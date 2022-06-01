Himanshu Priyadarshi joins Tetra Pak as Head of Public Affairs, South Asia

Here, he is responsible for leading public policy and government affairs for South Asia, including India

Himanshu Priyadarshi has joined Tetra Pak as Head of Public Affairs, South Asia. In his current role, he is responsible for leading public policy and government affairs for South Asia, including India.

In his last role, Priyadarshi was the Director of Public Policy and Government Affairs for PepsiCo India Region, including South Asian countries. His key responsibilities included shaping policy to promote the company's business objectives in areas such as retail, nutrition, and sustainability, among others in addition to navigate complex public policy challenges to enable the ease of doing business and delivery of business goals.

With over 20 years of experience, Priyadarshi is a Public Policy, Government Affairs, and Communications expert who has worked with leading global and Indian brands like Pfizer, Watson Pharma, Reliance, and Panacea Biotech in FMCG, Healthcare, Services, and Construction industries.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)