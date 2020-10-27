LEGO Group announces first India campaign

The campaign launch has been timed at the start of the festive season

The LEGO Group has announced their foray into the India market with their first campaign in India titled “The Little Red Brick”.

The campaign aims to communicate the infinite potential of creativity that the LEGO bricks offer to children.

Since its inception, 88 years ago, the LEGO brand has been celebrated as the beloved toy brand of choice for kids around the world.

“The Little Red Brick” campaign signals the LEGO Group’s ambition of inspiring children to unleash their creativity while fostering and developing critical 21st century skills - emotional, cognitive, creative and social skills – through their much renowned LEGO system-in-play.

The campaign highlights that every child is born with incredible problem-solving capabilities. The film draws parallel with the infinite potential of a single red brick to that of children and how children hold the capability of re-shaping and re-building the world with their creativity.

The campaign launch has been timed at the start of the festive season – encouraging both parents and kids to celebrate the joy of building, while urging shoppers to choose LEGO® toys as an ideal gift for kids and family. The film will be promoted on popular TV channels and backed with a strong digital plan on LEGO® India’s own social media platforms starting October 25.

Bhavana Mandon, Marketing Director, LEGO India said, “We are excited to launch our first consumer campaign in India. The LEGO system has long been the ultimate platform for creative expression and creative problem solving. Children don’t just imagine what to build, they can build and rebuild. Experiment. Fail. Break the rules. Fail and Try again…This is the cycle of human creativity and the essence of the LEGO system in Play. We are extremely excited to inspire people of all ages to play and unleash their creativity to build a world of infinite possibilities.”