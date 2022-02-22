Media Mantra wins PR & digital communications mandate for Lovely Professional University

The agency will be managing the extensive external communications for all the business operations and services offered by the university

Media Mantra has bagged the PR and Digital Communications mandate for Lovely Professional University in a multi- agency pitch. The agency will be managing the extensive external communications for all the business operations and services offered by the university.

“With this association, LPU aims to showcase their exemplary student and faculty achievements across segments and also initiate discussion and engagements around the ongoing campus events. Through a strategic roadmap that encompasses well designed communication abilities to garner adequate mileage and positive reputation for the University, Media Mantra will help strengthen their stakeholder community, amplify media visibility and enhance social media engagements,” read a statement.

Aman Mittal, Vice President, Lovely Professional University said, “We have established a center of excellence for providing global avenues to aspiring students. There is a lot happening in the university with respect to our faculty and student achievements, research work and international collaboration. Also, each year, LPU has been reporting sustained growth. Partnering with a communication firm who has a track record of outstretching beyond the convention will help spread information around the developments and foster our relations with stakeholders including fellow education fraternity and students & parent community. We are happy to onboard Media Mantra as our Communications advisors”.

Commenting on the association, Udit Pathak, Founder Director, Media Mantra said, “We are excited to collaborate with a renowned name like Lovely Professional University. With years of exhibiting successful PR campaigns for various brands, this achievement is a testimony of the consistent hard work. Carrying forward the well-established brand legacy, we hope to leverage our enriched domain expertise and help LPU with the right communication mix to retain transparency, build credibility and sustain trust amongst the stakeholders”.

