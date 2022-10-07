Prasad Shejale & Harshil Karia take top honours for Digital Agency Leader

The e4m Media Ace Award is a recognition of Shejale's work in the industry as a digital visionary

The e4m Media Ace Digital Agency Head of the Year award goes to Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO - LS Digital. Harshil Karia, Founder - Schbang, was adjudge the runner up in this category.

The award honours Shejale's work in the industry as a digital visionary and his willingness to take on challenges and try new possibilities. It recognises his contributions to the industry with his expertise in data modelling and predictive analysis.

The digital category of Media ACE awards holds great significance due to the growing importance of the digital medium in the advertising and marketing industry.

The sixth edition of the e4m Media Ace Awards honours and awards our industry heads for their great leadership skills.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)