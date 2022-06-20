Mylo ties up with actor & celebrity mom Amrita Rao

Mylo has signed on actor and celebrity mom Amrita Rao for a strategic association for its baby care range of products - baby carrier, cloth diapers and baby wipes.

Amrita has shot a digital campaign which emphasises on Mylo’s products’ superior qualities, safety, and convenience of use. The digital campaign will be amplified on Mylo's social media assets and marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart.

Mentioning her recent parenting journey, Amrita said “I am a very conscious mom with regards to the products that I use for my son. I have partnered with Mylo as I believe the brand & I share similar perspectives. Mylo’s products are backed by the feedback and inputs of its community of 4mn+ users who are all young parents just like me. As a result, all the products have been curated keeping in mind a mother’s and her baby’s needs.”

Vinit Garg, Founder & CEO, Mylo says, “Mylo constantly looks to connect and engage with millennial moms. Amrita is a trusted known name with a strong brand ideology and a strong connection with our consumers-moms. She resonates with young mothers and fits in strongly with our brand ideology of Raising Happiness of all mothers.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)