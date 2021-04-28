MADDYS Awards 2021 to be held on June 12

The deadline for sending in the entries, across 60 odd categories, is May 15, 2021

MADDYS the Annual Flagship event of The Advertising Club of Madras is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 12th June 2021 in Chennai at the VGP, By The Bay. The award in its 40th edition primarily recognizes the creative excellence for the work done by creative agencies, advertisers, media agencies etc across 60 odd categories.

MADDYS 2021 will celebrate a new wave of creative thinking that has disrupted the norm and will look at recognizing the very best of ideas that propelled brands during these testing times.

A well-respected jury list has been roped in from across the country and also from abroad with the likes of Ms. Punitha Arumugam (Founder, Arumugam & Consultants), Bobby Pawar (Havas Group, Chairman & CEO), Joji Jacob,(Co-Founder & Creative Partner at BLKJ, Singapore), Ramanujam Sridhar (Founder - Integrated Brand-Comm), Oliver Oest (Managing Partner-Tinkerbelle Germany), Suresh Kailaash (Former Creative Director - Interface Communications), Thomas Xavier (Principal Consultant, Transformer Purpose Branding, K.S. Chakravarthy (Co-Founder & CCO Tidal 7 Brand & Digital) Mr. Narayan Devanathan (Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu Brand Agencies South Asia), K. V. Sridhar (Founder & CCO, Hyper Collective), S. Yesudas (Co-Founder & Managing Director, Y & A Transformation), Joy Mohanty (Former Regional Creative Officer - Lowe Lintas), Prathap Suthan (Co-Founder & CCO Bang), Habeeb Nizamudin (Founder - Data Firm & Nxt Solutions), G S Shridhar (Former Executive Vice President & Creative Director, Lowe Lintas Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad), Charles Victor (Executive Director - L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, COO - Publicis Beehive, COO - Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate) and Nitin Pradhan (Senior Executive Creative Director - Cheil India)

The Hindu is the Print Media Partner along with Exchange4media.com and Studio Partner is Voicceestore.

