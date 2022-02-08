Enormous bags communications mandate of Finolex Wires and Cables

Finolex Wires and Cables, leaders in electrical wires has awarded its complete communications mandate to Enormous, Mumbai. As part of the mandate, Enormous will manage the brand’s digital presence, spanning from social media creatives and digital campaigns to media and innovations.

Finolex Cables is the market leader in FMEG category with products ranging from Wires, cables, Switches, Fans, LED, Switchgear, Water heater, Room Heater etc. Over its six-decade-long journey, Finolex Cables has cemented its reputation as an innovative leader and quality manufacturer by continuously upgrading technology, modernizing manufacturing facilities and maintaining the highest standards in quality and service.

Speaking on occasion Mr. Amit Mathur, Sr. Vice President- Sales & Marketing, Finolex Cables said, "Finolex has a long history of creating trust in Indian consumers across generations. In this hyper-competitive business, we were looking at working with a company that can deliver integrated communication solutions that will allow us to connect and engage with our diverse customers across different platforms. We were looking for a partner who shared our brand's mission and had unique ideas and approaches. We are convinced that our partnership with Enormous will help increase our ability to communicate with our target consumers in a more influential and relevant way."

Speaking on the account win, Sandeep Patwardhan, Assistant Vice President at Enormous says, "We're excited to work with a storied brand like Finolex. Finolex provides electrical wires for every market category. I believe there is a significant amount of untapped potential in the category as a whole. Our goal will be to make Finolex the top choice for electrical solutions in the country, using Enormous' innovative and cultural approach."

