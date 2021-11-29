H+K India names Srinivas Vunnava as Director of Public Affairs & Government Relations

Prior to joining H+K, Vunnava was the Co-founder and Managing Director of SAĆIT Research and Consulting

Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) has appointed Srinivas (Srini) Vunnava as Director of Public Affairs and Government Relations. With over 15 years of experience, Vunnava brings in-depth expertise within the intersection of market research & insights, data analytics, strategy consulting, advocacy, public policy, and building strategic partnerships and alliances.

Working closely with Abhishek Gulyani, CEO, H+K India, Srinivas will lead the domestic Public Affairs and Government Relations practice and build on H+K’s integrated communications expertise to help clients manage potential legislative, regulatory, and public policy dynamics in India. He will drive growth of the practice through innovative policy advocacy, research and enterprise sustainability service offerings.

Announcing the appointment, Abhishek Gulyani, CEO, Hill+Knowlton Strategies India, said, “We are pleased to welcome Srinivas Vunnava as our new Director of Public Affairs. Srini’s extensive experience with leading corporates as well as Central and State Government departments, multi-lateral and bilateral agencies, and policy think tanks adds strategic value and contributes immensely to our India growth story.”

Commenting on the new role, Srinivas Vunnava, Director, Public Affairs and Government Relations, Hill+Knowlton Strategies India, said, “I am very excited to be joining H+K India at a time when India is amidst systemic transformation. Businesses, especially foreign owned entities are seeking a trusted partner to help them mitigate risk, build reputation, and accelerate growth. I look forward to leveraging my experience and H+K’s impressive expertise to enhance clients’ business outcomes through an integrated communications and public affairs approach.”

Prior to joining H+K, Srinivas was the Co-founder and Managing Director of SAĆIT Research and Consulting and he has previously worked with organizations including IQVIA Public Health Consulting, Deloitte Consulting, Novartis, KPMG, Piramal Swasthya and Dr. Reddy's Foundation on multiregional assignments. Throughout his career, Srini has guided reputed entities to manage high stakes business implications due to critical legal, regulatory and political developments, and advised corporates to redefine market access strategies, corporate social responsibility initiatives and enterprise sustainability with a strong emphasis on social return on investment.

The addition of Srinivas Vunnava follows an acceleration of high-profile hires as H+K India continues its growth agenda with recent senior appointments including Ritika Jauhari as Healthcare Practice Lead, and Shubhreet Kaur as Director of Creative Services.

