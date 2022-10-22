Kinder Joy's Diwali TVC showcases sweet moments of happiness

Kinder Joy, the flagship brand of Ferrero India, has introduced ‘Kinder Joy Diwali Wonder Box’ as a premium gifting option, especially for kids.

Kinder Joy’s limited edition Diwali Wonder Box packs will have multiple inclusions ranging from kinder eggs to engaging puzzles to Diwali merchandise. On scanning the QR code on the exclusive Diwali share pack or logging on to kinder.com, children will have access to the Kinder digital hub that will unravel the magical world of Kinder. Through the entire edutainment journey, the kids will be able to navigate through an exciting new world of stories, comic books, D-I-Y activities, and filters - all inspired by the traditions based on Diwali. To keep up with the festive spirit the Wonder Box would also include D-I-Y kinder toran, Diya, a Diwali greeting card, and a lantern.

The campaign continues to build on the tagline of #KhaokheloKhushRaho, Kinder Joy’s TVC aims at showcasing the moments of happiness in the life of the kids, during the festive season.

While wishing everyone a safe Diwali and commenting on the launch of Diwali Wonder Box Amedeo Aragona, Brand Head Kinder India said “Festivals are equally exciting for kids as much as it is for adults. Taking this thought into consideration, we aim to spread happiness by highlighting kids gifting during the festive season. This time, with the special Diwali packs, we seek to create wonderful memories for the kids and aim to make sure they also have fun while understanding the significance of the festival with Kinder Digital Hub.”

The Kinder Joy Diwali Wonder Box is available at all points of purchase across India.

