Rashmi Vasisht joins Cognizant as Vice President Corporate Communications

Cognizant has announced the appointment of Rashmi Vasisht as Vice President Corporate Communications.

Prior to this, Rashmi worked as Corporate Communications Lead for Apple India where she implemented robust communication strategies and communication mandates to promote the company’s reputation and amplify its brand value. She also cultivated major national media relationships in technology, business, and consumer outlets while strengthening strategic alliances with analysts, advocates, and policy-makers.

She is a progressive leader with over two decades of experience in leading corporate communications, media relations, digital marketing and public affairs across industries and geographies. Recognized for her strategic planning with key focus on driving brand value and positive narratives, Rashmi has worked cross-functionally in complex global conglomerates and delivered in challenging scenarios. She has been part of organizations like Office of the New York State Attorney General, The Leela Palaces-Hotels and Resorts, Apple India and others.

