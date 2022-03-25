Dell Technologies unveils ‘Yeh Hai Padhai 2.0’ campaign

Dell Technologies, today has announced the launch of ‘Yeh Hai Padhai 2.0’ to further advocate the importance of PC in education.

Conceptualized and developed by creative agency VMLY&R, this campaign is the larger umbrella of Dell’s annual #BackToSchool and #BackToCollege campaigns. The main ad film is set against the backdrop of a modern classroom, which showcases new ways of learning for students and teachers delivering impactful teaching in a fun manner. It emphasizes how students are making the most of their laptops to immerse themselves in the world of experiential learning as well as honing their talent for extracurricular activities. The TVC also showcases how Dell’s Inspiron 2-in-1 PCs play an integral role in actioning an idea that inspires students to innovate, collaborate and achieve their dreams.

Announcing the campaign, Mayuri Saikia, Director of Marketing (Consumer), Dell Technologies, India, said, “The education and learning sector has witnessed a major shift in the past two years, the PC especially has been indispensable in delivering it across all sections and ages. Right from music to extracurricular activities and to developing new hobbies, the PC has been at the center of schooling and training. The campaign focuses on the maturing and dynamic nature of learning. Immersive blended learning is the future and Dell Technologies is committed to leveraging its technology leadership for addressing the evolving needs of the education sector and the students.”

Mukund Olety, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R said, “In this all-kids campaign, we have portrayed how learning is changing and how our kids are learning all-new things in all-new ways. With schools moving to hybrid models, new platforms of learning popping up, and with subjects themselves ever-evolving, our kids have had to adapt fast. And they have in ways we could have never imagined. Dell Technologies with its new range of PCs are made for this new way of learning.”

The campaign kicks off with a brand film followed by a 360-degree amplification, across television, radio, digital and social media with prime associations and high-impact creatives. The second phase of the campaign features Harsha Bhogle, Tisca Chopra, Mandira Bedi, and Amrita Raichand advocating how the PC is augmenting experiential learning, which helps students understand concepts better and retain information. The second and third phases will extend to social media, YouTube shorts, on-ground activations, retail and online promotions. The brand film will be broadcasted across India in 5 languages including Hinglish, Tamil, Telegu, Marathi, and English, and showcased on OTT platforms like Sony Liv, Voot, MX Player, and Zee5.

