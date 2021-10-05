Ena Chakravorty joins Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan as Group Head of PR Communications

This is her second stint here after two years

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 12:00 PM
Ena Chakravorty has joined Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan as Group Head of PR & Communications. This is her second stint with the firm after two years. Previously, Chakravorty was associated with Takeda as Communication & CSR Lead India.

A Communications professional with experience across broadcast media, agencies and corporate, Chakravorty is a strategic adviser with diverse experience in working for the Leadership Teams of corporate giants. Chakravorty has contributed to agencies and media firms like Weber Shandwick, Kaizzen Communications, Zee News, Asian News International (ANI), and Ashirbad Group of Companies.

