Partha Ghosh to also head CSR wing at Samsung India

Ghosh is currently the Vice President & Corporate Communications Head at Samsung Electronics

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 7, 2021 6:07 PM
partha

Partha Ghosh, Vice President & Corporate Communications Head at Samsung Electronics, has also been appointed as the Head for CSR at Samsung India.

In addition to his current role of promoting and protecting the brand’s corporate reputation, Ghosh would also be seen at the forefront of strategizing and planning the CSR initiatives for the organization.

Samsung, a $10 billion company in India, has a large CSR portfolio in the country that focusses on education, skilling and healthcare, alongside several other community initiatives around its manufacturing facilities and offices.

Prior to his stint with Samsung India, Partha Ghosh has been a reputed business journalist with The Economic Times for two decades and has reported on diverse sectors such as Automobiles, FMCG, F&B & Retail, Real Estate, Media & Entertainment, Telecom, Oil & Gas, Luxury, and in the Policy Domain.

 

 

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Corporate communications Csr Samsung electronics Partha Ghosh Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr agency
Show comments
You May Also Like
Nairita Ghosh - IHCL

'The new decade marks the new age of communication, led by disruption and innovation'
1 day ago

In a conversation with Shashank Sethi

Research, reading & data analysis play an important role in the prevailing market
2 days ago

Lodha Ventures

Blue Lotus Communications bags PR mandate for Lodha Ventures
3 days ago