Khimji Jewels launches TVC to be run for 75 days

Khimji Jewels has launched the longest ever consumer celebration campaign in the category called Back To Being Beautiful, helping customers across the country get back to feeling and looking their best, along the gradual journey to normalcy.

Khimji Jewels, is known not only for gorgeous gold and precious stone designs but also for a truly sentient consumer support philosophy. Continuing the same trend, the brand will be running the campaign for a period of 75 days.

Commenting on the TVC Campaign, Nishit Nanda, CEO, Consumer Business, Khimji Jewels, said, “This festive season Back to Being Beautiful campaign will allow the consumer to relive all the moments which they have missed this year due to the pandemic. In the season of celebration, joy and with the country opening up, we have launched our longest ever consumer celebration campaign, bringing to the consumer a 75-day mega mela packed with new launches and collections, offers, promotions, value backs and surprise gifts not just in Odisha but across the country.”

The multimedia campaign has been created with Digital Dogs Content and Media.

Sharing views on their latest creation for Khimji Jewels, Ambarish Ray and Anjali Rawat, Founders of Digital Dogs, said, “What we absolutely love about Khimji Jewels is their authenticity, which is not provoked by any circumstances but is a deeply ingrained genetic code within the company. With #BackToBeingBeautiful we wanted to give consumers something to look forward to, as the unlocking process continues. The campaign is designed to provide true benefits and values to Khimji’s audience as they seek emotional markers and familiar routines in their journey of getting back to normalcy.

This campaign will have both offline and online presence and will be in the cloud across the entire spectrum of www, social media, intimate screen experiences, data-led programmes, CX platforms and traditional spaces like TV, print and activated OOH interfaces to enhance and underscore the overall experience.