5:30 PM | 3 min read
Duroflex has launched their first campaign with national brand ambassador Virat Kohli, featuring their Energise Mattress range. The campaign aims at promoting quality sleep and explores the benefits of making healthy choices to ensure longevity in health.
Virat Kohli’s new Duroflex TVC commences with him listing various health tips he has received from various people. Tips like drinking hot water with lemon suggested by his diet coach, to brisk walking by his uncle to desi ghee by his grandmom. It concludes with Virat sharing the one health tip that he truly believes in and stands by – 8 hours of great sleep. Great Sleep ensures Great Health. As part of its communication, Virat Kohli highlights the unique features of the Duroflex Energise mattress. The 3-Zone NRG layer and the air groves of the mattress range aid in regulating sleep cycles, designed to give you 8 hours of Great Sleep.
Speaking about his first campaign for Duroflex, brand ambassador Virat Kohli said," When we talk about health and fitness, the most important thing about which the conversations are yet happen is, it’s not just about what you do in gym and how well you train; It's always about the lifestyle. The key topic when it comes to lifestyle is sleep. It is important to get a healthy eight hours of sleep for your body to respond to the training and a good diet. I sleep really well and I sleep for long periods so it helps me recover, and it is the most important aspect of physical health as well as mental health.”
Speaking about the new campaign, Mohanraj Jagannivasan, Chief Executive Officer, Duroflex said, “The new brand campaign with Virat Kohli embodies our core belief. Virat is a benchmark for fitness and an inspiration to many. He perfectly aligns with our 'Great sleep leads to great health' philosophy, enabling us to spread this message to a wider audience We aim to demonstrate the strong connection between a well-rested mind and body and peak performance, with none other than the exceptional performer like Virat.”
#GoodSleepGoodHealth emphasizes the consistent messaging from Duroflex. With modern technology, the brand offers personalized sleep solutions options exclusive to their consumers.
The TVC has been conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions and executed by Adarsh Atal, Chief Creative Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions adds “We wanted to create a crisp video which encapsulates the essence of our messaging; the importance of sleep in one’s life. We have captured how Duroflex is instrumental in delivering these fundamental needs and strengthening their consumers to power through the day with India’s fitness icon - Virat Kohli.”
The brand film has presently been launched in the Southern states. It will soon be aired in Hindi targeting all major national television channels.
'Muthoot Finance celebrates trust of its customers with new film Bharosa India Ka’
Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Manager-Marketing and Strategy, The Muthoot Group, talks about ‘Bharosa India Ka’ campaign featuring Madhuri Dixit
By Chehneet Kaur | Aug 1, 2023 4:56 PM | 3 min read
ASCI releases paper on regulatory ambiguity surrounding use of AI in advertising
The whitepaper has been released by ASCI along with law firm Khaitan & Co
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 2:28 PM | 3 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and Khaitan & Co, a full-service law firm, have jointly released a comprehensive whitepaper on generative artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting the opportunities, risks and legal considerations around its use in advertising.
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said: “AI is a groundbreaking technology with immense potential, especially in advertising. As advertisers increasingly adopt AI, they must be aware of its impact on consumers and society. From an ASCI and consumer protection perspective, advertisements made with AI are subject to the same principles of regulation and consumer protection that any ad is. As this field evolves, greater regulatory clarity will also have to keep pace with technological development. Privacy, copyrights, and responsibility over content creation are key issues that need to be dealt with in time. We extend our gratitude to Khaitan & Co. for their legal expertise and collaboration in producing this report.
Tanu Banerjee, Partner, Khaitan & Co, said: "AI is set to disrupt how any business works today. The adoption of generative AI is particularly high in the advertising sector, given how AI has revolutionised the way creative materials used in ads can be developed. However, though the evolving AI technology offers massive opportunities, it also presents several legal risks and challenges, such as issues around ownership of content, privacy of data, AI bias, authenticity of prompts etc. While the regulatory framework for AI evolves, it’s critical for advertisers to be aware of the existing regulations and legal principles, to safeguard against these risks and to ensure ethical use of generative AI. We are very grateful to ASCI for their support and invaluable insights in preparing this report."
Generative AI enables advertisers to automate the creation of original content, including text, images, articles, marketing collaterals and more. It also enhances customer experiences through chatbots, AI assistants and interactive advertising. The whitepaper acknowledges the limitless applications of generative AI in advertising while addressing concerns around its potential misuse and manipulation, particularly related to consumer protection.
With a focus on the Indian legal framework, the whitepaper highlights the legal risks and challenges that advertisers may face when utilising generative AI. It addresses issues such as potential copyright infringement, prevention of unlawful content, and data privacy concerns.
Some of the best practices outlined in the whitepaper to mitigate risks associated with generative AI are:
- Review the AI platform’s terms of use and licensing compliance to reduce liability risks.
- Obtain the necessary authorisations and licenses for uploaded materials, including copyrighted and trademarked content.
- Avoid prohibited input prompts and carefully check the output for prohibited content before commercial use.
- Mitigate liability risks by implementing robust content review processes, establish guidelines, and including AI disclaimers in marketing materials.
- Safeguard confidential information and ensure data privacy by enforcing non-disclosure agreements and implementing robust security measures.
- Upskill human labour in editorial oversight and compliance to avoid employee displacement.
The whitepaper concludes by addressing the future of generative AI and the unique challenges that must be addressed for its responsible and ethical deployment. It emphasises the importance of principles such as fairness, accountability, transparency, and ethics within the AI community. Advertisers are encouraged to embrace these principles, ensuring fairness in decision-making, accountability for actions, transparency in operations, and ethical considerations in their impact on individuals and society.
