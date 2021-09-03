Dimple Raisurana Kapur joins Pernod Ricard as VP and Head of Corporate Communications

Kapur will be reporting to Thibault Cuny, MD and CEO, Pernod Ricard, South Asia

Dimple Raisurana Kapur has joined Pernod Ricard as its Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications with effect from September 2021. She will be reporting to Thibault Cuny, MD and CEO, Pernod Ricard, South Asia.

Kapur is a Strategic Communications professional with over two and a half decades of deep expertise in strategy, communications and advocacy. Prior to joining Pernod Ricard, she spearheaded Brand and Corporate Reputation for Piramal Group, a global conglomerate with a presence in 30 countries, across its diverse businesses in pharmaceuticals, financial services, distressed asset management, real-estate and glass, along with its Foundations in art and social development.

Earlier, Kapur was responsible for driving corporate communications for Qualcomm India and South Asia. She was a Group Advisor to a mid-sized conglomerate and has been associated in various capacities, with leading PR agencies that include The Practice-Porter Novelli, Corporate Voice Shandwick PR, Genesis PR, Eshna PR and Burson-Marsteller Roger Pereira.

An active speaker and jury member at industry forums and leading management institutions,

Dimple is a strong advocate of gender diversity and women empowerment.

