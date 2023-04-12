PR Professionals wins PR mandate of News18 India & CNN-News18
The mandate includes managing public relations and communications strategies for CNN-News18, News18 India and other channels of News18 Hindi Cluster
Anand Subramanian moves on from Apple as Corp Comm Lead, India
He was with the company for two years
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 10:57 AM | 2 min read
Anand Subramanian has moved on from Apple as Corporate Communications Lead, India. He was with the organisation for two years.
Subramanian announced this on LinkedIn where he said, “I take off to pursue new endeavours starting this week, in my life beyond Apple. From where I came, with about a decade and a half in startups, Apple was a very different world. And yet the energy, commitment and passion that team members brought to Apple was infectious and remains the secret sauce behind the inspirational products and services built here. It has been an incredible privilege to lead the corporate communications and storytelling charge for Apple in India over the last couple of years, and I look back with gratitude for the opportunity to bring to life, Apple’s values and commitment to India at such an important time for this country. A huge shoutout to all my amazing colleagues— across corporate and product PR here in India, worldwide comms colleagues and leadership, and the IN marketing and business teams, who hold the flag high for India! I can’t wait to share more about what’s next for me and the optimism that it accompanies. This life update by design, intersects with another big one— the arrival of our second baby who brings with him the abundant joys of new parenthood, which I now get to experience all over again without missing a beat from these precious moments!”
He carries more than 15 years of strategic experience in marketing, communications and public relations for brands that have been built ground up.
Subramanian is also associated with a startup called Clairco (Clean Air Company), as its Member of the Board and Advisor.
In the past, he has also worked with organisations like Ola, CoCubes.com, Future Vista View Edu Tech Pvt. Ltd., and Career Launcher. He had also contributed to startups like ‘&’ and Geri Home Care in Chennai.
PR industry trends to look out for
Highlights from Public Relations Consultants Association of India’s SPRINT 2022-23
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 7, 2023 10:31 AM | 6 min read
Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI), India’s largest PR professional body, has released SPRINT 2022-23 – its annual study of public relations insights, nuggets and trends
The study, done in collaboration with Astrum, India’s first science-based specialist reputation advisory to generate unique industry trends and insights, revealed that PR consultancies in the country are making a considerable investment in strengthening their regional outreach as clients reach out to consumers in tier II and III cities.
Speaking on the role regional PR plays in the industry, Deepti Sethi, CEO, PRCAI, said, “ I think this is mirroring the trends of where the consumption patterns are and how the relevance of the content is made relevant. So, if you see the PR spends, what was 15 per cent earlier, would go to 25 per cent in the next three years, which really shows that today, you are not painting everybody with the same brush. You are making sure that the targetted comunications is happening to the languages to the formats that those people are wanting to listen to. And that is the power of the new digital integrated communications, where we are not restricting ourselves to doing a press release and just transcribe that into 30 languages. We are creating content which is relevant for the audience. The second thing is the way businesses are growing. Four metros, if you go back a few years, that is where all the action was. But that's not the case anymore. There are over 35 cities that are playing a significant role in the growth of the economy and the business and if you have to communicate to the audience there, you have to be mindful of how you are communicating with them. Look at Google and how it has diverse regional languages. I think that is the kind of clear trend that you have to make sure how your communication is relevant to the audience today that you are talking to and that is no longer only a marketing function. It is where communications – with its diversity it is bringing to the table today has the power to implement and execute.”
However, the report revealed that the high employee attrition rate in the industry at 20 per cent is a pressing issue that may hamper the quality and ability of client service. Said Atul Sharma, President, PRCAI, “This is a problem that every industry is facing in this day and age. So, if you look at the Great Resignation, the entire space has been built on the back of that. I also think that when people were holed up in their homes, suddenly priorities changed. Being in the present became more important. And I think that is something that people have assessed, people have reviewed and I do not see this trend going away anytime soon. People have become more certain about what they want in life and their priorities and in some of these cases, it is about work-life balance, in some cases it is about getting more from your life than work and I think those pieces are very clear out there. What we are trying, and can tell you as a PR firm, one of the things that we are trying to do is trying to make sure there is better work-life balance for everyone.”
Other Key Trends In SPRINT 2022-23:
Digital First: In this hyper digital era, nine out of 10 clients has to deal with fake news in last one year and trust and authenticity in communications has taken over visibility. While 75 per cent feel that newspaper space is shrinking, 3 out of 5 see an increase in the share of paid news across digital media. Media Relations is losing revenue share but continues to be a significant contributor at 68 per cent, in the next three years its significance may drop to 48 per cent.
Increasing PR off Marketing Pie: An encouraging trend qualifying integrated communications is that companies in India are now allocating a higher proportion of their marketing budget to PR services. PR share of annual marketing budgets of clients saw 7 percentage point increase in 4 years, expanding from 10 per cent in 2019 to 17 per cent in 2022
Broadening Services Portfolios: The post pandemic scenario points out that clients turned to PR to effectively communicate with multi stakeholders – both external and internal where 93 per cent ranked crisis handling as most important, followed by public affairs and advocacy at 89 per cent and internal communications at 85 per cent, becoming the top three sought-after services in the PR realm.
The PR Measurement Efficacy: SPRINT 2022-23 revealed that 95 per cent of respondents measure their PR efforts, with over 80 per cent reporting that measurement metrics are finalised at the beginning of the campaign, a positive step to drive effectiveness. Even more importantly, three out of five respondents agreed that PR measurement and evaluation is shifting from AVE to other metrics, a long-overdue development that can only support the industry’s overall value.
Talent Shortage Is PR Industry’s Biggest Headwind
Talent Scarcity: The survey insights noted that the industry has been witnessing attrition of more than 20 per cent, higher than the global standards. For the Millennials, the balance between career aspirations and better quality of life is no longer an either/or choice. Higher compensation and need for work life balance reasons for frequent job shifts, besides post Covid-19 phenomenon reflective of different live goals of millennials changing careers path outside PR to opt for alternate career choices like creating music band, teaching in rural areas, taking up entrepreneurship.
Newer Hunting Grounds: The study found that most staff are still recruiting from masscomm and journalism institutes, through new hunting grounds are emerging with increased hiring from graduate colleges and MBA institutes.
Higher need to upskill people: The study shows there is under-investment in talent development and firms are spending less than 1.5 per cent of their revenues in training, making a strong case for the immediate attention to prioritize constant investment in people that will pay dividends in the long run.
Bridging Client-Agency Expectations: A bridge needs to be built between client and consultancy expectations. While clients are willing to pay for higher quality talent and expects PR professionals to come with rich experience in public advocacy, legal expertise, and other key subject matters, 83% of consultancy respondents revealed that the client budgets are not increasing at the same pace as consulting expenses.
Concluded Sharma, "PRCAI is striving to build a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. SPRINT 2022-23, is a step in that direction and reveals how the industry professionals are increasingly becoming indispensable to India Inc., not just as supporters but partners in growth.” He added, “We are now being recognised as strategic consultants who help solve business problems and for this transformation to sustain, technology and talent has to complement each other most effectively.”
MobiKwik appoints Mrinall Dey as VP and Head – PR & Corp Comm
Prior to this, he was associated with Byju’s as Vice President – Corporate Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 7, 2023 10:16 AM | 1 min read
MobiKwik has appointed Mrinall Dey as Vice President and Head – PR and Corporate Communications.
Prior to this, he was associated with Byju’s as Vice President – Corporate Communications.
Dey has been in the industry for about 25 years and has managed communications for global brands across diverse industries which includes telecom, FMCG and financial services. He has also worked with Weber Shandwick as Senior Vice President -Media Strategy.
Throughout his career, Dey contributed to organisations namely American Express, PepsiCo India and Bharti Airtel. He spent about seven years in journalism starting his career with Press Trust of India and The Asian Age.
G20 India awards social media mandate to EXPD – digital arm of Avian WE
As part of the mandate, EXPD will deploy a 10-member team to provide round-the-clock social media management and analysis
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 2:23 PM | 1 min read
G20 Secretariat, ministry of external affairs, has awarded the social media mandate for managing online presence of India’s G20 Presidency to EXPD, Avian WE’s digital arm.
The mandate was awarded to EXPD after a bidding process in which more than 15 agencies presented their proposals. As part of the mandate, EXPD will deploy a 10-member team on-site to provide round-the-clock social media management and analysis.
G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. India holds the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023.
EXPD is an award-winning digital, creative, content, and analytics practice of Avian WE and has won the Digital Team of the Year for two years in a row at Velocity Awards 2021 and 2022. It also won the Digital Consultancy of the Year award at the same awards in 2022. EXPD services more than 30 retainer clients, which include key Govt organisations, and private global and Indian clients.
From breaking glass ceilings to cracking inner walls
Guest Column: Jagriti Motwani, Co-founder and Chief, Cha-Chi, shares strategies and resources that may help the women workforce regain their sense of purpose
By Jagriti Motwani | Apr 6, 2023 2:17 PM | 6 min read
The popular narrative of female empowerment often emphasizes the need for women to break through glass ceilings, shatter stereotypes, and demand equal rights and opportunities in the workplace and society. Indeed, many women have triumphed over discrimination, bias, and adversity to reach high positions in their professions, industries, or fields. However, as some researchers and commentators have noted, the pursuit of external success can also create internal conflicts, doubts, and costs for women, especially when they face the challenges of parenthood, midlife, or other turning points in their lives. In this article, I will explore some of the reasons why ambitious women may feel lost, how these feelings can affect their well-being and relationships, and what strategies and resources may help them regain their sense of purpose and joy.
Part I: Why Over-Ambition Can Lead to Feeling Lost
Ambition, defined as the desire for achievement or success, is not inherently negative or harmful. Many women who are ambitious have used their talents, skills, and passions to pursue goals that align with their values, interests, and vision for their lives. However, when ambition becomes excessive, rigid, or disconnected from one's authentic self, it can create various forms of stress, anxiety, and dissonance. Here are some of the factors that may contribute to the sense of feeling lost among women who are over-ambitious:
- Unrealistic expectations: Women who set extremely high standards for themselves and others may feel frustrated, disappointed, or ashamed when they cannot meet them or when others fail to appreciate their efforts. For example, a mother who expects herself to excel in her career, maintain a perfect home, and raise flawless children may feel overwhelmed, guilty, or resentful when she falls short in any of these areas, or when she perceives others as judging or dismissing her.
- Conflicting roles and identities: Women who value both career and family roles may experience conflicts and tensions between the two, especially if they feel pressure to prioritize one over the other or to fulfill multiple expectations at once. For example, a woman who is a CEO may feel guilty or judged if she misses her child's school event, while a stay-at-home mother may feel undervalued or isolated for not having a career. These conflicts may also affect women's sense of self-worth, as they may feel they have to choose between being a good mother or a good professional, or that they cannot be both.
- Lack of meaning or purpose: Women who are driven by external achievements may find that their success does not necessarily fulfill them or provide enduring meaning or purpose in their lives. For example, a woman who has climbed the corporate ladder may feel empty or burned out if she realizes that her work does not align with her values or passions, or if she feels disconnected from the effects of her work on others. Similarly, a woman who has devoted most of her life to raising her children may feel bored or unfulfilled when they leave the nest and she faces an identity crisis or a lack of direction.
Part II: How Feeling Lost Can Affect Women's Well-Being and Relationships
When women feel lost or unfulfilled despite their over-ambition, they may experience various forms of negative emotions and behaviors, and may also affect their relationships with themselves and others. Here are some of the possible effects of feeling lost among ambitious women:
- Anxiety and stress: Women who feel lost may experience anxiety, stress, or burnout, as they may struggle to cope with their conflicting demands and expectations, or with the uncertainty and ambiguity of their identity or purpose. These feelings may also affect their physical health or self-care habits, as they may neglect their sleep, nutrition, exercise, or other forms of self-care.
- Self-doubt and insecurity: Women who feel lost may also experience self-doubt, insecurity, or imposter syndrome, as they may question their competence, worth, or credibility in their personal and professional domains. As a result, they may engage in negative self-talk, compare themselves unfavorably to others, or avoid taking risks or pursuing new opportunities.
- Relationship strains: Women who feel lost may also experience strains in their relationships with their partners, children, peers, or mentors, as they may withdraw emotionally, become defensive or critical, or seek validation or comfort in unhealthy ways. For example, a woman may become excessively controlling or demanding with her partner or children, or may isolate or blame herself for her struggles at work or home.
Part III: What to Do About Feeling Lost: Tips and Resources for Empowering Women
Feeling lost or disoriented as a result of over-ambition can be a challenging and stressful experience for women. However, there are many strategies, tools, and resources that can help women reclaim their sense of purpose, joy, and fulfillment. Here are some possible tips and resources that women can use:
- Reflect on your values, passions, and strengths: Women who feel lost can benefit from taking time to reflect on what really matters to them, what activities or topics energize and excite them, and what skills or talents they naturally possess. By identifying their core values, passions, and strengths, women can align their goals and activities with their authentic self, and prioritize activities that bring them a sense of purpose and joy.
- Seek support and guidance: Women who feel lost can also benefit from seeking support and guidance from trusted friends, family members, coaches, therapists, or mentors. By sharing their struggles, fears, and aspirations with others, women can gain perspective, clarity, and validation, and may also receive practical advice or solutions. They can also join or create support groups or communities that share their interests or goals, and that offer mutual encouragement and accountability.
- Reframe your mindset and goals: Women who feel lost can also benefit from reframing their mindset and goals to shift from a fixed, rigid, or comparison-based attitude to a growth, flexible, or self-compassionate attitude. By practicing mindfulness, gratitude, or self-acceptance, women can reduce their stress and anxiety, and cultivate a more positive outlook on their lives and challenges. Similarly, by setting goals that are realistic, specific, and meaningful, women can focus on what they can control or influence, and take steps towards achieving them.
In conclusion, feeling lost or disoriented as a result of over-ambition can be a frustrating and painful experience for many women. However, by understanding the factors that may contribute to these feelings, and by implementing some of the tips and resources suggested in this article, women can empower themselves to navigate parenthood, midlife, or other challenges in a more purposeful, resilient, and joyful way. By embracing their unique path and potential, and by connecting with their values, passions, and strengths, women can create a fulfilling and balanced life that honors their aspirations and needs. Remember, you are not alone, and you have the power to shape your life according to your vision and values.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
CoinSwitch appoints Kasturi Paladhi as head of Public Relations
Paladhi joins from Xiaomi India, where led PR and Corporate communications for the India region
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 4:07 PM | 2 min read
CoinSwitch, a crypto-investing platform, announced the appointment of Kasturi Paladhi as the head of Public Relations. In her new role, Kasturi will spearhead external communications and will develop communication strategies and initiatives to support the brand's vision to become a one-stop wealth-tech platform.
Welcoming Kasturi to the team, Jayadevan PK, Senior Director of Communications & Content, said, “We are thrilled to have Kasturi Paladhi on board. Her wealth of experience and strategic acumen will be instrumental in driving CoinSwitch's communication narrative and strengthening our brand presence and reputation as we chart the journey to become a wealth tech destination for Indian investors.”
Kasturi joins from Xiaomi India, where led PR and Corporate communications for the India region. There she played a significant part in accelerating the organization's growth and brand presence and gained extensive experience in the tech segment. She has spent over a decade working with reputed brands across sectors and has been part of internal and external communication programmes.
Kasturi Paladhi, Associate Director, Public Relations said “Owing to the company’s vision of becoming a one-stop wealth-tech platform, I believe there couldn’t have been a better time to join the force. I am excited to work alongside the talented team and our extremely humble leadership to develop a comprehensive media and communications strategy. I hope that my expertise will help the team achieve their goals and narrate our story to millions of Indian investors.”
Saswati Panigrahi elevated as Global External Communications Lead at Castrol
Panigrahi had joined the company as head of communications
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 12:10 PM | 2 min read
Saswati Panigrahi has been elevated to the role of Global External Communications Lead at Castrol.
She had joined this company as Head of Communications.
She announced this move on LinkedIn where she said, “Glad to share that I’ve moved into a new role at Castrol, where I will manage external communications for Castrol globally. In February 2023, Castrol unveiled its refreshed brand identity, reflecting our unique market positioning and the opportunities we see in meeting the changing needs of our customers. Around the same time, I moved into my new role and got to witness up close the detailed planning, hard work and collaboration that comes with refreshing a 100+ year old brand. The last two months were demanding, as I balanced my new global role in addition to my India role and delivered on key projects crucial to the organisation. A big #thankyou to the Castrol India leadership team and my colleagues in communications and external Affairs, India, for all your support and camaraderie. I am excited about what the future holds and the opportunity to work closely with Caroline Spreckley and collaborate with the wider customers and products team at bp. Here’s to moving onward, upward, and forward with Castrol.”
Panigrahi’s last stint was with Bayer where she worked for nine years as Communications Business Partner, Crop Science. She has also worked at organisations namely BASF, Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd, 20:20 MEDIA.
