Enterprise Ireland retains Kaizzen as their PR agency

Independent Public Relations & Digital Agency Kaizzen has won the PR mandate for Enterprise Ireland, post a multi-agency pitch. The mandate encompasses providing strategic communications support to Enterprise Ireland covering corporate reputation management, brand visibility and crisis management; across media platforms.

Enterprise Ireland is the government organization responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets. Enterprise Ireland also manages the Education in Ireland national brand under the authority of the Minister for Education and Skills. Thus, Kaizzen will also be managing the promotion of Irish Higher Education Institutions in the Indian market.

On appointing the agency, Abhinav Bhatia, Director of Enterprise Ireland – India and South Asia cites, “We are pleased to appoint Kaizzen as our Public Relations Consultancy to communicate our vision and help us achieve our objective. What helped Kaizzen deliver an excellent pitch was the understanding of the sector and the account. Furthermore, having managed to amplify similar accounts with notable results certainly made Kaizzen a suitable agency for the brand. We believe that the strong team with expert backing from the leadership will help Enterprise Ireland seamlessly manage its media communications right from planning, strategizing to execution in the Indian market.”

Abhinav Bhatia is responsible for managing Irish companies’ entry and expansion into the Indian market within a diverse range of sectors like education, life sciences, ICT, FinTech, etc. “We have worked with Kaizzen in the last term and are happy that the agency won our mandate again. Moreover, by handling communications for EI in the past, affirms my belief in their ability to deliver compelling results. We look forward to a fruitful association with team Kaizzen yet again,” he adds.

Kaizzen’s dedicated team for Public Relations, as a part of the mandate, will be driving Enterprise Ireland’s media communications. Vineet Handa, CEO of Kaizzen eagerly exclaims, “Kaizzen has a long standing relationship with Enterprise Ireland and has been working with them for the last 2 years. We are thankful to the management team at Enterprise Ireland for placing their trust in Kaizzen once more. Our team is excited at the opportunity of working collaboratively with the team at EI; to execute innovative, disruptive high-impact PR campaigns that positively impact the business.”

With over 25 years of experience in Public Relations, Brand Communication and Outreach, Vineet’s venture at Kaizzen aims at bringing a new dimension to the communications realms, thereby providing value to companies through this function. He further mentions, “Enterprise Ireland needs to be promoted in India to showcase the potential Ireland possesses. With strong the presence of UK, USA, Australia and the likes of it, the capability of a booming country like Ireland is overshadowed. We at Kaizzen will be magnifying the opportunities in Ireland in both trade and education sectors furthermore.”

