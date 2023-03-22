‘Women leaders in PR bring a different set of experiences & perspectives to the boardroom’

Anindita Sinha, head of corporate communications, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, talks about women in management positions in PR and how her father encouraged her to explore her life

Today we have Anindita Sinha, head of corporate communications, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd.

Excerpts from the interview:

Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girl through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.

I must congratulate everyone on International Women’s Day. On the personal front, I believe that every day is women’s day, but yes, it makes sense to consciously recall and reaffirm our strengths. DigitALL is indeed a pertinent theme that resonates fully with today’s highly connected and ever-expanding digital world. In my opinion, innovation and technology are playing a crucial role in promoting gender equality and empowering women in various ways. From facilitating access to education and healthcare to creating new economic opportunities, technology has the potential to bridge gender gaps and advance women's rights.

One of the most significant contributions of technology to gender equality is the increased access to education and information. Online learning platforms, virtual mentorship programs and digital resources have made it easier for women to acquire new skills and knowledge, regardless of their location or socio-economic status. This has led to more women entering traditionally male-dominated fields, such as STEM, and pursuing careers that were previously out of reach.

Moreover, technology is creating new economic opportunities for women. The rise of e-commerce platforms, digital marketplaces and remote work has made it possible for women to start their own businesses, work from home and participate in the global economy on their terms. This is especially important in developing countries, where women's economic empowerment is crucial for poverty reduction and sustainable development. By increasing access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities, technology has the potential to transform the lives of women and girls, and help build a more equitable and inclusive society.

A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?

Over the past few decades, there has been a significant shift in the representation of women in leadership roles in the PR industry. Historically, the industry has been male-dominated, with women being relegated to more supportive roles. However, the efforts of women in the industry and their allies have resulted in a gradual transformation of the field, paving the way for women to take on leadership positions and make their voices heard.

One of the key changes in recent decades has been the increased representation of women in top leadership positions in PR agencies and departments. More women are being appointed to CEO, COO and other executive positions than ever before. Moreover, women are now able to build their own businesses in the industry and have become successful entrepreneurs.

The industry has also become more welcoming and inclusive, with increased efforts to recognise and address gender disparities. Women are now provided with more opportunities to develop their skills and knowledge, with the implementation of mentoring programems and leadership training.

Overall, the past few decades have seen significant progress in terms of gender equality and the representation of women in leadership positions in the PR industry. However, there is still much work to be done to ensure that all women have equal opportunities to succeed and thrive in the field.

Numerous researches have highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR brings to the board room?

Women leaders in PR bring a unique perspective and set of values to the boardroom that can enhance decision-making and drive business success.

Given my experience and understanding of the industry, in my opinion, women leaders in PR tend to bring a collaborative and inclusive approach to the boardroom. This is because women are often more likely to value teamwork and consensus-building, which can help to create a more supportive and inclusive culture within the boardroom. Such an approach can lead to more effective decision-making and improved business outcomes.

Additionally, women leaders in PR bring a different set of experiences and perspectives to the boardroom. As women have traditionally been underrepresented in leadership positions, they often bring a fresh and unique perspective to the table. This can result in new ideas and innovative approaches being brought forward, which can lead to a competitive advantage for the organisation.

Women have been known to possess strong emotional intelligence and are skilled in building relationships. This trait has been found valuable in the boardroom, where the ability to build and maintain relationships with stakeholders is critical to business success.

Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?

I hail from the beautiful city of Kolkata, known as the City of Joy, and have over 30 years of experience in the corporate communications domain. Throughout my career, I have always been an explorer, relishing the opportunity to network and connect with new people. Growing up, my dad was my ultimate inspiration, and his influence gave me the freedom to explore my life and learn through my journey.

My creative side led me to learn dancing, which taught me the importance of balancing mind, body and spirit. I also had the privilege of working as a news presenter for visual and audio mediums like Doordarshan and All India Radio, which helped me understand the power of voice and utilise this skill in my journey in the communications domain.

Over the last three decades, I have worked for both public and private sector companies, including PSUs like Airports Authority of India and renowned corporations like GVK, GMR Group and L&T. As a company spokesperson, I have handled numerous crisis scenarios and worked diligently to safeguard the brand and reputation of my organisation. I have also been a speaker at hundreds of forums, spanning various industries and educational platforms, and have mentored students and young professionals. I'm proud to have received 14 leadership awards, and my name was featured in Forbes India's 2021 New Year Special.

As a team player and leader, I believe in the all-round development of my team to create SMART+ professionals. To me, empowerment means recognising the power within oneself, which often remains untapped. Education, awareness of one's rights, safety, financial security, inclusiveness, introspection, and virtuousness can all significantly instil empowerment in individuals.

Apart from my professional life, I'm a movie buff and wanderlust at heart. I find ultimate peace, happiness and leisure in spending time with my family, cooking, dancing, reading and contributing towards animal rescue and care, as well as other social causes.

Your message to future leaders

To future leaders in PR, I would like to say that success in this field is not just about achieving business objectives but also about building and maintaining relationships with stakeholders. Therefore, it's important to focus on developing strong communication skills, emotional intelligence, empathy and a collaborative approach to work. In addition, be open to new ideas, embrace diversity, and foster a culture of inclusion. Keep learning, stay curious, and never stop striving to improve yourself and your organization. Remember, your success is not just about what you achieve but also about how you achieve it.

