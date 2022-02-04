Neha Jain quits as Director of Communications from Royal Bank of Scotland

Neha Jain has quit as Director of Communications at RBS (NatWest Group). She has decided to move on after being associated with the organization for over four years.

Jain is an award-winning communications professional with extensive experience in shaping brand, reputation, and culture, and influencing change in Fortune 500 companies like Deloitte, Honeywell, and Ericsson.

As the Head of Communications at RBS, Jain was responsible for firmly positioning the brand as an employer of choice and a leader in the GCC ecosystem. She is an alumnus of INSEAD.

Talking to exchange4media about her decision to move on, Jain said, “I have had an incredible journey with RBS where I worked with some outstanding people on some path-breaking initiatives to scale up the brand’s reputation in the Indian market. In my next role, I look forward to having a larger impact in the space of Strategy, Brand, and Communication. I will share more about my next move soon”, she said.

Jain started her career with RBS as the Vice President of Communications & Marketing.

