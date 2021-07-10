RMZ Corp gets Poornima Matthan as VP, Marketing Communications

Previously, Matthan was associated with Lenovo India and South Asia as the head of Corporate and Marketing Communications

Poornima Matthan has been roped in as the Vice President of Marketing Communications at RMZ Corp. She will be leading the branding and communication for the organization.

Matthan has experience of over twenty years in Marketing Communications & Corporate Communications in India as well as the US. She has led internal & external communications for B2B & B2C clients. She further managed teams in India and globally and has worked with companies in the Pharma, Hospitality, F&B, Telecom, Consumer, Retail, Logistics, Power & Energy, Realty, Alcobev and Technology verticals.

Matthan was associated with Lenovo India and South Asia as the head of Corporate and Marketing Communications for a long stint of 11 1/2 years. She led external and internal communications, crisis management, campaigns for social media, digital communication, CSR, Policy communications, Global communications, Analyst & Investor Relations & Influencer Marketing.

She has been part of both agency and client. Having worked with PR firms like Weber Shandwick, Mudra PR, Text100, Perfect Relations, Matthan moved to the clientele side with Infinite Computer Solutions as the Head of Corporate Communications.

