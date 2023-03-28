'Women should build a strong support system for each other’
Tehseen Zaidi, head of communications, Syngenta India, shares her thoughts on this year’s Women’s Day theme, female leaderships and more
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
In this edition, Tehseen Zaidi, head of communications, Syngenta India, opens up about her thoughts on the theme of this year’s Women’s Day, women bringing value to the boardroom and her confidant.
Excerpts:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 themes on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
I must congratulate everyone on International Women’s Day. On a personal level, I believe that every day is Women's Day, however, it makes sense to consciously remember and affirm our strengths. This year’s events and happenings are focused on bridging the technology gap. The 2023 theme: “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality” sets out the following priorities:
- Addressing the digital gender divide and bridging the divide
- Highlighting the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in spaces technologies and addressing gender issues – online sexual violence
- Include women and other marginalised groups in technology – difficult but with grit and determination it can be achieved. I urge all strong women and off course men to come forward and work towards it with full dedication.
Why is this so urgent? First, the UN Women Gender Snapshot 2022 report shows that the exclusion of women from the digital world has cost low- and middle-income countries $1 trillion in lost GDP over the past decade. Without aggressive intervention, the deficit will reach $1.5 trillion by 2025, the report warns.
The report also highlights large disparities in STEM education and employment. There are actually more young women than young men in higher education around the world. Why, then, do women form the minority of students in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education at just 35 per cent? For information and communication technology studies, this drops to t3 per cent.
I think the theme for International Women's Day 2023, ‘Embracing Equality’, is significant; unlike previous years which focussed on the language of equality. Equality is important, but equity pushes the bar even higher as we recognise that we need to do more to make these opportunities accessible to all. It calls for levelling the playing field by proactively addressing barriers and developing inclusive solutions, especially in the areas of technology, STEM and digitalisation.
For me, this vision is exciting because it can create exceptional results for everyone, not just women. Gender diversity and inclusion aren't just the right things to pursue, it makes business sense.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
Having women leaders in the boardroom brings significant value to organisations, especially in the field of PR and Communications. Women make great leaders as they are empathetic, know the importance of work-life balance, embrace equity, they lead by example, follow strong work ethics and keep the team motivated in every situation. Also, women are better communicators and with their resilience, they are capable of handling crises with ease and elan. Over the last few years, the influence of women and their leadership in PR has seen a significant shift. Public relations has always been a field dominated by women however with the passage of time the industry has become more inclusive, and women are breaking the glass ceiling and taking leadership roles. After COVID with the growth of digital, and social media, the role of PR has expanded beyond traditional PR. Women are quick learners, they have observed the trend and therefore are at the forefront – leveraging their best creative and communications skills, empathy, resilience and quick adoption to changes.
To sum up, the PR industry is currently in a revolutionary phase, the changes are enormous and constantly evolving. Public relations have now evolved into a senior management profession dealing with the core values of an organisation. Communication means thoughtful and strategic outreach using digital, social and traditional channels to promote a brand or service through clear messages and new-age content.
The integration is so great that the ever-changing digital ecosystem has dramatically increased the number of communication channels, making PR campaigns even more important, specific and nuanced which means women have more opportunities to utilise their skills and reach leadership roles.
Research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?
In this fast-changing world, women may not always realise their potential, and once unleashed, they have a direct route to success. When they find themselves in leadership roles, their skill and competence are undeniable, and their energy is infectious. You give a job to a woman, and she will make sure it is done. Also, women make better leaders because they follow empathy.
Meanwhile, India and much of the world are still in the early stages of trying to integrate women into corporate boards. It is unfortunate that we are setting the bar so low, requiring only one woman on the board – the signal is that bringing one woman is enough. What started out as a "let's get started" quickly turned into an end goal. A similar "goal" that confuses me is how gender balance is defined, with women making up 30% of the group. I laughed at that and said maybe because women are so much better than men, you only need 3 women to balance 7 men. But the truth is that women make up about half of the talent.
Now is the time to raise our sights and set some truly representative goals. True gender diversity and a true state of equity require women to reach beyond the margins to have a real impact on culture, action and decision-making. The concept of having women in leadership positions is powerful, and while it's important to celebrate a small number of successful women, it's even more important to remember that this is the beginning, not the end. We need to bring more women to the board room by providing them with the required support and infrastructure.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
Looking back, I realise that my journey so far has been very inspiring, there were roadblocks, but I faced them bravely. Each time I will be pushed back I will come up stronger. I still remember my first day at an MNC where I was told I was too polite and naive to be in the corporate world. During my initial days at NDTV, one of the heads who observed my working style and work ethic closely suggested me to be ‘street smart’ not to be fooled by people. I was also asked to keep aside my Lucknowi Tehzeeb(culture, politeness, manners, etc.) while waiting outside a celebrity or minister's house else I will miss an exclusive interview.
As they say, time is the best teacher and I must say I am a quick learner. Within two years from a small-town girl, I transformed into a strong leader who was conscious of each small and minute aspect of the news and the news industry, the hair-thin deadlines, I transformed into a team leader who knew the ability of each of her team member and how to utilise it to the best while keeping the team motivated. I also learnt to fight for that exclusive and be the first one to get it. I have always been a perfectionist and an achiever and once I aim for something there is no looking back. Leadership is in my genes, and it started reflecting from my childhood days.
My father is my mentor and whatever I am today, I am because of him. I learnt ‘diversity and inclusion’, ‘leadership traits and ‘empathy’ from my father who is my role model. Despite all odds, he always stood by me and backed me with every decision I took in my life.
Having been brought up in a small town in Uttar Pradesh where girls mostly are looked upon with a typical pair of glass and are expected to be a perfect bride material as soon as they touch a certain age, I fondly remember my father, my hero who brought me up the way I wanted to, fighting all odds, all around. And since then, there is no looking back – he empowered me to take my own independent decisions – be it choosing my profession or my life partner.
I've always been an empathetic person, and I really feel like in the post-pandemic era, "hustle" is replaced by self-care, and sales and marketing strategies have shifted from “always be closing” to “always be connecting.” "With the constant onslaught of information and entertainment, I don't just tell people what to do – I believe in building real relationships. Strong relationships are what motivate me to work hard!
Your message to future leaders?
Be yourself and the rest will follow. There is a lot to learn from this generation, but my advice to them is – don't follow the herd and don't get overwhelmed by the competition; learn to take independent decisions and risks. Make the most of the opportunities available to you, develop skills and keep learning while being empathetic.
Don't let unhealthy standards of success demotivate you, we all have our journeys, and you will do just fine. Be enthusiastic and seek help where needed.
In short, I would say – be brave and do good, and heaven will help you. Be consistent and transparent with your leadership and your personal goals because you never know how an honest conversation can change the trajectory of your life and that of the people in your universe.
Most importantly, plant the seed and nurture its growth. Growth has nothing to do with ordering through a 10-minute delivery app, it takes time and commitment. So do it.
And I would like to end with my favourite quote “Empowered Women, Empower Women”. We as women should build a strong support system for each other. Providing a conducive environment and infrastructure for women at work will help in bridging the gap and bringing more women to the boardroom. This is what I dream day and night I am sure my dream will become a reality one day!
‘Women leaders in PR can add value to company’s boards by bringing diverse perspectives’
Bhavya Sharma, Director - communications and ESG, Urban Company, talks about how the PR and communications industry has changed extensively with more women joining workforce
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 12:00 PM | 3 min read
A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today we have Bhavya Sharma, director – communications and ESG, Urban Company.
Excerpts:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girl through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
With increasing dependency on technology and rapid developments in the future of work, bringing everyone under the digital umbrella is the need of the hour. According to the UN Women’s Gender Snapshot 2022 report, women’s lack of access to the digital world has negatively impacted the gross domestic product of low- and middle-income countries by almost $1 trillion. I am glad that IWD is using the day as an opportunity to not only celebrate the progress made towards gender equality but also to highlight the gap between access to technology among men and women.
Overall, the theme DigitALL: Innovation and technology are a crucial step towards promoting gender equality in the digital world and ensuring that women and girls can fully participate and benefit from technological advancements.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
The PR and communications industry, overall, has changed extensively with more and more women joining the workforce. Some of the critical changes that women have brought in the industry are advocacy for diversity and inclusion, and humanising the brands by highlighting people’s stories and making the messaging more authentic and relatable. Overall, they have helped cultivate a more empathetic and inclusive space that encourages openness and relationship building.
Numerous researches have highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the board room?
For PR practitioners, reputation building and crisis management are key areas of focus. These are also areas where new-age companies have limited knowledge or experience. I believe companies and early-stage startups can greatly benefit from these real-world insights. Apart from this, I believe women leaders in PR can add value to company’s boards by bringing in a diverse perspective.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
I am a Communications Strategist with close to 15 years of experience, spread across B2B and B2C. I started my career in 2008 as a research analyst but changed gears after about 2 years as I felt my true calling was in communications and branding. I joined Urban Company in 2017 where I got the chance to fully explore all dimensions of branding and communications and become a well-rounded communications professional.
I rely more on books (fiction and non-fiction) to find inspiration and therefore, it’s difficult for me to name just one hero or role model. However, I find Indra Nooyi and Sheryl Sandberg particularly inspiring.
Your message to future leaders.
Develop an inclusive world view, understand the challenges faced by different communities and leverage technology to enable empowerment as well as economic opportunities.
Dr. Subi Chaturvedi wins LMA outstanding achiever award 2023 for corporate excellence
The honour recognises Dr. Chaturvedi's incredible contributions to the fields of strategic advisory, public policy, corporate affairs and communications
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 12:01 PM | 3 min read
Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officer, InMobi Group, was awarded the LMA Outstanding Achiever (Corporate) Award 2023. The award was conferred by Sri Brijesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, in recognition of Dr. Chaturvedi's exceptional contributions to the field of public policy, corporate affairs and her unwavering commitment to promoting responsible innovation, inclusive growth, and bridging the digital divide.
The Lucknow Management Association (LMA) hosted the event on March 21, 2023, where the best and brightest from the fields of business, public service, and entrepreneurship came together to celebrate excellence.
This honour recognises Dr. Chaturvedi's incredible contributions to the fields of strategic advisory, public policy, corporate affairs, and communications, where she has made a significant impact over the past two decades.
As a global leader, Dr. Chaturvedi has worked with governments, international organisations, and multilateral institutions in leadership roles, serving as a Member of the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (MAG), Global Co-Chair of the Netmundial Initiative, and on the Boards of the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and IGFSA.
Dr. Chaturvedi has also played a pivotal role in championing issues such as responsible innovation, inclusive growth, bridging the digital divide, and improving access for the less privileged. She has helped two sovereign countries negotiate in areas like ICT, IT, and electronics manufacturing, telecommunications, financial, digital, and health services.
Dr. Chaturvedi's impact on the industry is far-reaching and her achievements are numerous. She led the industry advocacy for central regulatory oversight for the gaming industry in India, which was formerly deemed impossible due to state-owned legislation. She successfully led and contributed to negotiations resulting in six MOUs worth over 100 million USD, creating a pipeline across manufacturing, ICT, financial, and health services between the governments of India and Saudi Arabia, ahead of HM Prince Salman’s 2019 visit to India.
With her efforts, UP has become a hub of innovation and talent, contributing to the recently concluded Global Investor Summit and G20 meetings at Lucknow. Dr. Chaturvedi has held leadership positions in the country’s leading banks, MNCs, PSUs, media and strategy companies, industry bodies, chambers, advocacy firms, and think tanks.
Dr. Chaturvedi is a leading voice for developing countries and emerging economies on a wide range of topics, such as the digital economy, global markets, deepening democracy, and disruptive technology. She is a widely published author and has been instrumental in shaping national discourse on policy interventions for unlocking the full potential of the digital economy, transforming the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) into a credible platform for government-industry dialogue.
The LMA Outstanding Achiever (Corporate) Award 2023 is a fitting tribute to Dr. Subi Chaturvedi's outstanding contributions to the industry and is a testament to her leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to promoting innovation and progress in the field of corporate affairs. Her achievements serve as an inspiration to future generations of professionals and leaders as they strive to make their mark in their respective fields.
‘Women leaders in PR bring a different set of experiences & perspectives to the boardroom’
Anindita Sinha, head of corporate communications, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, talks about women in management positions in PR and how her father encouraged her to explore her life
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 22, 2023 3:56 PM | 7 min read
A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day. Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today we have Anindita Sinha, head of corporate communications, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd.
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girl through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
I must congratulate everyone on International Women’s Day. On the personal front, I believe that every day is women’s day, but yes, it makes sense to consciously recall and reaffirm our strengths. DigitALL is indeed a pertinent theme that resonates fully with today’s highly connected and ever-expanding digital world. In my opinion, innovation and technology are playing a crucial role in promoting gender equality and empowering women in various ways. From facilitating access to education and healthcare to creating new economic opportunities, technology has the potential to bridge gender gaps and advance women's rights.
One of the most significant contributions of technology to gender equality is the increased access to education and information. Online learning platforms, virtual mentorship programs and digital resources have made it easier for women to acquire new skills and knowledge, regardless of their location or socio-economic status. This has led to more women entering traditionally male-dominated fields, such as STEM, and pursuing careers that were previously out of reach.
Moreover, technology is creating new economic opportunities for women. The rise of e-commerce platforms, digital marketplaces and remote work has made it possible for women to start their own businesses, work from home and participate in the global economy on their terms. This is especially important in developing countries, where women's economic empowerment is crucial for poverty reduction and sustainable development. By increasing access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities, technology has the potential to transform the lives of women and girls, and help build a more equitable and inclusive society.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
Over the past few decades, there has been a significant shift in the representation of women in leadership roles in the PR industry. Historically, the industry has been male-dominated, with women being relegated to more supportive roles. However, the efforts of women in the industry and their allies have resulted in a gradual transformation of the field, paving the way for women to take on leadership positions and make their voices heard.
One of the key changes in recent decades has been the increased representation of women in top leadership positions in PR agencies and departments. More women are being appointed to CEO, COO and other executive positions than ever before. Moreover, women are now able to build their own businesses in the industry and have become successful entrepreneurs.
The industry has also become more welcoming and inclusive, with increased efforts to recognise and address gender disparities. Women are now provided with more opportunities to develop their skills and knowledge, with the implementation of mentoring programems and leadership training.
Overall, the past few decades have seen significant progress in terms of gender equality and the representation of women in leadership positions in the PR industry. However, there is still much work to be done to ensure that all women have equal opportunities to succeed and thrive in the field.
Numerous researches have highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR brings to the board room?
Women leaders in PR bring a unique perspective and set of values to the boardroom that can enhance decision-making and drive business success.
Given my experience and understanding of the industry, in my opinion, women leaders in PR tend to bring a collaborative and inclusive approach to the boardroom. This is because women are often more likely to value teamwork and consensus-building, which can help to create a more supportive and inclusive culture within the boardroom. Such an approach can lead to more effective decision-making and improved business outcomes.
Additionally, women leaders in PR bring a different set of experiences and perspectives to the boardroom. As women have traditionally been underrepresented in leadership positions, they often bring a fresh and unique perspective to the table. This can result in new ideas and innovative approaches being brought forward, which can lead to a competitive advantage for the organisation.
Women have been known to possess strong emotional intelligence and are skilled in building relationships. This trait has been found valuable in the boardroom, where the ability to build and maintain relationships with stakeholders is critical to business success.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
I hail from the beautiful city of Kolkata, known as the City of Joy, and have over 30 years of experience in the corporate communications domain. Throughout my career, I have always been an explorer, relishing the opportunity to network and connect with new people. Growing up, my dad was my ultimate inspiration, and his influence gave me the freedom to explore my life and learn through my journey.
My creative side led me to learn dancing, which taught me the importance of balancing mind, body and spirit. I also had the privilege of working as a news presenter for visual and audio mediums like Doordarshan and All India Radio, which helped me understand the power of voice and utilise this skill in my journey in the communications domain.
Over the last three decades, I have worked for both public and private sector companies, including PSUs like Airports Authority of India and renowned corporations like GVK, GMR Group and L&T. As a company spokesperson, I have handled numerous crisis scenarios and worked diligently to safeguard the brand and reputation of my organisation. I have also been a speaker at hundreds of forums, spanning various industries and educational platforms, and have mentored students and young professionals. I'm proud to have received 14 leadership awards, and my name was featured in Forbes India's 2021 New Year Special.
As a team player and leader, I believe in the all-round development of my team to create SMART+ professionals. To me, empowerment means recognising the power within oneself, which often remains untapped. Education, awareness of one's rights, safety, financial security, inclusiveness, introspection, and virtuousness can all significantly instil empowerment in individuals.
Apart from my professional life, I'm a movie buff and wanderlust at heart. I find ultimate peace, happiness and leisure in spending time with my family, cooking, dancing, reading and contributing towards animal rescue and care, as well as other social causes.
Your message to future leaders
To future leaders in PR, I would like to say that success in this field is not just about achieving business objectives but also about building and maintaining relationships with stakeholders. Therefore, it's important to focus on developing strong communication skills, emotional intelligence, empathy and a collaborative approach to work. In addition, be open to new ideas, embrace diversity, and foster a culture of inclusion. Keep learning, stay curious, and never stop striving to improve yourself and your organization. Remember, your success is not just about what you achieve but also about how you achieve it.
Concept PR wins communications mandate for Magniflex India
As part of the mandate, Concept PR will also provide professional daily news monitoring services
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 22, 2023 10:57 AM | 1 min read
Concept Public Relations India Limited (Concept PR) has won the communications mandate of Magniflex India.
Commenting on the development, Anand Nichani, MD, Magniflex India, said, “We are very happy to appoint Concept PR as our communication partners. During the pitch process, we were delighted that their strategy and communications approach matched our vision, perfectly. Coupled with Concept PR’s deep domain knowledge gives us the confidence that together we will be able to make a mark in this sector. We look forward to a long and fruitful alliance.”
The mandate covers the entire gamut of strategic counselling, planning & programming, preparation of communication documents, maintenance & management of media relations and implementation.
“We are delighted to partner with Magniflex as their PR consultants. As Europe’s leading luxury mattress brand, Magniflex will allow Indian buyers to have one of the best comfort experiences. We look forward to partnering Magniflex in their brand building effort as they look to grow in the India market,” said Ms. Archana Jain, SVP and Branch Head - Bengaluru, Concept Public Relations India Limited.
As part of the mandate, Concept PR will also provide professional daily news monitoring services through Concept BIU, the media monitoring arm of Concept PR.
We have to play an important role in pushing narratives that matter: Nandini Chatterjee
Chatterjee, chief marketing and communications officer, PwC India, talks about the company's focus on Women in Tech
By Ruchika Jha | Mar 21, 2023 3:25 PM | 5 min read
A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day. Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today we have Nandini Chatterjee, chief marketing and communications officer, PwC India.
Excerpts from the interview:
What are your thoughts about the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality? This is aligned with CSW—67 themes on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
I have always believed in the African proverb which says, if you educate a girl, you educate a nation. While there is a lot more to be done in terms of access to tech for women and its role in bridging inequalities, I would like to focus on what we are doing at PwC - focusing on Women in Tech. We truly believe that Tech is changing the world. It is important to cultivate an inclusive tech world where all women have a role to play. We’re investing deeply in upskilling our talent. We are hiring stand-out technologists from every background to build products and technology-enabled services that will help redefine our firm and the industry. We are committed to achieving tech equity in our firm and empowering our women to help drive real change.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
While in the past the comms function was perhaps perceived as a ‘softer’ profession, increasingly it is more aligned with business objectives and the leadership agenda. Having women steering communications in an organisation, bringing their unique insights to building the brand and a definite appreciation of their collaborative leadership style, is a positive indicator of the evolving ecosystem.
Research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?
With greater scrutiny and with ESG, etc. becoming mainstream, the emphasis on more women's participation/ presence in the boardroom is likely to see an uptick. My only concern is that this transition should not be owing to tokenism, or because it is a ‘good to do’. Irrespective of gender, both men and women need to reach the boardroom by sheer merit.
Having said that, since women had not had it easy for decades, bridging the gap to bring fair play and equal opportunities to women may mean facilitating the foray for women a little more than what would be required for men. Also, we should bear in mind that how far a woman reaches in her career is not based on her competence alone. Most women have to navigate various social and physiological milestones which require them to rethink their priorities at various intervals and this may also mean their taking career breaks. There are many more troughs and crests in a woman's career than in a man’s.
Many organisations are going the extra mile to create sponsorship/ mentorship opportunities for women, bringing them up to speed with what they may have missed on the career front owing to priority shifts, etc. These efforts will be the benchmark for fit-for-future organisations and responsible businesses that walk the talk on diversity and inclusion and truly want their women to perform to their true potential, as much as they want their men to succeed.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
The last two decades at PwC enabled me to work like an entrepreneur. This opportunity to have a large PwC canvas for me to work on was indeed very gratifying. I was given the space to dream and the empowerment to go for it. The overall ecosystem at PwC India has been very inspiring. I have been blessed to have had many competent, empathetic leaders to report to in my over three decades of career span, who mentored and helped me grow. I owe a lot to all of them and continue to be well-connected with all.
Your message to future leaders?
Three important things:
1. Think big and think digital
2. Take risks and try new things. It is important to stay curious and adaptable, and always be willing to learn and grow
3. Think for your team
Apart from this, it is also equally important to understand the business objectives of your organisation/ client - we have to play an important role in pushing narratives that matter. Going forward, human connection is going to be of utmost importance - ensure that you meet more people and forge bonds.
Adapt to the changing tides without losing your voice: Smita Khanna
Khanna, chief operating officer, Newton Consulting India, talks about breaking stereotypes and how her multi-cultural upbringing has shaped her
By Shrabasti Mallik | Mar 20, 2023 10:48 AM | 6 min read
A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day. Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today we have Smita Khanna, chief operating officer, Newton Consulting India.
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
The country offering the most gender-equal conditions in the year 2022 was Iceland, as per the Global Gender Gap Index. India ranked 135 out of 146 countries in the same study. This fact itself highlights why we need to focus on technology and innovation in India to bridge the gender gaps and address the endemic structural inequalities. Some key areas, which have the potential to have an immense impact with the implementation of technology are:
-
Education: Technology can provide access to education for girls and women living in far-flung areas.
-
Healthcare: Access to healthcare for women has often been discriminatory. Thus, strengthening local healthcare infrastructure via innovation and technological inputs will go a long way in addressing this discrimination.
-
Empowerment: Digital transformation can provide new avenues for women's empowerment and foster a more inclusive world.
-
Technological Literacy: Access to digital tools, smartphones or digital financial services can offer a wider set of opportunities benefitting the lives of women and their families.
-
Gaps in Entrepreneurship: As per a recent OECD study, women-owned start-ups receive 23 per cent less funding and are 30 per cent less likely to have a positive exit – i.e. be acquired or issue an IPO compared to men-owned businesses. Access to technology can address this issue largely enabling women entrepreneurs to have a favourable entrepreneurial ecosystem.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
I think the influence of women and the role of leadership in PR has significantly changed over the years. For one, I think most women are quite vocal about how they want to be treated by their counterparts in a work environment and that, I feel, is a significant evolution.
There also has been a rise in women's leadership with many women holding prominent positions in the PR sector and winning accolades for themselves and their respective organisations. As more branches of PR have evolved, this has opened wider opportunities for new job roles that women have explored. For instance, at Newton we make it a regular phenomenon to offer guest lectures to communication or management students to apprise them of this industry and its benefits.
However, sometimes I do see certain biases on and off as gender inequality has been a pervasive issue present for decades and will not disappear overnight.
Research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?
It is true that women have been significantly underrepresented in boardrooms globally and this scenario is changing at snail’s pace. But I think the bigger question is not just in having a seat in the boardroom but how much of your voice is being heard that will influence the high-stakes decisions being taken there. BoardEx Q1 2022 report stated France has 44 per cent of board seats being held by women and India stuttered at 18 percent.
I think some of the top women leaders I have known have been able to successfully advise the top management on key decisions and policies for strategic growth and influence the outcome. One big value that women leaders in PR have made in boardrooms is to have a differentiated voice thus avoiding the boardroom to become an echo chamber where everyone has the same opinion.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
I was born and brought up in Sikkim. I came to Delhi like any other Northeasterner to pursue my higher studies. With a Christian Nepali mother and a Hindu Punjabi father and growing up with Buddhist friends, I truly have imbibed the flavour of India.
I had my fair share of cultural discrimination, and episodes of male chauvinism but along the way, I also met some brilliant people who shaped my career one way or the other.
My mother has always been my inspiration and all the lessons of hard work, kindness, being true to one’s identity and perseverance, I have learnt from seeing her daily activities and the manner in which she leads her life. The other woman who had a huge impact on my life is Indra Jasuja, joint secretary, the Indian Cancer Society (ICS). Her relentless efforts towards creating awareness related to cancer and her untiring work in this field motivated me to join ICS as a volunteer around 12 years back and I continue to do so as part of my pro bono work.
Your message to future leaders.
My message to future leaders revolves around my BMW philosophy:
Believe: Everything starts with believing in yourself. And, of course, not listening to societal norms or stereotypes that will hold you back from pursuing your aspirations.
Mentorship: It is also important to seek out mentorship and support from other women and allies. Way back in a different organisation, I was reporting to the female CEO of that company. She was a tough taskmaster and gave me targets, which I thought were impossible. Some targets I achieved, and some I failed. Yet the failure taught me bigger lessons that I carry, always.
Willingness: The willingness to adapt to the changing tides without losing your voice and be fluid is an important trait. Advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, and work to create spaces where everyone can thrive.
Remember that your unique perspective and experiences are valuable assets to your leadership and that your impact can extend far beyond yourself. Keep pushing forward and paving the way for the next generation of women leaders.
ON PURPOSE and Vero forge agency alliance
Both are planning to build a pipeline of business between India and Southeast Asia, with a focus upon brands featuring sustainability initiatives
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 3:08 PM | 3 min read
Two of the first agencies to sign the Clean Creative pledge in Asia are banding together in a new alliance to boost business opportunities between India and Southeast Asia – and to raise awareness of the value that environmentally conscious agencies can deliver to brands seeking communications partners invested in sustainability.
Today, Southeast Asian agency Vero and Indian agency ON PURPOSE announce a new alliance agreement.
Vero is an integrated communications agency with offices in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila and Yangon, a presence throughout the ASEAN region, and over 200 full-time team members.
ON PURPOSE is a consultancy that focuses on purpose-driven campaigns for social good. It is based in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and has over 60 employees.
The alliance agreement between On Purpose and Vero is forged upon shared cultural values, communications capabilities, and business practices.
One of these practices is a shared commitment: in 2022, both Vero and On Purpose signed the Clean Creatives pledge to refuse work with fossil fuel companies, making them among the first in their respective regions to do so.
Vero and ON PURPOSE are currently in the early stages of collaboration with Clean Creative agencies in New York, London, and South Africa to address client needs – along with the ON PURPOSE and Vero markets in Asia Pacific.
Both Vero and ON PURPOSE are also planning to build a pipeline of business between India and Southeast Asia, with a focus upon brands featuring sustainability initiatives.
"As a fast-growing region, Southeast Asia presents a tremendous opportunity for Indian brands to expand their reach and gain a foothold in new markets,” said ON PURPOSE Founder and Managing Director Girish Balachandran. “With our alliance with Vero, we are excited to provide our clients with access to the region's diverse consumer landscape and help them create campaigns that resonate with local audiences. At the same time, we see tremendous potential for Southeast Asian brands to enter the Indian market, which is poised for rapid growth in the coming years. By leveraging our expertise and network in the region, we are confident that we can help brands on both sides of the partnership seize these opportunities and unlock their full potential."
A major pillar of the alliance agreement is an effort by Vero and ON PURPOSE to highlight the need for brands to provide partnership and procurement consideration to agencies on the Clean Creative roster. Both agencies also seek to highlight the contradiction in brands with sustainability goals by hiring agencies from the Clean Creative F List. Clean Creatives developed an F list containing agencies that work for fossil fuel brands.
The issue at the centre of the Clean Creative efforts to transform the way agencies engage with fossil fuel brands is a reverse correlation between the volume of fossil fuel brand communications about renewable energy versus the actual investments made in renewable energy by fossil fuel brands. Studies show that 70 per cent of fossil fuel firm communications are about renewable energy initiatives, while only 30 per cent of actual investments are in renewables.
"By choosing a Clean Creative agency, clients are choosing purpose-driven communications partners,” said Vero CEO Brian Griffin. “We believe it is time for procurement teams at major brands to take steps to move agency procurement away from F-list agencies. The result will be more agencies forsaking assignments from major fossil fuel companies that are little more than misdirection – and hopefully a growing roster of Clean Creative Agencies.”
Both agencies have recently won accolades from Provoke Media: Vero was named ASEAN Agency of the Year in 2021 and was runner-up in 2022, while ON PURPOSE ranked among the top five for South Asia in both 2021 and 2022.
