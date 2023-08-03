Revathi & Anant Mahadevan show their quirky side for Dr Agarwals

Lowe Lintas has set its sights on a fun and emotionally resonant campaign for Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Group.

The campaign, featuring Revathi and Anant Mahadevan, aims to challenge the deep-rooted societal tendency of taking senior citizens for granted, while also highlighting the transformative impact of Dr Agarwals corrective vision surgeries on their lives.

In a society where some may view our grandparents and parents as mere caretakers and advisors, Lowe Lintas takes centre stage, aiming to challenge this perception with humour and wit. Often taken for granted without considering their own aspirations and desires - from being the go-to creche option for new parents to the assumption that they will always be available for support and advice. The campaign champions the notion that age should never dim the sparkle of one's aspirations.

Commenting on the campaign, Ayushman Chiranewala, Chief Marketing Office, Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals said, “The importance of fun in old age cannot be overstated. It translates to their emotional well-being, which relies largely on their quality of life. And nothing hampers the quality of life than poor eyesight. By restoring vision, we also enable them to gain back their positive outlook on life. This message has been carefully crafted by Lowe Lintas, and we really do believe that ‘what you see and what you don’t should be your choice’.”

Sharing his thoughts about the campaign, Arpan Bhattacharyya, Executive Director, Head of Creative (Copy), Lowe Lintas Bangalore said, “Old people want to have fun just as much as youngsters. But often, weak eyesight holds them back. Dr Agarwals corrective vision surgeries offer them a new lease on life and let them enjoy old age on their own terms. Using the delightful pairing of Revathi and Anant Mahadevan, we wanted to deliver this message in a way that empowers senior citizens and opens their eyes to the possibilities out there.”

