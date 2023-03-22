‘Women leaders in PR bring a different set of experiences & perspectives to the boardroom’
Anindita Sinha, head of corporate communications, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, talks about women in management positions in PR and how her father encouraged her to explore her life
A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day. Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today we have Anindita Sinha, head of corporate communications, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd.
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girl through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
I must congratulate everyone on International Women’s Day. On the personal front, I believe that every day is women’s day, but yes, it makes sense to consciously recall and reaffirm our strengths. DigitALL is indeed a pertinent theme that resonates fully with today’s highly connected and ever-expanding digital world. In my opinion, innovation and technology are playing a crucial role in promoting gender equality and empowering women in various ways. From facilitating access to education and healthcare to creating new economic opportunities, technology has the potential to bridge gender gaps and advance women's rights.
One of the most significant contributions of technology to gender equality is the increased access to education and information. Online learning platforms, virtual mentorship programs and digital resources have made it easier for women to acquire new skills and knowledge, regardless of their location or socio-economic status. This has led to more women entering traditionally male-dominated fields, such as STEM, and pursuing careers that were previously out of reach.
Moreover, technology is creating new economic opportunities for women. The rise of e-commerce platforms, digital marketplaces and remote work has made it possible for women to start their own businesses, work from home and participate in the global economy on their terms. This is especially important in developing countries, where women's economic empowerment is crucial for poverty reduction and sustainable development. By increasing access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities, technology has the potential to transform the lives of women and girls, and help build a more equitable and inclusive society.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
Over the past few decades, there has been a significant shift in the representation of women in leadership roles in the PR industry. Historically, the industry has been male-dominated, with women being relegated to more supportive roles. However, the efforts of women in the industry and their allies have resulted in a gradual transformation of the field, paving the way for women to take on leadership positions and make their voices heard.
One of the key changes in recent decades has been the increased representation of women in top leadership positions in PR agencies and departments. More women are being appointed to CEO, COO and other executive positions than ever before. Moreover, women are now able to build their own businesses in the industry and have become successful entrepreneurs.
The industry has also become more welcoming and inclusive, with increased efforts to recognise and address gender disparities. Women are now provided with more opportunities to develop their skills and knowledge, with the implementation of mentoring programems and leadership training.
Overall, the past few decades have seen significant progress in terms of gender equality and the representation of women in leadership positions in the PR industry. However, there is still much work to be done to ensure that all women have equal opportunities to succeed and thrive in the field.
Numerous researches have highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR brings to the board room?
Women leaders in PR bring a unique perspective and set of values to the boardroom that can enhance decision-making and drive business success.
Given my experience and understanding of the industry, in my opinion, women leaders in PR tend to bring a collaborative and inclusive approach to the boardroom. This is because women are often more likely to value teamwork and consensus-building, which can help to create a more supportive and inclusive culture within the boardroom. Such an approach can lead to more effective decision-making and improved business outcomes.
Additionally, women leaders in PR bring a different set of experiences and perspectives to the boardroom. As women have traditionally been underrepresented in leadership positions, they often bring a fresh and unique perspective to the table. This can result in new ideas and innovative approaches being brought forward, which can lead to a competitive advantage for the organisation.
Women have been known to possess strong emotional intelligence and are skilled in building relationships. This trait has been found valuable in the boardroom, where the ability to build and maintain relationships with stakeholders is critical to business success.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
I hail from the beautiful city of Kolkata, known as the City of Joy, and have over 30 years of experience in the corporate communications domain. Throughout my career, I have always been an explorer, relishing the opportunity to network and connect with new people. Growing up, my dad was my ultimate inspiration, and his influence gave me the freedom to explore my life and learn through my journey.
My creative side led me to learn dancing, which taught me the importance of balancing mind, body and spirit. I also had the privilege of working as a news presenter for visual and audio mediums like Doordarshan and All India Radio, which helped me understand the power of voice and utilise this skill in my journey in the communications domain.
Over the last three decades, I have worked for both public and private sector companies, including PSUs like Airports Authority of India and renowned corporations like GVK, GMR Group and L&T. As a company spokesperson, I have handled numerous crisis scenarios and worked diligently to safeguard the brand and reputation of my organisation. I have also been a speaker at hundreds of forums, spanning various industries and educational platforms, and have mentored students and young professionals. I'm proud to have received 14 leadership awards, and my name was featured in Forbes India's 2021 New Year Special.
As a team player and leader, I believe in the all-round development of my team to create SMART+ professionals. To me, empowerment means recognising the power within oneself, which often remains untapped. Education, awareness of one's rights, safety, financial security, inclusiveness, introspection, and virtuousness can all significantly instil empowerment in individuals.
Apart from my professional life, I'm a movie buff and wanderlust at heart. I find ultimate peace, happiness and leisure in spending time with my family, cooking, dancing, reading and contributing towards animal rescue and care, as well as other social causes.
Your message to future leaders
To future leaders in PR, I would like to say that success in this field is not just about achieving business objectives but also about building and maintaining relationships with stakeholders. Therefore, it's important to focus on developing strong communication skills, emotional intelligence, empathy and a collaborative approach to work. In addition, be open to new ideas, embrace diversity, and foster a culture of inclusion. Keep learning, stay curious, and never stop striving to improve yourself and your organization. Remember, your success is not just about what you achieve but also about how you achieve it.
ON PURPOSE and Vero forge agency alliance
Both are planning to build a pipeline of business between India and Southeast Asia, with a focus upon brands featuring sustainability initiatives
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 3:08 PM | 3 min read
Two of the first agencies to sign the Clean Creative pledge in Asia are banding together in a new alliance to boost business opportunities between India and Southeast Asia – and to raise awareness of the value that environmentally conscious agencies can deliver to brands seeking communications partners invested in sustainability.
Today, Southeast Asian agency Vero and Indian agency ON PURPOSE announce a new alliance agreement.
Vero is an integrated communications agency with offices in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila and Yangon, a presence throughout the ASEAN region, and over 200 full-time team members.
ON PURPOSE is a consultancy that focuses on purpose-driven campaigns for social good. It is based in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and has over 60 employees.
The alliance agreement between On Purpose and Vero is forged upon shared cultural values, communications capabilities, and business practices.
One of these practices is a shared commitment: in 2022, both Vero and On Purpose signed the Clean Creatives pledge to refuse work with fossil fuel companies, making them among the first in their respective regions to do so.
Vero and ON PURPOSE are currently in the early stages of collaboration with Clean Creative agencies in New York, London, and South Africa to address client needs – along with the ON PURPOSE and Vero markets in Asia Pacific.
Both Vero and ON PURPOSE are also planning to build a pipeline of business between India and Southeast Asia, with a focus upon brands featuring sustainability initiatives.
"As a fast-growing region, Southeast Asia presents a tremendous opportunity for Indian brands to expand their reach and gain a foothold in new markets,” said ON PURPOSE Founder and Managing Director Girish Balachandran. “With our alliance with Vero, we are excited to provide our clients with access to the region's diverse consumer landscape and help them create campaigns that resonate with local audiences. At the same time, we see tremendous potential for Southeast Asian brands to enter the Indian market, which is poised for rapid growth in the coming years. By leveraging our expertise and network in the region, we are confident that we can help brands on both sides of the partnership seize these opportunities and unlock their full potential."
A major pillar of the alliance agreement is an effort by Vero and ON PURPOSE to highlight the need for brands to provide partnership and procurement consideration to agencies on the Clean Creative roster. Both agencies also seek to highlight the contradiction in brands with sustainability goals by hiring agencies from the Clean Creative F List. Clean Creatives developed an F list containing agencies that work for fossil fuel brands.
The issue at the centre of the Clean Creative efforts to transform the way agencies engage with fossil fuel brands is a reverse correlation between the volume of fossil fuel brand communications about renewable energy versus the actual investments made in renewable energy by fossil fuel brands. Studies show that 70 per cent of fossil fuel firm communications are about renewable energy initiatives, while only 30 per cent of actual investments are in renewables.
"By choosing a Clean Creative agency, clients are choosing purpose-driven communications partners,” said Vero CEO Brian Griffin. “We believe it is time for procurement teams at major brands to take steps to move agency procurement away from F-list agencies. The result will be more agencies forsaking assignments from major fossil fuel companies that are little more than misdirection – and hopefully a growing roster of Clean Creative Agencies.”
Both agencies have recently won accolades from Provoke Media: Vero was named ASEAN Agency of the Year in 2021 and was runner-up in 2022, while ON PURPOSE ranked among the top five for South Asia in both 2021 and 2022.
'If you want to improve your business, you must have diversity at the top'
Deepshikha Dharmaraj, CEO of BCW India Group, looks back at her 28-year journey in the industry, and shares her key learnings and views on women in leadership roles
By Shrabasti Mallik | Mar 17, 2023 2:41 PM | 4 min read
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
There are two aspects to this. On one hand, we need to get more women to access technology and its benefits. Whether it is about the higher representation of women in tech or using it as an enabler for healthcare, education and overall progress, technology has a big role to play in bridging the gender gap. On the other hand, women are also much more vulnerable to abuse and threat in the online spaces they enter. They need to be made aware of and given support to address or counter that. For both these aspects, communications and advocacy can help immensely. This is also where companies, especially those in the technology sector, can look at their corporate social purpose and see how they can align these needs to their strategic vision.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades.
In my view, there have been two major changes — one is how women are coming together and supporting each other and the second is how they are making their voice heard.
In the 1990s and 2000s, public relations was still evolving and so were the women leaders in the industry. They didn’t have mentors or communities back then and had to pretty much do everything on their own and learn along the way. Today, as these women lead the industry, they have taken those learnings and are sharing them generously with those just starting out. There are several mentoring programmes for women in the industry. In WPP, for instance, the Stella initiative has women leaders from across WPP mentoring young women professionals. There are more groups and communities, like Global Women in PR (GWPR). And there is also more recognition and more celebration of women’s contribution in the industry.
In terms of making women’s voices heard, as communicators, we are highlighting women’s issues and achievements more in our work and in our campaigns.
Research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on boards globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?
As an industry, public relations has a healthy representation of women in leadership positions. And in any industry, having women on the board translates into very real benefits — a broader perspective, balanced representation of gender, consumers and employee base, better collaboration, empathy and more. These lead to better a better culture and performance for the business. So if you want to improve your business, you must have diversity at the top.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero
In my 28-year career, all of which have been in this industry, beginning with Genesis and then BCW India Group, I have been fortunate to have worked with and learnt from several women leaders. For inspiration, I didn’t have to look farther than Prema Sagar, founding chairperson, BCW India Group. The path she created is one that we walk on today. Not only did she build this firm, she also played a big role in building this industry. Many mentored by her are now at leading positions in the industry —whether at the helm of a firm or in high corporate communications roles across the world. And just as she inspires me, I actively share my learnings with emerging leaders and women professionals.
Your message to future leaders.
There is a quote by Marissa Mayer, co-ounder, Lumi Labs: “I always did something I was a little not ready to do. I think that’s how you grow. When there’s that moment of ‘Wow, I’m not really sure I can do this,’ and you push through those moments, that’s when you have a breakthrough.” When it comes to women who are leaders or aspire to be leaders, this quote fits perfectly.
Weber Shandwick India strengthens leadership team with key hires
Deepak Kanulkar will be heading policy advocacy and public affairs of Powell Tate India and Subir Moitra will helm media relations of Weber Shandwick
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 1:05 PM | 2 min read
Weber Shandwick India, today, announced the appointment of industry veteran Deepak Kanulkar to head of policy advocacy and public affairs of Powell Tate, India and Subir Moitra, as head of media relations of Weber Shandwick, India.
Commenting on the appointments, Valerie Pinto, CEO, of Weber Shandwick India stated, “Solving for business challenges closely aligned to C-Suite advisory is the next inflection for the future of the industry. With the appointment of Deepak and Subir, we have further solidified our India leadership team to consult and execute effective solutions for our clients. Being thoroughbred professionals, their expertise will definitely enhance our growth story in India and I am excited and looking forward to working with them.”
Kanulkar’s extensive experience spans across organisations such as Cipla, Bombay Chamber of Commerce, Hinduja Group, Coca-Cola, Tata AIG, Arab Insurance Group, Good Relations, and Skeiron. An established leader in the domain, he has also played key roles in industry bodies and associations to enhance business prospects for the organizations he has represented.
Moitra is a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in driving internal, and external marketing and corporate communications creating, and executing compelling communications strategies, and content management. He has a strong track record of managing communications leading brands in India, such as KPMG, United Technologies, and Pratt & Whitney. He has also been listed Exchange4Media's (e4m) Top 100 Influential Gamechangers in India's PR & Communications Industry.
Gaurav Malhotra joins Edelman Smithfield as India Lead
Prior to this, he was with MobiKwik
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 11:48 AM | 1 min read
Edelman Smithfield, Edelman’s specialised financial communications boutique offering, has appointed Gaurav Malhotra as its India Lead.
In his new role, Smithfield will advise clients on complex business development, including acquisitions and divestments, restructurings, IPOs, C-suite transitions, ESG, regulatory matters and investor relations functions across a range of sectors.
Prior to this, he worked with MobiKwik as VP – Strategy, Corporate Development and Investor Relations.
Malhotra brings nearly two decades of experience across investment banking, portfolio management and corporate development, investor relations, and strategy. He has also contributed to Pinpoint Asset Management Limited, Citi, Fitch Ratings and J.P. Morgan.
'Five years from now, AI-powered content creation will be widespread and commonplace'
Devdatta Potnis, CEO, Animeta, speaks about his role at the company, the company's value proposition and his expectations for 2023 for the content creator ecosystem
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 6:35 PM | 5 min read
You have 15 years of experience across different areas within the media content business, spanning production, marketing and financing original content. What will you bring to the table at Animeta?
Animeta is a forward-thinking organisation in a truly democratised creator economy, and I am really excited to be its chief architect. With my experience in the content and media space, I intend to bring the studio model into the creator economy space where we will be investing in the right creators and creating brands out of them. We will bring about multi-platform monetisation, increase their community in regional and international markets, maximise their brand campaigns and empower them for social commerce – all through our AI-powered creator tech platform. It is always great to challenge oneself and I am looking forward to building this along with our spectacular team.
Before Animeta, you were the Chief Growth Officer at Cosmos-Maya. What made you make the switch? Where do you see AI-applied services five years down the line?
I have spent 15 years of my professional career in the media and entertainment industry where scaling businesses has been my forte. The fascination for the digital medium started with Cosmos-Maya and I witnessed its power. With the creator ecosystem exploding globally as well as in India, I felt it was the right time to join Anish in building Animeta. Even evolved markets like the US have a long way to go as far as the creator economy is concerned. India is at that right stage of growth where the space is growing and newer opportunities are opening up. Yet there are a few critical need gaps which Animeta will bridge. I am very optimistic on what the future holds for us.
I feel five years from now, AI-powered content creation will be widespread and commonplace. AI and machine learning will be used to automate many of the mundane, time-consuming tasks associated with content creation. AI-driven content generation, natural language processing and sentiment analysis will help create personalised content for various audiences, and AI-based text editing and optimisation tools will help optimise content for search engine rankings. Additionally, AI-powered tools will help automate content production, from finding relevant topics and research to creating structured content.
What is Animeta’s value proposition? How is Animeta’s tech platform a game-changer?
Animeta is a Creator Tech company focussed on creating and nurturing digital creators by helping them grow their communities and maximise their earnings across multiple social media platforms and customised brand solutions through the proprietary Animeta AI-based Self-Service Creator Tech platform. The company offers Financial Investment, Data Analytics and Business Intelligence, Content Strategy and Creative Supervision, Brand, PR and Social Media Expertise in addition to data-driven, result-oriented and authentic brand campaigns to content creators. In spite of the strong growth, the industry needs a few changes. Animeta aims to address all of these need gaps through its AI-powered creator tech platform.
What ails the content creators today and how does Animeta intend to plug this gap?
Digital creators today face multiple challenges, one of the biggest ones being that a vast majority of creators are unable to monetise their content. Some of the other challenges include lack of structured banking and financial assistance, no proper creative and production support, no business intelligence to grow scientifically; which means the market stays unorganised and does not produce many professional creators.
Moreover, for a multilingual country like India, language is a barrier to growth. This is where Animeta comes in. It offers localisation. Lack of infrastructure is another challenge that Animeta addresses through the development of the entire value chain and overall 360-degree support, monetisation and brand building. And then there are the usual monetisation, copyright and compliance, which are typical business challenges that become even more pronounced for the creator economy as many of the creators come from a place of passion. Animeta is that business partner for creators who will handle all of these aspects of their business so that they can concentrate on creating content while Animeta takes care of everything else.
Also, there are several tools at the creators’ disposal but lack of knowledge and other complications associated with the entrepreneurial aspect of being a creator; render most of these technology tools redundant as they add to the creators’ operational woes. None of these, however, address the main issue of creative bankruptcy/burn out because there is no one providing a content strategy, which is key.
Expectations for 2023 for the content creator ecosystem?
The market for creating digital content is continuously changing and in 2023, we can anticipate a number of changes that will influence the sector. The rise of Gen Z as a major force in content consumption is one of the most important developments. This "born-on-mobile" generation loves to use social media sites like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to access material. For many years to come, this trend is expected to have a significant impact on how people consume and view content.
The growing emphasis on user-generated content and the democratisation of content generation are two further trends that we may anticipate. We may anticipate a rise in the number of user-generated content since social media platforms enable everyone to develop and share their work.
In addition to user-generated content, we can also expect to see a rise in demand for niche content. Genres like travel, food and cooking, eating challenges, relaxing art, DIY, animals and pet care, gaming, people and vlogs are becoming increasingly popular, and content creators are focussing on producing more targeted and specific content. As audiences become more discerning and selective about the content they consume, creators will need to cater to their specific interests to remain relevant.
Haier Appliances onboards Prachi Kaushik as Head – PR and Communications
Prior to this, she was associated with OPPO
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 11:10 AM | 1 min read
Haier Appliances onboards Prachi Kaushik as Head – PR and Communications.
Prior to this, she was associated with OPPO.
Kaushik drives a focused agenda to build brand resonance with the ability to deliver strategic, creative and insight-driven communication. With seven years of experience, she has multi-faceted knowledge in media strategy, integrated marketing communications, campaign development, client servicing, content creation, media relations, product planning and influencer outreach.
Kaushik has also contributed to agencies such as Genesis BCW, Edelman and Perfect Relations.
Ruder Finn elevates Atul Sharma to CEO - India & Head - Middle East
Sharma has been leading Ruder Finn’s growth in India for the last four years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 12:33 PM | 3 min read
Ruder Finn has announced the expansion of Atul Sharma’s role as CEO of Ruder Finn India, which comprises Ruder Finn India and RF Thunder India. After leading Ruder Finn’s growth in India for the last four years, Sharma is now also being appointed the role of Head of Middle East as part of the company’s planned footprint expansion. Sharma will bring together a new team to expand the firm’s network and set up operations in the Middle East region to meet the growing demand for public relations, marketing communications, digital, and corporate reputation in this region.
“We are delighted to appoint Atul as the CEO of Ruder Finn India and Head of our new ventures in the Middle East,” said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO, “RF India’s transformative growth has been led by a strong leadership team under Atul. Atul has been leading the charge on consulting for our clients on emerging technologies with the growing team in India. Further, we have envisioned paving our way in the Middle East for some time, and I am confident that Atul will help us to tap into the market as we mark our next growth phase in that region.”
Sharma joined Ruder Finn Asia in 2018 as Managing Director, Vice President of Ruder Finn India, responsible for overall management and operations, and establishing Ruder Finn as a major player in the India market. With a transformative leadership style, Sharma has led Ruder Finn India to become the fastest growing PR firm in India, building its sectoral expertise across Technology, Brand, Corporate, Auto, Entertainment, Education, Lifestyle, B2B, and Start-Ups, amongst others. The India office has grown multi-fold in the last four years with a strong focus on technology, data analytics and insights and storytelling at its core. Sharma has brought on board extremely competent talent across all the five offices in India. Ruder Finn India is also the first PR firm in the region to launch Web3 Practice to help brands understand and build communities for their various stakeholders.
Sharma will continue to lead his team in India, which has experienced exponential growth in staff in the last four years, as well as grow the team in the Middle East as he spearheads the initiative to expand Ruder Finn’s footprint in the region. In addition to his work at Ruder Finn, Sharma also acts as President of the PRCAI (Public Relations Consultants Association of India) wherein he is leading various initiatives to make the PR industry more professional, ethical and prosperous.
“It is an honor to be named CEO of the Ruder Finn India Group, which has been recognized as one of the fastest growing mid-size public relations firms in the region, with a strong portfolio of clients backed by exceptional talent,” said Atul Sharma, CEO Ruder Finn India & Head Middle East, “I am also excited about the opportunities in the Middle East for its strong presence in sectors including energy, luxury and retail. I am looking forward to helping build and establish the Ruder Finn presence in the GCC markets.”
“We are thrilled to have Atul expand his role. As a respected industry veteran his strong understanding of business growth but also staying ahead of the curve with innovation makes him a strong leader to drive this next chapter of growth for us,” said Elan Shou, Regional Director, Asia, Ruder Finn, “We are certain with our footprint expanding globally, we will truly be able to integrate and drive more synergy for global mandates across locations especially in newer sectors like defense, Web3, aggregator economy etc.”
