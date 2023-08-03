Neurobion Forte launches campaign about Vit B deficiency

Muthoot Finance has launched a new integrated marketing campaign titled ‘Bharosa India Ka’ featuring Madhuri Dixit, who came on board as the brand ambassador earlier this year.

In an exclusive conversation with exchange4media, Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Manager - Marketing and Strategy, The Muthoot Group, shared, the idea behind roping in the actress. “Madhuri ji has been signed up in addition to Mr. Bachchan. We wanted to engage a strong female protagonist who is equally acceptable across North and South India and who is equally popular across gender, geographies & diverse age groups. We were keen to have someone with a clean image and impeccable reputation. Someone who could represent our brand values with humble pride. With such unmatched credentials we knew Madhuri ji would create magic for us.”

He added, “We felt the need to bring on board a female brand ambassador because today more than 35% of our gold loan customers are women, and if you look at the category closely, family gold is a highly protected emotional asset. Traditionally, lady of the house is the custodian of the household gold and hence, it is important for us to communicate with that segment in a focused and relatable manner.”

The Bharosa India Ka ad song has been created to resonate with this audience group particularly. Sung by the super talented Sunidhi Chauhan, the ad-campaign has been choreographed and directed by talented duo - Piyush & Shazia. Besides TV, the campaign will also be carried across print, outdoor, digital, cable and ground activation.

According to Iyer, the 360-degree campaign, Bharosa India Ka, is a portrayal of the long-standing trust that our valued consumers have reposed in us for centuries. The new campaign establishes us as a Financial Supermarket and covers some of the many loan products offered by us such as home loans, personal loans, vehicle loans and gold loans. Alongside, it also amplifies our key product features such as quick and hassle-free loan, Gold Loan at Home facility, no hidden charges, strong helpline number, centuries of trust and experience besides others.

Iyer further shared that “for a Financial Services player, the common perception is to have a serious and matter-of-fact led content but this time we wanted to change the narrative and with the help of Jio Creative Labs, we curated an interesting content piece which is being widely appreciated and loved”.