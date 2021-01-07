Partha Ghosh to also head CSR wing at Samsung India

Partha Ghosh, Vice President & Corporate Communications Head at Samsung Electronics, has also been appointed as the Head for CSR at Samsung India.

In addition to his current role of promoting and protecting the brand’s corporate reputation, Ghosh would also be seen at the forefront of strategizing and planning the CSR initiatives for the organization.

Samsung, a $10 billion company in India, has a large CSR portfolio in the country that focusses on education, skilling and healthcare, alongside several other community initiatives around its manufacturing facilities and offices.

Prior to his stint with Samsung India, Partha Ghosh has been a reputed business journalist with The Economic Times for two decades and has reported on diverse sectors such as Automobiles, FMCG, F&B & Retail, Real Estate, Media & Entertainment, Telecom, Oil & Gas, Luxury, and in the Policy Domain.