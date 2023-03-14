Niva Bupa launches new campaign – Ye to Mujhe bhi chahiye

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited), today announced a new brand campaign titled ‘Ye to Mujhe bhi chahiye.’ The campaign is followed by the recent launch of Niva Bupa ReAssure 2.0 plan
As part of its latest offering, Niva Bupa has introduced three features which has the potential to bring a paradigm shift in the health insurance industry. These include -
- Booster+ which helps carry forward unutilized base sum insured up to 10X
- Lock the clock which enables you to pay premium as per your entry age until one makes their first claim, thereby helping customers save on premiums
- ReAssure Forever which triggers ReAssure benefit forever after the first claim in the policy. This benefit is unlimited and up to the Base Sum Insured
The campaign captures real life scenarios to depict the policy benefits for consumers through three digital films to highlight the importance of Niva Bupa ReAssure 2.0’s Age Lock, ReAssure and Booster+ benefits. The campaign is an extension of Niva Bupa’s thematic campaign – Zindagi ko claim kar le.
Talking about the new brand campaign, Nimish Agrawal, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said, “Based on our consumer research we identified that single biggest reason that prevents prospects from buying Health Insurance - is the perception that money gets wasted in paying premium unless they make a claim.
Our latest product, ReAssure2.0 has been designed to address these concerns and offer a product benefit where irrespective of claim / no claim, the consumer doesn’t waste his money and further derives more value than what he/she pays for at all times. Some of these benefits are new to industry and hence the campaign has been woven around these benefits in a relatable yet endearing manner. We hope that with this campaign more and more consumers at an early age will come under the ambit of health insurance and live life without ever worrying about financial implications of sickness and hospitalization. Our media mix will be an omni channel strategy with TV, Radio, Social and OTT platforms for maximum reach at an optimum unduplicated frequency.”
The brand campaign kicks off in the month of March 2023 with a digital-first approach which will be followed by a phygital media mix across traditional channels like TV, Print and Radio along with digital platforms in the coming month.
Talent crunch in media industry?
Guest Column: Media expert Rajul Kulshreshtha writes that the media industry is facing a talent shortage at all levels, especially in the middle level where the future of organisations is defined
By Rajul Kulshreshtha | Mar 14, 2023 10:26 AM | 2 min read
The appointment of Harsha Razdan as CEO of Dentsu has sparked thoughts about the industry as a whole. It's interesting to note that he is not from the industry, and prompts the question of whether there is a talent shortage at Dentsu or in the industry as a whole. This shift highlights the importance of seeking out leaders with diverse skills and experiences to navigate the challenges and opportunities in the media industry. Mr. Razdan is certainly well qualified to do so.
The media industry is facing a significant talent shortage at all levels, especially in the middle level where the future of organisations is defined. There is a scarcity of people with the expertise to take media agencies to the next level in today's unique and continuously evolving environment. Current HR practices in the industry have not done enough to bridge the talent gap. Historically, HR has not played a significant role in media agencies, either due to a lack of leadership vision or the nature of the industry. Although the situation is now being addressed, it may be too little, too late.
A significant challenge facing media agencies is the need for a stable business model that offers long-term solutions. Clients are demanding media approaches that can withstand the rapidly evolving industry. Agencies often struggle to provide satisfactory answers, leading to client dissatisfaction and potential loss of business. The lack of innovative thinking within the agency exacerbates this problem.
To remain relevant, media agencies must redefine their role in the changing business landscape. They must move beyond just executing campaigns and focus on providing strategic value to clients. This means developing a deep understanding of the client's business, identifying opportunities for growth, and developing media/marketing strategies that align with the client's objectives. Media agencies must also evolve their capabilities to meet the ever-changing demands of clients by leveraging technology to develop data-driven insights that inform media planning and execution. They must also be able to create compelling content that resonates with consumers across various platforms.
In short, media agencies must transform themselves into strategic partners that can help clients navigate the complex and rapidly changing media landscape. They must be able to deliver value beyond execution and provide strategic guidance and insights that help clients achieve their business objectives. It is a mountain to climb given the context we are in, but it is necessary to remain relevant in the industry.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
ASCI updates guidelines for education sector; invites public consultation
All educational institutions, from universities to coaching classes and ed-tech platforms, will be subject to the updated guidelines
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 9:24 AM | 3 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has recommended an amendment to its “Guidelines for Advertising of Educational Institutions, Programmes and Platforms”. For this purpose, it has invited public consultation so that all stakeholders can participate and frame a set of just and equitable guidelines for a critical industry of the country.
All educational institutions, from universities, colleges and schools to coaching classes, EdTech platforms and others that offer education and training programmes will be subject to these guidelines.
This year, the education sector has contributed to 27% of objectionable ads that ASCI processed (Traditional education 22% and EdTech 5%). The recent EdNext study conducted by ASCI also revealed that 49% of parents chose EdTech platforms based on advertising, demonstrating the importance of advertising regulation in maintaining the robustness of the educational framework. The report also brought out some concerns that stakeholders and experts had when it came to the manner in which learning seemed to be solely linked to exams and high scores. It is to address some of these concerns that ASCI has proposed a comprehensive update of the existing advertising guidelines for the sector.
The guidelines ensure that advertisements by the sector do not undermine the well-being of students. The rules continue to require educational entities to substantiate any claims they make with relevant evidence.
The revised guidelines seek to ensure that students are neither stereotyped based on their gender or appearance nor are those who score low, portrayed as unsuccessful or failures. Advertisements must also not portray average or poor-scoring students as demotivated, depressed, unhappy or receiving less appreciation from parents, teachers, or peers. Together with considering students’ mental health, the updated guidelines will factor in their physical health; advertisements are required not to feature students sacrificing sleep or meals in order to study as this normalises unhealthy habits. Creating a false sense of urgency or fear of missing out which could accentuate parental or student anxieties regarding education, too, will be considered a violation of the ASCI code.
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said: “The education sector impacts millions of students and parents who make immense sacrifices to ensure the best education for their wards. Unlike most other products, education cannot be tangibly measured. The value of a programme is determined by means such as degrees, diplomas and other qualification nomenclatures, recognition, affiliations, testimonials, accreditations, admissions/jobs/compensation promises. Hence, it is critical that, in addition to being truthful and compliant with Chapter I of the ASCI Code, advertisers must consider any harm that can be caused through depictions or messages to young, impressionable minds. These updated guidelines will go a long way in ensuring that emerging fields such as EdTech can be harnessed as forces of good. We request that the public come forth in large numbers and share their views for a cause that is vital for the well-being and the future of our country.”
Vahak drives home the importance of financial security for truckers in new campaign
#VahakOKPlease is a series of 11 unique films that showcase the lives of truckers and their issues
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 4:43 PM | 3 min read
Vahak, India’s most trusted transport community platform, has launched an engaging digital campaign #VahakOKPlease. Taking cue from the famous trucking community tradition, Vahak’s campaign is a series of 11 unique films that dive deeper into the lives of truckers and the time they spend on the road to ensure financial security for their families back home.
Serving the Indian trucking community and the fast growing $250 Billion logistics industry, Vahak’s app is helping ease the daily lives of shippers and truckers with its digital ecosystem and community platform for brand building and networking, and AI/ML backed truck-load matchmaking, among industry-first features of return load booking and fraud prevention, at 0% commission.
Detailing on the creative take on the unorganised sector, Karan Shaha, Co-founder and CEO at Vahak, said, “The trucking community is a significant contributor to the Indian economy. Through this campaign we are creating awareness about the digital benefits and ease of doing business that truckers can avail through our road transportation community and marketplace.”
The #VahakOKPlease campaign has been launched on Vahak’s official pages across social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Elaborating on Vahak’s digitisation efforts for the sector, Shaha, adds, “Our vision is to build a trusted transport community platform that improves and eases the lives of our transporters, fleet owners, and truckers who are the backbone of India’s growth. We are empowering the Indian trucking community by digitising the ecosystem and our campaign steps up to raise awareness and educate our truckers about the benefits of using a marketplace for their day-to-day operations.”
Speaking about the conceptualisation of the campaign, Pravalika Ram, Business Director, Raasta Studios, said, “We are happy to collaborate with Vahak to drive their key objective to educate the Indian trucking community about the ease of using the most trusted smartphone app for daily operations. The focus is to simplify work for the 24x7 on-call sector by enabling both truck drivers and load owners to find each other faster. The campaign also creates awareness about various benefits that can be redeemed on the app, making it the one-stop shop for the Indian trucking community.”
Vahak’s technology-enabled community and marketplace provides load-lorry matchmaking with true price discovery and efficient return load booking features, which increase profits in the hands of both the demand and supply side of the road transportation sector. The app enables direct connections between all logistics players helping establish their transport network on new, emerging and top routes. Vahak has also collaborated with industry leaders to provide GPS, vehicle insurance and financial services on the app, making digital processes efficient, fast and cost-effective.
IKEA India’s new campaign showcases its storage solutions
The TVC features IKEA’s two iconic products – Kallax and Trofast
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 4:42 PM | 2 min read
IKEA India has launched a new integrated campaign across television, OOH, and digital channels focussing on one of the leading concerns Indian homes face- organization and storage solutions. Under this campaign, IKEA has released two TVCs that aim to help consumers to solve their clutter issues and be organised. The commercials showcase IKEA's two iconic products KALLAX and TROFAST which are designed to help families organize their home in a better and affordable way and live more comfortably.
The TV commercials highlight the advantages of using IKEA storage and organisation solutions to declutter and organise spaces, making life at home easier and stress free while creating a spacious living environment for the entire family.
In the first commercial showcases a couple who are amusingly organising a large shelf with books, storing various other small items and later guiding their children the precise location of the objects by stating the shelf number while relaxing on the sofa. The second commercial, showcases the adorable bonding between two brothers who challenge each other in finding their personal belongings as fast as they can.
“Our recently released Life at Home report findings helped us realize that amongst the major problems that families in India face are clutter issues and space management. Considering this, we are focusing on helping people tackle these issues and have organized, clutter-free homes with our products. We all want to live in a home that feels organized and clutter free and we are here to build a deep, emotional connect between our customers and their homes. Through this campaign, we want to highlight our innovative and affordable storage and organization solutions, to help families take charge of their spaces and create homes that are both functional and affordable,” says Anna Ohlin, Country Marketing Manager, IKEA India.
These TVCs are part of the company's ongoing commitment to help consumers live better lives at home. It is a 360-degree campaign which will be live on various platforms like TV, major OTT platforms, OOH (outdoor) and digital (YT, FB, IG).
Hero MotoCorp launches new campaign with Ranbir Kapoor
The campaign ‘Xoom Machale’ captures the essence of the new Hero Xoom
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 4:17 PM | 2 min read
Hero MotoCorp has launched a new ad campaign for its recently introduced 110cc scooter – Hero Xoom. The new quirky commercial features the long-standing brand ambassador actor Ranbir Kapoor.
The campaign ‘Xoom Machale’ captures the essence of the new Hero Xoom.
The film opens with Ranbir catching his friend on the new Hero Xoom near an ice cream truck ordering double scoop Vanilla flavor. Excited at the sight of the Hero Xoom, Ranbir can’t help but paint the picture of the amazing adventures that await, enabled by segment and industry-first features of the new scooter. After talking about the scooter’s exciting features, such as corner-bending lights, wider tyres and zippy acceleration, he makes a cheeky comment advising his friend to take the untraveled roads and rather opt for an interesting flavor, just like the ride. To Ranbir’s surprise, this banter takes a quirky turn when his friend reveals that he has already experienced the adventures, and the plain vanilla scoop is meant for Ranbir as it appears he needs to have more fun with the perfect riding companion – Hero Xoom.
Resonating with the idea of the Hero Xoom, the campaign culminates with an interesting and catchy tagline “Ab Game Bada Banale, Xoom Machale”
Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said “We are thrilled to witness an overwhelming response to the Hero Xoom within just a few weeks. There is a great appeal coming in for its first-in-segment features and future-oriented technology which we are sure will redefine the experience in the scooter segment. With this new TVC campaign ‘Xoom Machale’, we are driving the message of Hero Xoom not just being a companion in your day-to-day chores but also in creating thrilling experiences through its contemporary design and supreme maneuverability.”
Gullak launches new brand campaign, Ab Gold dega 11 nahi 16 return
The campaign has five short films
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 3:43 PM | 2 min read
Fintech app, Gullak money, launched their new brand campaign, “Ab Gold dega 11 nahi 16” to communicate their latest proposition of extra 5% returns on Gold, only on Gullak Gold+. With this proposition, Gullak is set out to change the way Gold investments are perceived in India.
The 15-second ads use humorous plotlines which clearly focus on the one strong value proposition - 16% returns on Gold with Gullak Gold+. The 5 short videos with their quirky messaging & a catchy hook of 11 nahi 16 convey the brand’s proposition in a way that sticks.
Through this campaign, Gullak aims to bring awareness to the high returns one can now make on Gold & break the misconceptions around Gold being a low return asset class or an old school asset class. Individuals are constantly on the lookout for investments that provide high returns & Gullak Gold+ does just that. Gullak Gold+ offers an extra 5% Gold every year to its users on top of historical Gold returns of 11%, making Gold a 16% asset class.
Commenting on the ad launch, Naimisha Rao, Co-Founder of Gullak, said “The challenge we took upon when creating the ads was to rebrand Gold. Some look at Gold as a hedge, some associate Gold with jewellery, some look down on Gold by assuming that the returns are low & now some have started to term Gold as old school. With this film, we set out to communicate one thing clearly that now Gold will give high returns of up to 16% p.a & the ads seem to have communicated that point clearly”
“Making extra returns on Gold is a concept that existed in the offline market but was limited to a very few. With this launch, we go another step further in democratising wealth creation” adds the Co-Founder
Iodex Ultra Gel promises only relief and no odour in new animated campaign by GREY group
A series of 5 short films have been created by the group specifically for YouTube and Instagram
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 3:20 PM | 2 min read
We are all too familiar with the pungent smell that follows the application of various pain relief
gels. Whilst one may or may not get relief from the pain, the smell is a certainty and can be off
putting. Iodex Ultra Gel addresses exactly that, Pain relief without the usual smell, and so does this
campaign.
A series of 5 short films in a distinctive animation style, is created by GREY group India specifically
for digital-first audience for platforms like YouTube and Instagram.
Speaking about the campaign, Bineet Jain, Pain & Respiratory Health Lead, India Subcontinent,
Haleon said, “Iodex is a heritage brand which has been trusted for many generations with a strong
portfolio of products spanning across gel, spray and balm. Leveraging the insight that applying
regular pain gel leads to social embarrassment due to a characteristic smell associated with such
gels, Iodex Ultragel with its emulgel formula provides pain relief without any smell. Targeting the
consumer cohort of working professionals, a series of digital films have been created for everyday
situations that we hope will resonate with the audience.”
“Most pain gels in the market have an odour and the odour doesn’t bother the sufferer as much as
it bothers the people around. That was the premise we worked with and what came of it were five
fun films that highlighted a relatable moment and the efficacy of the product. The animation style,
choice of colours and writing behind each film were crafted to make the films sticky and fun”
Averred Arjun Bhimwal and Piyush Jain, Group CD’s, GREY Group India.
Brief was as sharp as the product proposition. Convey the unique benefit of No smell, only relief’ in
an engaging and entertaining way. At the heart of every story is the product benefit, each anchored
by a strong insight, and it also manages to put a smile on your face. That’s what makes these short
films special’ said Rahul Pahwa, Sr. VP and Head (North) GREY group India.
