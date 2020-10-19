Coding Ninjas collaborates with actor Jitendra Kumar for its ‘BeCurious’ campaign

Coding Ninjas, edu-tech platform offering courses in technology, has launched a new brand campaign – ‘BeCurious’ encouraging young brains to learn coding.

The campaign video featuring notorious and proficient Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, has been released on Hotstar and on the social media channels of Coding Ninjas including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Linked-In.

The ‘BeCurious’ campaign by Coding Ninjas facilitates a noob to pro alike. It binds a series of concepts for programming aspirants and students for categories like courses for Foundational, Advanced and Professional development who want to upskill. It furthers down to the prospects of a career in programming, solving programming trivia, internships, scholarships, placement and other opportunities that a student can achieve in the vast world of programming.

Sharing more insights about the BeCurious campaign, Ankush Singla, Co-Founder, Coding Ninjas & Captain Coder said, “Curiosity is illimitable, but it is subjective in approach. #BeCurious campaign aims to touch upon every nook and corner in the realm of coding that can help coding aspirants, engineering students and even professionals to upskill. We have a huge range of themes under this umbrella campaign that can answer, solve and ignite the passion for coding and get the people closer to achieving their professional goals. Jitendra brings the right synergy with Coding Ninjas as he himself has studied engineering and was also curious to explore something new.”

The #BeCurious campaign features the actortalking about his journey of becoming an engineer to building a career in acting; all out of his curiosity to learn and firm belief to chase his goals. The campaign also highlights the dynamic ways to learn coding and gain optimum insights via webinars, live sessions, bootcamps, blogs, YouTube videos and more.