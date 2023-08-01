PR Professionals is now Amazing Workplaces Certified
This is a recognition for workplaces that have created an exceptional work environment centered on the well-being and growth of employees
PR Professionals (PRP), the flagship of the PRP Group, has announced that it has been certified as the Amazing Places to Work.
This recognition, awarded by Amazing Workplaces, affirms PR Professionals' dedication to creating an exceptional work environment centered on the well-being and growth of its employees.
Amazing Workplaces is a globally renowned organization that specializes in certifying organizations based on a comprehensive 9 pillar framework that constitutes the foundation of any thriving workplace. These pillars encompass vital aspects of an organization's culture, practices, and policies, ensuring a supportive and enriching work environment for all employees. The nine pillars of the Amazing Workplaces Certification that PR Professionals successfully fulfilled are Hiring & Retention, Culture, Compensation & Benefits, Employee Engagement, Rewards & Recognition, Internal Communication, Diversity Inclusion & Equity, Learning & Development and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).
Commenting on this Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, PRP shared "We are thrilled to be certified as an Amazing Workplace. This recognition underscores our commitment to our employees' success and happiness, as they are the backbone of our organization. The culture of any organization is a shared responsibility of each and every team member, I thank my entire team at PRP who have made us an amazing workplace.”
Sharing insights Prakash Kumar, General Manager – HR, PRP shared “We take immense pride in being certified as an Amazing Workplace at PR Professionals. This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication and collaborative spirit of our exceptional team. At PRP, we believe that fostering a culture of growth, respect, and creativity is the key to success, and this certification reaffirms that we are on the right path. Together, we create an environment where every individual thrives, making
PRP not just a workplace but a true home for our incredible PRP family.”
Achieving the Amazing Workplaces Certification is a testament to PR Professionals' unwavering dedication to its employees' well-being and personal growth. By excelling in all nine pillars, PR Professionals has not only elevated its workplace culture but also reinforced its position as a prominent player in the public relations industry. As an Amazing Workplace, PR Professionals is now part of an elite group of organizations that prioritize employee well-being and organizational excellence, setting a shining example for others to follow.
PR Professionals is a 360-degree public relations and communications agency that has been delivering quality and excellence since 2011 and has also initiated several philanthropic activities. It excels in providing end-to-end branding and customized public relations solutions that enable businesses to become market leaders. From humble beginnings, PRP today has 12 offices in India and six offices in offshore locations. The 150-member team shares Tiwari's passion for doing extraordinary things PR and making a difference to the underprivileged through philanthropic activities.
Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors appoints Jyoti Goswami as Director - Corp Comm & PR
Prior to this, Goswami was with Adfactors PR
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 5:24 PM | 1 min read
Jyoti Goswami, with her embedded skill sets and experience of over 22 years, has honed specialization in corporate & financial communications, public affairs, crisis management and technology PR.
Goswami has served in developing a sound and credible information ecosystem and accurate analytics for the Financial Services sector in India as she designed and led in execution of mass communication strategies for leading market players, both foreign and domestic.
Over the years, she has partnered with Bank of America, UBS, Moelis, UTI AMC, RBL Bank, PNB Housing, Bank of India, ICICI Prudential Life, Yes Bank, DCB Bank and many others.
Before joining Edelweiss Alternatives, Goswami worked with Adfactors PR, where she led the design and implementation of strategic communication programs for her corporate partners.
‘It's important for PR professionals to understand the larger goals of clients' strategy’
Harjiv Singh, founder and CEO, Gutenberg, talked about various initiatives taken by the company to ensure young PR pros stay motivated and productive, especially during challenging times
By Ruchika Jha | Jul 26, 2023 1:52 PM | 6 min read
It is important for companies not only to train young professionals but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclining towards it in order to seek help.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Harjiv Singh, founder and CEO, Gutenberg, where he talked about several initiatives taken by Gutenberg in order to make young professionals stay motivated and productive, especially during trying times.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
The current generation of young professionals entering the PR industry brings a wealth of enthusiasm, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. While they possess strong digital skills and a fresh perspective, there may be areas where they can further develop to become well-rounded PR practitioners.
At Gutenberg, we see this as an opportunity to nurture their talents and bridge any potential gaps through comprehensive training and mentorship programs. We focus on providing them with a deep understanding of PR practices, such as building strong relationships with journalists, crafting compelling narratives and navigating complex stakeholder landscapes. It's important for PR professionals to understand the larger goals of their clients' marketing communications strategy in the context of how PR can be an enabler to that. By combining their inherent creativity and entrepreneurial mindset with these foundational skills, we empower young professionals to thrive in the ever-evolving PR landscape.
Our commitment to continuous learning and professional development ensures that the young professionals we hire are equipped with the necessary tools to succeed and contribute meaningfully to the clients we serve.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
At Gutenberg, we have implemented a comprehensive talent retention strategy. This includes providing competitive compensation structure at par with or above industry standards, performance-based incentives, opportunities for professional growth and advancement, and a positive work culture that values employee well-being. Additionally, we focus on fostering a sense of purpose and pride in our employees by offering meaningful and challenging projects that allow them to make a real impact.
We also have various initiatives in place to ensure our team stays motivated and productive, especially during challenging times:
- Knowledge Sharing Sessions - We organise regular training sessions through internal specialists or external experts to keep employees updated on the latest trends and industry practises. We also organise training sessions with leadership coaches to help individuals advance in their roles.
- Professional Learning and development opportunities with Coursera - Gutenberg believes in creating a learning organisation that provides opportunities for employees to expand their knowledge base. We have a subscription with Coursera, enabling employees to enroll in courses to upskill, address skill gaps as well explore topics of their choice to support their career progression. Through a well curated individualised program, these courses span a variety of topics.
- Effective internal management - Managers communicate frequently with their team to build a positive working relationship and share necessary feedback. The talent team also regularly works closely with managers and individual employees to monitor performance.
- Career development opportunities - We offer employees various internal career development and cross advancement opportunities. As a global integrated marketing agency, Gutenberg provides options for employees to pursue career opportunities in areas other than their original specialisation. We create career transition plans and work with managers and employees to create these opportunities.
- Work-life balance programs – We prioritise work-life balance through initiatives such as fully paid Sabbatical, Family Day on Fridays, and organising fun activities and engagement programs at work. We also have the Gutenberg Hobbies Club, encouraging employees to form hobby clubs and sponsoring time off during a working day to pursue their hobbies.
- Recognition programs - We have monthly Go-Getters@Gutenberg programme where we recognise employees who have gone above and beyond, rewarding them with exciting prizes and company-wide announcements. Additionally, we have an annual CEO recognition program that rewards top-performing employees.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
The PR industry presents opportunities for professionals to engage in constant learning and adaptation due to the rapid evolution of digital technology and the changing media landscape. Professionals must adapt quickly to emerging trends and platforms while maintaining a solid foundation in core marketing and PR principles. This dynamic environment encourages continuous learning and staying updated with the latest tools and strategies, enabling professionals to thrive and deliver effective results.
Another opportunity lies in the demand for real-time responsiveness in an era of instant communication. Professionals need to strike a delicate balance between agility and accuracy, ensuring prompt and accurate responses to news, crises, and client needs. This environment fosters an ongoing drive for improvement and the development of efficient processes and tools that enable professionals to provide timely and effective communication.
Additionally, the industry must continue to prioritise diversity, equity and inclusion. At Gutenberg, we are committed to promoting gender equity and fostering an inclusive culture. Our policies, such as prevention of sexual harassment and progressive discipline, ensure a safe and respectful work environment. We embrace the uniqueness of every individual, provide equal access to development and opportunity, and value the talents of all our employees. With a gender mix of 60 per cent female and 40 per cent male, and a diverse workforce representing over 30 languages and multiple ethnicities, diversity is at the heart of our business, going beyond policies and practices.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionised the way PR is practiced, and it plays a crucial role in mentoring young professionals. AI-powered tools provide personalised guidance and resources, enabling mentees to access real-time information, best practices, and use cases. At Gutenberg, we use AI tools that assist in data analysis, identifying patterns, and offering actionable insights, empowering our team to make data-driven decisions.
While AI supports content creation, we recognise the value of human intervention in curating and crafting relevant and compelling messages that align with our client’s brand and marketing objectives.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programs?
At Gutenberg, we prioritise mentorship programs to shape the careers of young professionals. In addition to providing experienced mentors, we have developed comprehensive policies to ensure the effectiveness of these programs. We set measurable objectives and key performance indicators for mentors and mentees, regularly assess progress and provide feedback to foster growth. We also encourage mentees to seek mentors with diverse expertise to gain a well-rounded perspective. Furthermore, we emphasise continuous learning, knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities to enrich the mentorship experience.
Vodafone Idea’s Head –Corp Comm Shivanjali Singh moves on
She was with the company for 15 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 11:37 AM | 2 min read
Shivanjali Singh has moved on from Vodafone Idea Limited as Head – Corporate Communications. She was associated with the company for 15 years.
Singh penned down a heartfelt note on LinkedIn where she said, “15 years ago I received a call that changed my life. Ever since, wherever the network went, I followed. On this journey, I met the most amazing people, as colleagues and partners, who made the ride so memorable. But as every journey must end for a new one to begin, I bid good bye to Vodafone Idea Limited with my heart filled with gratitude for giving me the opportunity to build a better tomorrow for the people and the country. The wide “spectrum” of experience that I gained here is unmatched with anything else, anywhere. With this, and loads of memories, I head to uncharted territories to script a new story. The love and affection showered on me in these last few days have left me overwhelmed, reaffirming my belief that I worked with not only the best in the business but also the most wonderful people. Thank you all for being a part of my story. Dialling out of #telecom but will remain connected.”
Singh is a seasoned professional with 20 years of work experience in corporate reputation management, product and brand building through PR, stakeholder communication incl., internal communication, issues management, crisis communication etc.
She also contributed to organisations such as NIIT, TBWA India PR and Perfect Relations.
Mercedes-Benz Research & Development India names Tithi Sarkar as Head of Communications
Prior to this, she was associated with Microsoft as Corporate Communications Lead
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 10:34 AM | 1 min read
Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India has onboarded Tithi Sarkar as Head of Communications.
Prior to joining the company, she was associated with Microsoft as Corporate Communications Lead.
Sarkar announced her move on LinkedIn where she said, “The challenge of the unknown future is so much more exciting than the stories of the accomplished past." Excited to begin a new inning as Head of Corporate Communications at Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India. Looking forward to this ride.”
Sarkar began her career as a journalist and has worked with notable media organisations such as Bennett and Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group), Diligent Media Corporation Ltd., India Today and Burda Media India. She has also contributed to various corporates namely. ITC Limited and Genpact.
Primex Media Services bags PR mandate for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India
The mandate is for the south Gujarat region
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 4:02 PM | 2 min read
Primex Media Services has announced that it has secured the PR mandate of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) for the South Gujarat region.
Primex Media Services will take charge of all communication initiatives and oversee the PR strategies, media presence, and overall reputation management of AM/NS India in South Gujarat.
Neeraj Sharma, Head of Corporate Communications, Gujarat, at AM/NS India, commented on the appointment of Primex Media, stating, "We view our Hazira-based Integrated Steel Plant expansion as a crucial milestone for AM/NS India. As we embark on doubling our production capacities, we recognize the importance of effective communication with our stakeholders. Primex, our chosen Public Relations partner for South Gujarat, will be instrumental in maximizing our reach and visibility during this transformative phase. Their expertise in media relations, stakeholder communications, content creation, events, and online presence will ensure that our achievements and initiatives are showcased to the world. With Primex's support, we are confident in achieving our expansion goals and building a positive brand image as we move forward."
Nitesh Desai, Director of Primex Media Services, expressed his delight and satisfaction with the new project, saying, "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, the world's leading steel manufacturing companies. This PR mandate further solidifies our position as a frontline player in the PR industry. With our customer-centric approach, expertise in managing brand reputation and media presence, we are confident in enhancing AM/NS India's visibility in the media space through our comprehensive and strategic efforts."
“The partnership between Primex Media Services and AM/NS India represents a significant collaboration between two industry leaders. By leveraging Primex Media's extensive experience and expertise, coupled with AM/NS India's stature in the steel sector, the aim is to effectively communicate the company's achievements, innovations, and contributions to the South Gujarat region,” added Desai.
‘We need to take time out to mentor’
Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick, explained the reason behind factors lacking in the current generation, how the problem of retaining employees is being addressed and more
By Ruchika Jha | Jul 24, 2023 2:13 PM | 5 min read
It is important for companies not only to train young professionals, but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclining towards it in order to seek help.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
The exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick, where she addressed the factors that lack in current generation and what should be done to engage them. She also opined about her views on AI, whether it can be a mentor to the professionals or not and more.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
The current generation of young professionals in the industry is known for their entrepreneurial spirit and innovation. We have so much to learn from them and they have so much to learn from people who have been around for a while. We seem a bit jaded in our ideas in comparison to them while they seem a bit lax in their ability to multi-task and think quickly on their feet. Our young professionals have been working from home for two years now, and some of them haven’t even been to the office. In such situations, they may need some guidance on how to navigate difficult situations and also learn about best practices that laid the foundation of the industry over the years. Apart from social media feeds and posts, if young professionals spent time reading the newspaper, they would have a better idea of storytelling and be far stronger in their narrative-building capabilities. All we need is to bridge the gap, lend a helping hand and help them arrive at the right mindset, continuous learning and experience through motivation and knowledge sharing. We need to take time out to mentor.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
Agencies face a huge issue of rising costs and falling revenues. I firmly believe that the key factor driving talent retention in organisations is the company culture. In today's world, individuals actively seek out workplaces that provide a nurturing and supportive environment, fostering creativity and personal growth. At Weber Shandwick, we place a high priority on cultivating an inclusive culture that empowers our employees to think innovatively and take risks. We encourage a learning mindset, giving our team members the freedom to learn from their mistakes, with the knowledge that we will support and guide them along the way. Our strong and positive culture is what truly keeps our people engaged and dedicated to our organisation. We understand that individual progress is just as crucial as the success of the company, and we actively foster learning, development and personal growth opportunities.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for young professionals?
One significant challenge is the rapid pace of technological advancements. The digital age has resulted in an abundance of information, making it challenging for young professionals to filter through the noise and identify relevant and reliable sources. They must develop skills in information management and critical thinking to navigate through the vast amount of data available. Additionally, in the era of information overload, PR professionals face the challenge of managing false narratives that can spread rapidly and damage reputations. They need to employ fact-checking techniques, crisis management strategies and proactive communication to address and mitigate the impact of misinformation. To overcome these challenges, professionals should embrace lifelong learning, stay updated with industry trends and continuously enhance their skills. Adapting to new technologies, improving data analysis capabilities and being agile in response to evolving media landscapes are crucial for success in the industry.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
AI brings unique challenges in terms of intellectual property and ownership, particularly in the field of communications, which can be a complex and delicate territory to navigate. Moreover, AI cannot fully replace the human element that drives the success of communication plans. One primary concern regarding AI in PR is the potential risk of intellectual property loss. As agencies, our expertise and capabilities are our most valuable assets, and it is crucial to protect them. When AI learns and generates content based on collective knowledge, the question arises regarding ownership of the resulting output. As a client-centric agency, safeguarding our client’s interest is our utmost priority and hence it needs to be dealt with caution. While AI holds great potential as a tool for learning and experimentation, it is important to use the same as a support tool instead of positioning it as a mentor.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
Guidance and mentorship will equip the next generation with the necessary skills and knowledge that align with the evolving landscape of PR. At Weber Shandwick, we are committed to staying ahead of industry trends by providing our employees with the right tools like Chart Your Path, to excel. Investing in the growth and development of our people, and nurturing talented professionals, remains a top priority on our agenda. ‘Lead to Impact’ is our exclusive Leadership Development Program. The primary goal of the program is to support the personal and professional career development of current and future leaders. We strongly believe that the right mentorship can empower young professionals to navigate modern-day PR challenges and contribute effectively to the industry.
PRCAI debuts its first-ever podcast series ‘UNMUTE with PRCAI’
A collection of 10 inaugural episodes was unveiled on World PR Day 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 22, 2023 10:35 AM | 4 min read
The Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) debuted its first-ever podcast series – ‘UNMUTE with PRCAI’. The collection consists of 10 inaugural episodes that were unveiled by India's most influential Public Relations professional body, on World PR Day 2023 which is celebrated annually on July 16, saluting brand India and recognizing the contributions of Public Relations professionals in shaping the world.
The exclusive series brings together business leaders, and valued 'Opinions that Matter', from diverse speakers from the worlds of business, politics and culture, to amplify the voices of thought-leaders shaping the rising India. Thought-provoking, yet light-hearted conversations of individual success stories will empower listeners to critically think about the challenges and opportunities in an evolving landscape.
The podcast is hosted by Niret Alva, an award-winning television journalist, producer, anchor, director and educator, who has been awarded a National Award (Indian) for Excellence in Visual Science-Based Communication and an International Award (Asian Television Award) for Best Anchor in a Current Affairs Series. Niret, who was also selected as an Asia 21 Leader by the New York-based Asia Society, with his rich and extensive experience, will help bring out interesting and authentic conversations.
"I have enjoyed interviewing these inspirational leaders and getting them to tell their unique stories. These stories will inspire, motivate and challenge listeners as they listen to how these industry leaders lead, deal with adversity, and find balance in their everyday lives. It’s a great initiative from the Public Relations fraternity,” said Alva, TV journalist and Co-founder of Miditech Studios.
The show will feature renowned names, including Ravi Venkatesan, Chairperson of The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP); Entrepreneur Priyanka Gill, Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO of Madison Media, and OOH; Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce India and Avinash Pant, Former, Director-Marketing for Meta.
The inaugural 10-part series, sponsored by Adfactors PR, will roll out its first episode featuring Ravi Venkatesan, Chairperson Global Energy Alliance for People & Plant (GEAPP) and Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) on Thursday, July 20 on 75 plus platforms including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Anchor, Bingepods, JioSaavn and whenever you get your audio content...
In the rapid fire round of the first podcast, Niret asks Ravi Venkatesan to do some crystal ball gazing about the U.S., China, Russia, and India and what lies ahead. This is what Ravi had to say about India, "We need to find a way to become less divided. All our problems today require us to come together as a society and as a country to solve them. I am 60 years old, and it's the most divided I have ever seen. And that's not good for solving the many challenges that we have."
At a time when the communication industry is experiencing an upward trajectory, harnessing the power of effective communication is paramount. According to PRCAI’s research, the Study of Public Relations Insights, Nuggets, and Trends (SPRINT) 2022-23, PR professionals are being increasingly recognised by the C-suite for their invaluable contribution. Eight out of 10 respondents said that India Inc. leadership is working closely with its corporate communications team to devise strategies for brand communication.
“It is exciting to celebrate our profession and all the hard work of the community on this World PR Day with a new podcast series from PRCAI. We believe that there is an evolution in the value proposition being offered by the communications industry to businesses through credible narratives, powerful storytelling and shaping public opinion. Unmute With PRCAI aims to connect the creative communications world with India Inc, together crafting an honest narrative of a bold new India, saluting India’s compelling story in what could be the Indian century,” concluded, Deeptie Sethi, CEO, PRCAI.
