Renault Nissan Automotive India appoints Sukanya Ramanujan as GM-Communications
Sukanya led public relations, crisis communications, internal and social media communications for over six years at Emirates Airline, Dubai
Renault Nissan India Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. (RNAIPL) has appointed Sukanya Ramanujan as General Manager Communications effective 30 January 2023. In her new assignment, she will lead communications for Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) and will collaborate closely with the management team at the plant. She will be based at the RNAIPL plant in Chennai and will report to and support Naraayan Kannan, Director Communications, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL).
Sukanya led public relations, crisis communications, internal and social media communications for over six years at Emirates Airline, Dubai, working on business divisions including cargo, engineering, flight operations, as well as several international passenger markets.
Keerthi Prakash, MD, RNAIPL, commented, “We are happy to have Sukanya on board. Sukanya is an incredible asset to our team owing to her extensive communications expertise. I look forward to working together to achieve our goals of strengthening internal and external communications at RNAIPL. I wish Sukanya every success in her new role.”
Sukanya Ramanujan as General Manager Communications, RNAIPL, said, “I am honored to be a part of the RNAIPL family. The Renault Nissan Alliance recently announced their plans for new investment and product development in India and I’m looking forward to contributing to this long-term vision as well as supporting the company’s transition to carbon-neutral manufacturing.”
An integrated communications professional with over a decade and a half of experience across corporate and international government agencies, Sukanya has worked for several international government agencies in India including the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Australia), Foreign and Commonwealth Office (UK), and the Indo French Cultural Centre in Public Diplomacy focusing on Public Diplomacy and external communications. She has also worked for organizations such as KPMG and Michelin.
Sukanya has an MA in European Studies from the University of Bath, UK, and also holds a PGDBM from Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai. She is multi-lingual, being fluent in English, Tamil and French along with intermediate proficiency in Hindi and Spanish.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
You May Also Like
Tute Consult launches proprietary planning framework - ‘49 TOUCH-POINT Playbook’
The comprehensive model aims at making agencies and clients future-ready
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 6:02 PM | 3 min read
Integrated Communications consultancy Tute Consult has launched their proprietary planning framework – ’49 Touch Point playbook’.
The Playbook is a detailed chart where one can create a communication roadmap by slotting key messaging statements, strategy, approach, tools to accomplish the desired communication objective and timelines for tasks.
Komal Lath, Founder, Tute Consult says : “In an industry like ours that is founded on the premise of always-on conversation, the perspectives, the planning and the pace of storytelling today need constant reinvention. At a time like this, an all-encompassing framework only enables better productivity. This is not only for the senior professionals but also and more importantly for the new generation of communication professionals who often grapple with settlement, initially. Our 49 TOUCH-POINT Playbook’ will help them grasp quicker, adapt better and learn faster.”
“With new strides in technology and changing ways of communication, we are excited to have found an agency partner that is ahead of the curve and eases strategic communication via their approach. They have been working with us using their proprietary model over the last one year and we have seen results that are qualitative and committed. With this framework, I am sure all teams using it will save time and create engaging content that hits home. All the best to Tute and Komal as they take their innovative methodology forward,” Shruti Shibulal - CEO & Director, Tamara Leisure Experiences.
“I am delighted to see Tute’s 49 touchpoint model and like any other strategy framework this will tremendously help in understanding and executing different types of PR activities along with multiple other marketing communication activities. This will help in integrating PR with advertising and other forms of brand communication. In a world where clients deal with a variety of creative and strategic partner agencies, such a tool strengthens the integrated focus and eases the coordination. I would like to congratulate Tute for being the first to launch this and I can’t wait to use it in my classes,” says Prof. Falguni Vasavada - Professor, MICA (Mudra Institute of Communications Ahmedabad).
“The digital age has brought with it changes in how we do business and the need to reimagine how PR as a practice can be executed. In order to meet these challenges, we have seen a shift in thinking and methodology, leading to more agility and speed in strategy development and execution across various communication functions. The good news is that all this has created an opportunity for those of us who know better, to help others see; invest in and embrace change. Tute’s new model is a step in the right direction that will consolidate client/agency formats across all channels and make strategic plans that were easy to understand and implement with much-needed standardisation. With this new tool PR teams will become more efficient and agile as they spend less hours creating bespoke plans for brands without getting lost in the realms of excel sheets and ppts. I am looking forward to the introduction of this format across the industry,” says Tarunjeet Rattan, Founder – PRPOI and Managing Partner – Nucleus PR.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Top 20 communications professional to watch out for in 2023
e4m presents the third list of eminent personalities who have made a mark in the PR and Communications industry
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 3:32 PM | 10 min read
The professionals from diverse verticals have been contributing to change the industry dynamics through their hard work, knowledge, innovation and expertise. The PR and corporate communications industry is an ever-evolving one. It navigates not only changing trends in communication and technology but also strives to roll out strategies that cater to a wide spectrum of audience.
It is, therefore, only just to recognise and acknowledge how PR and corporate communication professionals have helped fire up brand images in the time of crisis, led by examples and are role models in their respective areas of expertise. Exchange4media is proudly presenting its third list of 20 such professionals who have worked relentlessly during the course of time to make a mark in the industry.
The names are not as per any ranking and are purely the editorial discretion of the exchange4media group.
Nijay N Nair, CEO, Adfactors PR
Nijay N Nair is part of the senior management team at Adfactors PR, working in the capacity of chief executive officer. He has two decades of experience in diverse general management functions spanning strategy, business development, project management and planning, international relations, marketing and corporate communication, infrastructure development, procurement and commercial management. Before joining the Adfactors Group in 2013, Nair’s general management expertise was leveraged across diverse high-growth sectors, including auto, information technology, and logistics and infrastructure. In his illustrious career, he has had the global experience of initiating and managing operations in seven countries (the US, Mexico, Bulgaria, Canada, Singapore, Philippines and Sri Lanka) other than India.
Parveez Modak, managing director – strategy group, MSL Group
Parveez Modak is a PR and communications professional with three decades of experience in the industry. He also specialises in integrated communications, advertising, digital, experiential marketing and marketing communications. He has contributed to various organisations namely Bates 141, Advertising International Company Muscat, Ambience Publicis Advertising, BPL Mobile and FCB Ulka.
Vandana Sandhir, India lead – Six Degrees BCW and chief client strategy officer, BCW India
Vandana Sandhir has over 25 years of experience in the communications industry. As the India lead for Six Degrees BCW, she is responsible for the overall growth of the firm. She is also the chief client strategy officer at BCW India where where she works closely with clients to provide strategic counsel that adds value to their business. Sandhir is also on the board of BCW India Group. She began her career with Enterprise Public Relations and then moved to Genesis BCW.
Beedisha Chakrabarti, vice president & managing consultant, Archetype
Beedisha Chakrabarti is a consummate communications professional with both in-house and consultancy experience. She is VP and managing consultant for Archetype and is currently in a leadership role managing a region and a wide variety of clients across Technology, Auto, Travel and B2B and B2C businesses. Earlier, she was employed with Rediff PR and EmaarMGF Land Limited.
Bishnupriya Narayan, head – corporate communications and CSR, Akasa Air
Bishnupriya Narayan is a communications strategist with 20+ years of multi-market, integrated communications experience – internationally and in India. She has worked in-house as a corporate communications specialist at the Singapore Tourism Board, DBS Bank and Dream Sports as well as in her current role at Akasa Air, leading the company’s Corporate Communication and CSR efforts. She has also worked with Dream Sports, MSL Group, Perfect Relations, Burson-Marsteller, Rice Communications, Singapore Tourism Board, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Genesis BCW.
Neha Mehrotra, EVP, client centricity and national head, Avian WE
Neha Mehrotra is a communications veteran with nearly two decades of experience in the PR industry. She is one of the four founding members of Avian WE. Mehrotra began her career as an intern with Avian WE (back when it was known as Avian Media) and rose through the ranks to become the Executive Vice-President (EVP). Today she heads the agency’s public relations operations nationally, specialising in crisis and reputation management. She has created several programs for the agency’s growth, a critical one being the Clients for Life, which is instrumental in maintaining client satisfaction, managing feedback, and ensuring creativity. Mehrotra has also invested heavily in nurturing people in the agency and is responsible for conceiving and running Avian’s hugely successful SEED programme, a three-month training programme for fresh batch of recruits.
Karuna Gulyani, director – communications, Netflix
Karuna Gulyani is a creative communications professional with extensive experience of working across diverse brands, industries and regions. She has led many roles that have enhanced and protected the reputation of brands and added value to the business. At Netflix, she leads communications for the titles and brand. Being part of the company’s journey to create best in class content and entertain millions around the world is both exciting and challenging. Gulyani has worked with renowned global companies such as Uber, Discovery, Turner and Text100.
Rahul Mehta, CEO, Media Mantra
Rahul Mehta is a seasoned communications professional with expertise in public relations, corporate reputation management, brand reputation management, crisis and issues Management, senior leadership training and public affairs. Prior to joining Media Mantra, Mehta has worked with some of the most notable names in the PR industry, including Weber Shandwick, FleishmanHillard and Kaizzen.
Ritika Jauhari, senior partner, SPAG – A FINN Partners Company
Ritika Jauhari is an award-winning public relations and communications professional with proven success with nearly 20 years of experience in media advocacy and communications, public relations across diverse industries and government. Her greatest strengths include a robust network of media and influencers, understanding of sector specific nuances and the ability to conceptualise and plan innovative, data-driven campaigns that deliver business impact. She has also worked with agencies such as Hill+Knowlton Strategies India, PR Pundit, Integral PR Services Pvt. Ltd. and The PRactice.
Nidhi Madan Verma, senior vice president – PR and corporate communications, Acko
Nidhi Madan Verma is a communications strategist with over 20 years of experience and a strong track record in devising communication strategies for some of the leading brands: McDonald’s, eBay, Philips (Healthcare and Personal Health), Monster.com, Revlon, Dyson, Canon, Intel, Microsoft, RSA, Qualcomm and more. She strongly advocates integrated purpose-driven communications backed by a strong content strategy. She has been associated with agencies such as Weber Shandwick, Avian WE, Monster.com, Modi Revlon, LINOpinion, Lintas PR Division, Ford Motor Company, 20:20 MEDIA, Text100, PwC and Apollo Hospital Group.
Nikhil Pavithran, group president, Kaizzen
Nikhil Pavithran is an experienced director with a demonstrated history of working in the public relations and communications industry. He is a strong professional skilled in integrated marketing, crisis communications, advertising, event management, and media relations. With over 18 years of experience and working with various agencies across sectors, Nikhil brings with him a wide range of experience in brand communications and integrated marketing.
Jatin Aggarwal, DVP and head – public affairs, communications and CSR, Groupe Renault
Jatin Aggarwal is a communications professional with two decades of experience in the industry. In the senior leadership role along with his team, he is responsible for conceptualising and executing the company’s communications strategy and programs aligned to the organisation’s business goals with a proper mix of internal and external communications, employee communications, change management communication, PR/media relations, branding, event management and promotion, analyst communications, corporate social responsibility, reputation management and a regular flow of key messages leveraging a host of interactive, physical and digital channels. In the past, Aggarwal has worked with leading firms like Essar, Mahindra and Mahindra and Vaishnavi Corporate Communications.
Piyal Banerjee, head – external communications, IPM India (Philip Morris International)
Piyal Banerjee is a PR and communications professional with over two decades of experience across top Asian markets including India China, Malaysia and Singapore. She currently leads external communications for IPM India (Philip Morris International). Banerjee has also led the consumer technology vertical for Genesis BCW, managing a varied portfolio of some of the biggest technology brands in the country.
Radhika Mehta, national director – operations and growth, Ruder Finn India
Radhika Mehta is a communications professional with a focus on integrated brand solutions. Her areas of expertise include- storytelling, business growth, operations, team growth and mentoring, and integrated campaigns. Mehta has been in the industry for over 19 years and has also worked with agencies such as Genesis Burson-Marsteller, Ext. 202, Twohands Events, Weber Shandwick and Grey Worldwide.
Aanchal Kohli, head – corporate communications, SoCheers
Aanchal Kohli is a public relations professional with over 15 years in the industry. In her current role at SoCheers, she plays a key role in strengthening the agency's internal and external communications along with award participations, therefore expanding its media outreach at global platforms. Kohli began her career as a journalist and throughout her career, worked for media houses and agencies such as The Statesman, IBN7 Channel, Fourth Estate Newspaper, Adgully, Best Media Info Pvt Ltd., Famous Innovations, Enormous Brands, WATConsult and Adfactors PR.
Eshant Arora, senior vice president, Value 360 Communications
Eshant Arora is a PR professional with over a decade of experience. He brings over 12 years of hands-on industry experience in end-to-end client management, team and capacity building, crisis communication, innovative media management, brand building and communications. In an enriching career thus far, Arora has been the brain behind successful PR campaigns for now-established brands such as ASUS, MG Motor, Fujitsu, Dassault Systems, Trend Micro, Cybage, F-Secure, Qlik, Venture Catalysts and WazirX amongst others and is responsible for multiple teams within the organisation across centres.
Kapil Sabharwal, founder, BRAVOforPR
Kapil Sabharwal has over have over two decades of diversified experience in PR and corporate communications, spanning such sectors as Aviation, Mobility, Power, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Health and Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG). He founded BRAVOforPR in 2022 and specialises in developing messaging with strategic intent, creating knowledge repositories and undertaking stakeholder-communications. His previous companies of employment include Weber Shandwick Worldwide, Genesis Burson-Marsteller and GMR Group.
Amit Arora, head of corporate communications & PR, REA India
Amit Arora is a seasoned marketing and PR professional with nearly two decades of experience in crafting marketing and PR strategies for leading corporates across India and South Asia. He is extremely well-networked with the media and have been responsible for the consistent growth of the companies he has worked with. In the past, he has been employed with Fortuna Public Relations Pvt. Ltd. and Adfactors PR.
Kunal Addvant, vice president – reputation management, Consocia Advisory
Kunal Addvant is a senior communications consultant and project management expert, entrepreneur at large, presently engaged in multiple areas of business including, communications, public relations, marketing, events and business development. With more than 20 years of experience in the field of communications and public relations, he has extensively worked across a diverse set of industries ranging from Hospitality to Liquor, Telecom, Aviation, Defence, Real Estate, Healthcare, FMCG, Banking, Pharma etc. and serviced a varied set of multinational companies. Some of the reputed organisations he has contributed to are Imprimis Life PR, Integral PR, Image Public Relations and Clea Public Relations.
Rohan Kanchan, managing director, Weber Shandwick
An experienced communications specialist, Rohan Kanchan is a business leader and executive leadership coach. He is the current MD of Weber Shandwick. In the past, he has worked with HDFC and Perfect Relations.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Agility will be the name of the game for communicators moving ahead: Tommaso Di Giovanni
Di Giovanni, VP – International Communications, Philip Morris International (PMI), shares his learnings from his 22-year-long journey with the company and views on the changing comms landscape
By Ruchika Jha | Feb 28, 2023 9:06 AM | 8 min read
As a manufacturer of tobacco products, Philip Morris International is committed to engaging adult smokers and sparking debate about change, corporate transformation and public health. exchange4media spoke to Tommaso Di Giovanni, Vice President – International Communications, to find out more.
Di Giovanni is an experienced and solutions-oriented global business and communications executive known for leading transformative strategies and programmes at local, regional and global levels. His diverse experience spans corporate, government and regulatory affairs, business development and economics/statistics. He ensures robust communications frameworks and thorough measurement systems to ensure tangible, quantifiable results that positively impact the business.
Excerpts:
How has your 22-year-stint with Philip Morris International been so far? What are some of the key learnings you have had?
My journey spans over two decades across different departments and regions. I am originally a business developer but later moved into communications. I have also had the opportunity to be a part of regulatory affairs, post which I moved back into communications.
As I look back, it has been a rewarding yet fulfilling journey at PMI. I would look at it in two phases. In the first phase, our focus was only reactive communications because of our business and industry we operate in. In the second phase, post 2013, we at an organisation level decided to go all out to disrupt our own business.
We realised, through science and technology, we can develop a portfolio of reduced risk, better alternatives to cigarettes for adult smokers. Science, innovation and technology have paved the roadmap for the world with improvements in public health. Over the past decade and more, PMI has been committed to a complete transformation of the organisation, disrupting its age-old business towards a smoke-free future. PMI is steering a visionary course, developing a portfolio of reduced risk, better alternatives to smoking – which we believe can achieve the global aim of harm reduction.
In 2016, we formally committed to a smoke-free future. And, since then, we have moved almost 25 million adults in 73 markets to our better products. Our overarching ambition is to have a net positive impact on the world; and we are moving closer to that goal every day.
We realised one of the biggest barriers to achieving a smoke- free future is misinformation. That is when my job became extremely interesting as a communicator because if one must drive change, then communication is the key. Our primary objective is to educate adult smokers and spark a debate on change, business transformation and public health. I believe one can have the safest product but if we don’t adopt it, we won’t be able to improve public health.
From 2016-2018, you were Director – Reduced-Risk Product Communications. Can you please elucidate a little bit about your role and responsibilities in this area?
This is the phase immediately after the launch of our first heated tobacco product in 2015 in Nagoya, Milan. Between 2016- 2018, we expanded the commercialisation to several other countries. And more importantly, when we saw that the expansion was going well, in 2016, our CEO at the time, André Calantzopoulos announced that our ambition is not only to offer those products, but also to replace cigarettes with these alternatives one day.
As a result, there was a sudden shift – to replace harmful products with the ones that are much better for public health. During this phase, my role as a communicator was making sure that our vision was heard and understood so we are able to accelerate change through constructive, science-based debate. In addition, we wanted to ensure that our product is not only adopted, but countries would consider leveraging it for improving public health. The idea was also to spark a debate amongst scientific community, physicians and to everyone who has a role to play.
It was during this time that we came up with a simple way to explain what the change is about. We launched an innovative campaign called un-smoke- get out of smoke, do something that is not smoking. It basically outlines that if you don’t smoke then don’t start as that is the best thing you can do for your health; if you smoke then quit, because there's no other perfect solution. But if you don't quit, and most smokers we know don't quit, today there are better alternative in the form of products that do not combust.
The campaign was launched in 60 countries and gained a lot of traction. There was also some controversy around this, however, it sparked a debate, which is paramount to us. We used integrated communications approach to build awareness among people and encourage them to switch to better alternatives. The campaign was a success, and I am extremely proud of what we did as an organisation. I believe that we contributed to the change. Today, there are better alternatives to smoking that are less harmful.
To what extent is the communications industry focussing on the increased use of data analytics to drive communications campaigns and achieve the desired impact?
By background I'm a Statistician and an Economist, so if you ask me, I love data. These days there is a huge focus on data analytics to achieve the desired impact. While I believe every communicator should use data to drive impactful communications campaigns, but as an Economist, I also know that the data doesn't always tell you the full story. Hence, it is important that we use data wisely and in a scientific manner to help us understand if we are moving towards a clear objective and accordingly revise our communications strategy.
How does the public react to your campaigns and brand promotion, given the adverse effect of tobacco on health?
At the beginning of our journey, there was skepticism and people did not take us seriously. However, with time, the facts proved the contrary. And that is when we started giving even more precise targets. We have been challenged to come up with better alternatives since the 70s. In the United States, there are also documents from the United Nations Global Compact, where they have challenged us to come up with less toxic alternatives. At the beginning of our journey, most of the people in public health would barely talk to us for obvious reasons; with cigarettes, there's not much to say about public health. But now, I would say a vast majority of people engage with us and our scientists to find ways to accelerate progress. Times have changed dramatically, and I am proud of the way we have engaged over the last few years and will continue to do the same. Because ultimately, this would be a great case of innovation that will improve society at large.
What role do purpose-driven communications play in the industry?
I believe purpose is increasingly important. Hence, I feel it is important to inform the internal stakeholders (employees) about their role and how they can contribute to the success of the organisation. Further, while it is important to communicate with employees, at the same time it is very critical to communicate with the external stakeholders about organisation’s values. These days companies are expected to be a driver of positive change.
We have examples of some of the industries driving change- the food industry has been focussing on replacing products that have a lot of fat or sugar with better alternatives. The automobile industry is moving towards electric cars to reduce pollution and address the issue of scares energy sources. I feel that we have been at the very beginning of this wave of change, and I am proud to be part of this transformation.
How do you think the communications landscape is changing and what are the trends to watch out for from a global perspective?
I feel the consideration that I made about purpose will tell you a lot about content. There is more attention given to consistency in every communication; communication that is not too heavy on content, yet impactful. The focus is more on the role of communications in driving societal change. In terms of the communications channels, while digitisation is already playing an important role in communication, I believe new forms of communications are likely to emerge. As we have seen in the past in case of digitisation, the changes can be unexpected and abrupt, I believe agility will be the word of the game for any communicator moving ahead.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Relevance of Digital PR and its impact
Guest Column: Smita Khanna, Chief Operating Officer, Newton PR, writes on how to measure and leverage the impact of digital PR
By Smita Khanna | Feb 23, 2023 11:16 AM | 4 min read
Out of the total expected advertising spends of ₹93,119 crore, digital advertising will account for Rs. 35,809 crore by 2023, and growing at 14.75% CAGR as stated in a reputed publication report. This growth trend basically amplifies the famous idiom "Put your money where your mouth is" and clearly reflects the growth of digital adoption in India.
As per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India has over 600 million smartphone users. Based on the low cost of data in India, this penetration of smartphones has resulted in users spending more than 5 hours a day on their mobiles, resulting in a high amount of information and entertainment consumption.
With such propellers, it is imperative for PR agencies to incorporate digital platforms to embed client information for better reach.
Digital PR is the practice of using digital channels, such as online publications, blogs, and social media, as an effective outreach mechanism to engage the target audience, customers, and stakeholders. With the rise of the digital age, digital PR has become an essential tool for organizations to build a positive online presence and connect better with their audiences.
The relevance of digital PR lies in its ability to reach a wider audience, create engagement, and make the impact of PR efforts measurable.
The impact of digital PR can be seen in the following ways:
- Increased visibility: Digital PR can increase an organization's visibility online, making it easier for customers to find them. By creating engaging content and building relationships with online influencers, organizations can increase their reach and generate more website traffic, leading to increased sales and growth.
- Improved reputation: Digital PR can help organizations manage their online reputation by deploying positive content on their social media platforms and enabling brands to have a faster response to any negative situations or comments. Such deployment and engagement can help to build trust and credibility with customers, leading to increased loyalty and advocacy.
- Better customer engagement: digital PR can be used to create more personalized environment to interact with customers. Responding to comments on social media or providing tailored content based on user preferences brings personalization, a positive touch point. By creating a more engaging online experience, organizations can build stronger relationships with customers, leading to increased brand loyalty and advocacy.
- Measurable impact: Digital PR allows organizations to measure the impact of their PR efforts more accurately, using metrics such as impressions from website traffic, social media engagement, and search engine rankings. This enables organizations to refine their PR strategies and focus on tactics that deliver the best results.
To leverage the impact of digital PR, organizations need to create a comprehensive digital PR strategy that includes the following elements:
- Identify target audiences: Organizations need to identify their target audiences and understand their preferences and behaviors. This will enable brand custodians to direct content to the platforms preferentially used by their target audience and tailor PR efforts to meet brand and business needs.
- Create engaging content: Digital PR relies on creating engaging content that resonates with the target audience. This could include blog posts, social media updates, infographics, and videos of happenings and events. Content created should ideally be visually appealing, easy to read, and provide value to the reader.
- Build relationships with online influencers: Online influencers can help amplify an organization's message to increase brand reach. By building relationships with online influencers in their industry, organizations can generate more visibility and increase their credibility.
- Use social media effectively: social media is a powerful tool for digital PR, enabling organizations to connect with customers and stakeholders in real-time. Organizations need to use social media effectively by posting regular updates, responding to comments, and monitoring conversations.
In conclusion, digital PR is a critical component of any organization's PR strategy, enabling them to reach a wider audience, create engagement, and measure the impact of their efforts.
By creating engaging content, building relationships with online influencers, and using social media effectively, organizations can leverage the impact of digital PR and build a positive online presence.
As the world becomes increasingly digital, digital PR will become even more essential for organizations over traditional PR, to be able to effectively connect with their audiences and build a positive reputation.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Media Mantra Group appoints Nikhil Sharda as VP-Digital of Influsurf Communications
Influsurf Communications is Media Mantra’s creative firm
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 3:16 PM | 2 min read
Media Mantra Group appoints Nikhil Sharda as Vice President-Digital of Influsurf Communications
Influsurf Communications is Media Mantra’s creative firm
Independent PR and integrated communications firm Media Mantra has announced the appointment of Nikhil Sharda as the Vice President, Digital of Influsurf Communications - the new data-based creative firm which is a brainchild of Media Mantra (MM) Group’s Founder Director, Udit Pathak. Tasked with the responsibility of spearheading the new communications unit, Nikhil will be seen analyzing client requirements, creating and executing compelling strategies, generating new business opportunities, maximizing the company’s operating performance, and achieving financial goals in line with the business objectives of the organization.
Prior to joining us, Nikhil served as the EVP at Scroll Mantra and the Creative Director at FrogIdeas. During his stint, he led and advised on go-to market strategies for brands such as Comviva, Beardo, OZiva, Viewsonic, VNL, Jim Beam, Terrapay, Twitter India Marketing and more. Nikhil has also had a long stint with AdGlobal360 where he spearheaded various campaigns for Rajasthan Tourism, Maruti Suzuki, NEXA, Bureau of Indian Standards, BSB Edge, Delhivery, Ministry of Consumer Affairs and European Union amongst others.
Udit Pathak, Founder Director of Media Mantra, said, "In the last decade, Media Mantra has worked meticulously to carve its niche as one of the pioneers in the industry. Having enjoyed such a growth trajectory, the MM Group has further extended its footprint in the corporate communication industry with the introduction of Influsurf Communications. The appointment of Nikhil is in sync with our Group's vision to establish our brand reputation as the one stop shop for all marketing requirements. His vast experience and immense knowledge makes him a perfect fit for overseeing the operations of our latest offering. He will be pivotal in providing strategic insights, creating unique brand narratives which will eventually drive impact and positively affect the bottomline for our clients at Influsurf. I wish him all the best for his new role."
Nikhil Sharda, Vice President, Digital, Influsurf Communications, said, "Media Mantra needs no introduction when it comes to executing award-winning campaigns for clients. Thus, it was quite exciting when I was asked to spearhead the MM Group's creative agency Influsurf. I look forward to working alongside Udit and other senior leaders of the Group to drive a culture of excellence for clients across new service offerings, with a clear focus on delivering communication outcomes that have a measurable impact on desired business objectives."
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Having leaders who raise you up has driven me further on my journey’
Kainaz Daver, National PR Manager, DeBeers Forevermark, was bestowed the ‘Communicator of the Year Corp Comm’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 12:07 PM | 5 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Kainaz Daver, National PR Manager, DeBeers Forevermark. A self-driven communications professional with over 17 years of experience in Public Relations and Marketing, she has worked with noteworthy lifestyle brands and built relationships with key media professionals.
Excerpts from the interview:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
Elated! The past few years have been an uphill climb but I persisted. And winning this award feels like a validation of the hard work which led me on the path to success.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
Growing up, I had a poster pasted on my wall with a picture of Dennis the Menace watering a plant that then turns into tree. It read… ‘A little progress everyday adds up to BIG results.’ Reading those words everyday as a child, made it a part of me as an adult and today the little sapling of work has resulted in this beautiful award, I am privileged to have received.
Moreover, I feel extremely fortunate to work with a global organisation whose leaders constantly motivate me to think creatively, providing me with the freedom to implement my ideas and trust me with my decisions. I owe a lot to my marketing director, Toranj Mehta, who has always supported me and driven my thoughts in the right direction. Our managing director, Sachin Jain who has always pushed me to do better than my best and our vice president, Amit Pratihari whose words ring in my ears every time I promptly complete a task, “this quality will take you far”. Having leaders who raise you up has driven me further on my journey.
A tree always has strong roots to help it grow. My family have been my roots and a huge inspiration for me to strive for more. Being a mom of two young sons, I want them to believe in themselves no matter what the world throws at them. This can only happen if I believed it myself. And with this conviction, I have tread on my path, aiming to give my best to both my work and my family. My parents, husband and sister have always supported and motivated me through all the tough times while celebrating even the small successes.
When you have a support like I have and belief in yourself, I feel that inspiration to be and do better follows.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
When I began my career 16 years ago, PR was understood and practiced in a very different context than what it is today. Over the years, a gradual shift from print to digital was taking place. It felt like a jockey on a horse casually trotting along but seeing the finish line approaching, it galloped in speed to keep up with the changing world and that’s what the 2.5 years of the pandemic did to our industry.
Digital media overtook traditional print, most print went digital, influencers replaced page 3 socialites, media no longer wanted in person meetings and everyone preferred online interviews, calls and interactions.
Youtubers, Tiktokers, bloggers, podcasters, influencers of all genres, the world was our oyster of new avenues. PR agencies started offering 360-degree marketing plans, media houses moved more towards collaborations and veteran journalists became entrepreneurs starting their publishing journey.
This transition that took place in India post pandemic was the evolution that happened in the West a few years ago. As I see it, digital and social media will continue to grow as Web 3.0 enters opening the world of the Metaverse, NFTs and much more.
Creativity has taken forefront more than anything else and sharing a brands’ messaging through new avenues will be an interesting challenge as PR professionals.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
Though everything seems to have changed. What will remain constant is that PR will continue to be about building meaningful relationships and narrating compelling stories. This will always hold true no matter the medium or tools used. Connecting with people, building their stories, and communicating it to the right audience will always be the central focus of our industry and we as professionals need to believe in ourselves and the power of the profession to continue on our path ahead.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
“Choose a Job You Love, and You Will Never Have to Work a Day in Your Life.” - True story
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Manjiree Gohad elevated as Director – Marketing Communications at UBS
She has been associated with the organisation for five years
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 6:41 PM | 1 min read
Manjiree Gohad has been elevated as Director – Marketing Communications. She has been associated with the organisation for five years.
As a Communications Professional, Gohad’s journey has been primarily with corporates while partnering with multiple vendors that enable sound and strategic communications. She has been a part of every communication vertical including external, internal, branding and CSR communications while leading communications efforts in organisations.
Gohad has also contributed to organisations namely Jardine Lloyd Thompson, Tata Power, Starcom MediaVest Group, Comma Communications.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube