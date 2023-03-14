Niva Bupa launches new campaign – Ye to Mujhe bhi chahiye

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited), today announced a new brand campaign titled ‘Ye to Mujhe bhi chahiye.’ The campaign is followed by the recent launch of Niva Bupa ReAssure 2.0 plan

As part of its latest offering, Niva Bupa has introduced three features which has the potential to bring a paradigm shift in the health insurance industry. These include -

Booster+ which helps carry forward unutilized base sum insured up to 10X

Lock the clock which enables you to pay premium as per your entry age until one makes their first claim, thereby helping customers save on premiums

ReAssure Forever which triggers ReAssure benefit forever after the first claim in the policy. This benefit is unlimited and up to the Base Sum Insured

The campaign captures real life scenarios to depict the policy benefits for consumers through three digital films to highlight the importance of Niva Bupa ReAssure 2.0’s Age Lock, ReAssure and Booster+ benefits. The campaign is an extension of Niva Bupa’s thematic campaign – Zindagi ko claim kar le.

Talking about the new brand campaign, Nimish Agrawal, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said, “Based on our consumer research we identified that single biggest reason that prevents prospects from buying Health Insurance - is the perception that money gets wasted in paying premium unless they make a claim .

Our latest product, ReAssure2.0 has been designed to address these concerns and offer a product benefit where irrespective of claim / no claim, the consumer doesn’t waste his money and further derives more value than what he/she pays for at all times. Some of these benefits are new to industry and hence the campaign has been woven around these benefits in a relatable yet endearing manner. We hope that with this campaign more and more consumers at an early age will come under the ambit of health insurance and live life without ever worrying about financial implications of sickness and hospitalization. Our media mix will be an omni channel strategy with TV, Radio, Social and OTT platforms for maximum reach at an optimum unduplicated frequency.”

The brand campaign kicks off in the month of March 2023 with a digital-first approach which will be followed by a phygital media mix across traditional channels like TV, Print and Radio along with digital platforms in the coming month.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)