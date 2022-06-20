Advertisement

News-Update:  Boutique Living asks fathers to take a bow for living up to the times

The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by thought blurb

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 20, 2022 2:13 PM  | 2 min read
The film that commemorates Father's Day

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Boutique Living from Indo Count has released a heart-warming film centred on how fathers leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of happiness for their children. They may not exactly take centre stage when it comes to matters of the house but what goes backstage is endearing and worth a thousand encores. The topical conveys the message which is relevant in today’s times in defining the relationship children have with their fathers.

The Father’s Day campaign celebrates all the efforts that dads put into keeping their families happy. 

“Fathers are the unsung heroes of every house. And for their kids, they are supermen. But they are also vulnerable when it comes to how they are seen by their children. They will move mountains to make sure that they are always larger-than-life in the eyes of their children. Boutique Living stands for comfort and warmth at home and this film celebrates the comfortable relationship a child has with his or her father”, says Rajiv Merchant, President, (Domestic Retail), Indo Count.

“While much has been spoken about fathers bringing up children, we thought we’ll take a whacky look at ‘bringing up father’”,  said Vinod Kunj, CCO & MD, thought blurb communications.

“The insight here is that for a child the father is an indomitable figure. Not bending, not yielding and maybe even having a very fixed view of things. But the lockdown gave fathers and children more time with each other and they got to know each other better. That’s when a child saw the attempts fathers make to be relevant in their lives”, says Israa Khan, Associate Vice President , thought blurb communications.

This film has been released on digital media and social media platforms on Father’s Day.

