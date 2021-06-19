Hitachi ABB Power Grids names Pratyasha Malakar Pal as Employer Branding lead for SEA

Hitachi ABB Power Grids has roped in Pratyasha Malakar Pal as its Employer Branding lead for Southeast Asia (SEA). In her new role, she will be responsible for planning, driving, organizing, and managing the employer branding activities, executing a consistent branding strategy aligned with the company’s Employer Value Proposition (EVP).

She will play a critical role in the creation of a positive company image among potential candidates and attracting candidates to achieve the company’s long-term recruitment needs. This role also has strategic oversight of the company’s South East Asia University-recruitment and early career programming. She will be based in Bangalore, India.

Prior to this, Pal was leading internal communication efforts for Honeywell Connected Enterprise India and APAC. She has helped deliver effective and measurable communications strategies aligned to business priorities and also introduced different platforms of employee engagement from newsletters to brand-building exercises.

With over 12 years of experience in the communication industry, Pal has helped in shaping the reputation of B2B, B2C technology, and industrial companies. With her experience spanning both internal and external communications, she has worked in both, PR agencies and in-house corporate communications divisions over the years.

Specializing in strategic storytelling, crisis management, growing internal engagement, and creating successful digital campaigns, Pal has been part of various organizations in leadership roles. These include companies like Honeywell Connected Enterprise, Honeywell Performance Materials & Technologies, Polycom Inc., Genesis Burson- Marsteller, HHI Group of Hotels, Blue Lotus Communications Consultancy and others.

