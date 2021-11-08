Ruder Finn Group expands Asia Pacific Operations

Boutique creative consultancy, RF Thunder, owned by the Ruder Finn Group, is expanding their operations outside of China. This year the consultancy is opening up three new offices in India, located in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, and has plans to launch a Singapore office in 2022.

“RF Thunder provides a wide range of integrated communications services, including digital strategy, market analysis, content creation and reputation management across the lifestyle, corporate, healthcare and technology sectors,” the company said.

Alongside the expansion, Ruder Finn has appointed Gao Ming to Managing Director of RF Thunder China, where he will be responsible for RF Thunder’s overall operations and business development in China. Gao Ming will also continue his current role as Senior Vice President, Managing Director of Luxury Practice Greater China. A trusted advisor based in Shanghai, Gao Ming has been driving Ruder Finn’s luxury practice for the past 20 years, advising clients such as Richemont, LVMH, Hermes and L’Oréal.

“RF Thunder is a dynamic agency full of talented people. Over the past ten years, RF Thunder has gradually grown into a powerful communications consultancy with unstoppable future prospects,” says Gao Ming. “I am delighted to lead RF Thunder offices across China, together with the influential Ruder Finn Group regional network, the team has the support to develop one-of-a-kind communications strategies. I look forward to creating more impactful projects and valuable services for our clients, and to discovering more possibilities for the sustainable development of the agency and our employees.”

Led by Suvir Paul, Executive Vice President, RF Thunder’s India operations will integrate traditional public relations with digital marketing and technological development across earned, owned, shared and paid platforms. Paul will be supported by Proteek Dey, Head of Digital, responsible for creating a unique RF Thunder digital hub.

“As we grow and deepen our integrated communications capabilities, we are thrilled to expand RF Thunder, with the opening of three offices in India, focusing on digital conversations and engagements for our clients,” says Elan Shou, Ruder Finn Asia CEO. “In Greater China, Gao Ming is a highly experienced communications expert and recognized as one of the most influential opinion leaders. With his impressive track record in advising our clients, I am confident that his expertise will bring RF Thunder to the next level.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)