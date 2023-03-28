'Women should build a strong support system for each other’

Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.

In this edition, Tehseen Zaidi, head of communications, Syngenta India, opens up about her thoughts on the theme of this year’s Women’s Day, women bringing value to the boardroom and her confidant.

Excerpts:



Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 themes on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.



I must congratulate everyone on International Women’s Day. On a personal level, I believe that every day is Women's Day, however, it makes sense to consciously remember and affirm our strengths. This year’s events and happenings are focused on bridging the technology gap. The 2023 theme: “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality” sets out the following priorities:

- Addressing the digital gender divide and bridging the divide

- Highlighting the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in spaces technologies and addressing gender issues – online sexual violence

- Include women and other marginalised groups in technology – difficult but with grit and determination it can be achieved. I urge all strong women and off course men to come forward and work towards it with full dedication.



Why is this so urgent? First, the UN Women Gender Snapshot 2022 report shows that the exclusion of women from the digital world has cost low- and middle-income countries $1 trillion in lost GDP over the past decade. Without aggressive intervention, the deficit will reach $1.5 trillion by 2025, the report warns.



The report also highlights large disparities in STEM education and employment. There are actually more young women than young men in higher education around the world. Why, then, do women form the minority of students in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education at just 35 per cent? For information and communication technology studies, this drops to t3 per cent.



I think the theme for International Women's Day 2023, ‘Embracing Equality’, is significant; unlike previous years which focussed on the language of equality. Equality is important, but equity pushes the bar even higher as we recognise that we need to do more to make these opportunities accessible to all. It calls for levelling the playing field by proactively addressing barriers and developing inclusive solutions, especially in the areas of technology, STEM and digitalisation.



For me, this vision is exciting because it can create exceptional results for everyone, not just women. Gender diversity and inclusion aren't just the right things to pursue, it makes business sense.

A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?



Having women leaders in the boardroom brings significant value to organisations, especially in the field of PR and Communications. Women make great leaders as they are empathetic, know the importance of work-life balance, embrace equity, they lead by example, follow strong work ethics and keep the team motivated in every situation. Also, women are better communicators and with their resilience, they are capable of handling crises with ease and elan. Over the last few years, the influence of women and their leadership in PR has seen a significant shift. Public relations has always been a field dominated by women however with the passage of time the industry has become more inclusive, and women are breaking the glass ceiling and taking leadership roles. After COVID with the growth of digital, and social media, the role of PR has expanded beyond traditional PR. Women are quick learners, they have observed the trend and therefore are at the forefront – leveraging their best creative and communications skills, empathy, resilience and quick adoption to changes.



To sum up, the PR industry is currently in a revolutionary phase, the changes are enormous and constantly evolving. Public relations have now evolved into a senior management profession dealing with the core values of an organisation. Communication means thoughtful and strategic outreach using digital, social and traditional channels to promote a brand or service through clear messages and new-age content.



The integration is so great that the ever-changing digital ecosystem has dramatically increased the number of communication channels, making PR campaigns even more important, specific and nuanced which means women have more opportunities to utilise their skills and reach leadership roles.

Research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?

In this fast-changing world, women may not always realise their potential, and once unleashed, they have a direct route to success. When they find themselves in leadership roles, their skill and competence are undeniable, and their energy is infectious. You give a job to a woman, and she will make sure it is done. Also, women make better leaders because they follow empathy.



Meanwhile, India and much of the world are still in the early stages of trying to integrate women into corporate boards. It is unfortunate that we are setting the bar so low, requiring only one woman on the board – the signal is that bringing one woman is enough. What started out as a "let's get started" quickly turned into an end goal. A similar "goal" that confuses me is how gender balance is defined, with women making up 30% of the group. I laughed at that and said maybe because women are so much better than men, you only need 3 women to balance 7 men. But the truth is that women make up about half of the talent.



Now is the time to raise our sights and set some truly representative goals. True gender diversity and a true state of equity require women to reach beyond the margins to have a real impact on culture, action and decision-making. The concept of having women in leadership positions is powerful, and while it's important to celebrate a small number of successful women, it's even more important to remember that this is the beginning, not the end. We need to bring more women to the board room by providing them with the required support and infrastructure.

Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?



Looking back, I realise that my journey so far has been very inspiring, there were roadblocks, but I faced them bravely. Each time I will be pushed back I will come up stronger. I still remember my first day at an MNC where I was told I was too polite and naive to be in the corporate world. During my initial days at NDTV, one of the heads who observed my working style and work ethic closely suggested me to be ‘street smart’ not to be fooled by people. I was also asked to keep aside my Lucknowi Tehzeeb(culture, politeness, manners, etc.) while waiting outside a celebrity or minister's house else I will miss an exclusive interview.



As they say, time is the best teacher and I must say I am a quick learner. Within two years from a small-town girl, I transformed into a strong leader who was conscious of each small and minute aspect of the news and the news industry, the hair-thin deadlines, I transformed into a team leader who knew the ability of each of her team member and how to utilise it to the best while keeping the team motivated. I also learnt to fight for that exclusive and be the first one to get it. I have always been a perfectionist and an achiever and once I aim for something there is no looking back. Leadership is in my genes, and it started reflecting from my childhood days.

My father is my mentor and whatever I am today, I am because of him. I learnt ‘diversity and inclusion’, ‘leadership traits and ‘empathy’ from my father who is my role model. Despite all odds, he always stood by me and backed me with every decision I took in my life.



Having been brought up in a small town in Uttar Pradesh where girls mostly are looked upon with a typical pair of glass and are expected to be a perfect bride material as soon as they touch a certain age, I fondly remember my father, my hero who brought me up the way I wanted to, fighting all odds, all around. And since then, there is no looking back – he empowered me to take my own independent decisions – be it choosing my profession or my life partner.



I've always been an empathetic person, and I really feel like in the post-pandemic era, "hustle" is replaced by self-care, and sales and marketing strategies have shifted from “always be closing” to “always be connecting.” "With the constant onslaught of information and entertainment, I don't just tell people what to do – I believe in building real relationships. Strong relationships are what motivate me to work hard!

Your message to future leaders?



Be yourself and the rest will follow. There is a lot to learn from this generation, but my advice to them is – don't follow the herd and don't get overwhelmed by the competition; learn to take independent decisions and risks. Make the most of the opportunities available to you, develop skills and keep learning while being empathetic.

Don't let unhealthy standards of success demotivate you, we all have our journeys, and you will do just fine. Be enthusiastic and seek help where needed.

In short, I would say – be brave and do good, and heaven will help you. Be consistent and transparent with your leadership and your personal goals because you never know how an honest conversation can change the trajectory of your life and that of the people in your universe.



Most importantly, plant the seed and nurture its growth. Growth has nothing to do with ordering through a 10-minute delivery app, it takes time and commitment. So do it.

And I would like to end with my favourite quote “Empowered Women, Empower Women”. We as women should build a strong support system for each other. Providing a conducive environment and infrastructure for women at work will help in bridging the gap and bringing more women to the boardroom. This is what I dream day and night I am sure my dream will become a reality one day!

