United Colors of Benetton ropes in Kaveri Nag to head Marketing & PR in India

United Colors of Benetton India has today announced the appointment of Kaveri Nag as the new Head of Marketing & PR, India. In her role, Kaveri will lead Marketing strategy and PR for the brand and work to strengthen Benetton’s vision of a global lifestyle project and revolutionize the canons of fashion and sales. One of her key responsibilities will include engaging with consumers and reconnecting in a more contemporary way to make the brand more desirable and aspirational in India.

Kaveri brings with her more than 12 years of experience in marketing – launching and scaling consumer-facing brands across Lifestyle Retail, Luxury Auto and Advertising sectors. A majority of her work lies in leading diverse stakeholders to leverage technology for future-ready initiatives and drive digital transformation and innovation towards business growth and customer-centricity. During her last stint with BMW India, leading marketing for MINI, she directed a comprehensive marketing and communications strategy with a 100% digital mindset, mapping customer journeys to augment brand resonance and equity.

Kaveri is an alumnus of Delhi University and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Communications from National Institute of Advertising.

Commenting on the appointment, Ramprasad Sridharan, CEO, United Colors of Benetton India said, “Throughout her career, Kaveri has accumulated vast marketing leadership experience and has relentless energy and curiosity to understand consumer behaviour, which is ever so dynamic in the fashion industry. This is her second stint with Benetton and we are confident that Kaveri will be a driving force in bringing our new brand vision to life through world-class creative, digital and omnichannel marketing strategies, and play a leading role in building the next generation of Benetton customers”.

On her appointment, Kaveri Nag, Head of Marketing, United Colors of Benetton India said, “Benetton has always been a brand that’s ahead of the curve, and I’m excited to embark on this new journey with the team amid an ever-evolving consumer landscape. Together, we will meet these new realities head-on, with a digital-first approach toward creating and engaging with relevant brand experiences for customers across different categories. I look forward to strengthening Benetton’s iconic positioning as a premium casual wear brand by pushing cultural and creative boundaries.”

The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.

