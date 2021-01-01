Bibhu Mishra to join InMobi Group as Director, Public Relations

Mishra was previously a senior associate editor with the Business Standard, where he worked for over 14 years

Senior journalist and communications expert Bibhu Mishra, who was previously a Senior Associate Editor at Business Standard, is set to join Indian software product Unicorn InMobi Group as Director of Public Relations.

In this role, he will work closely with Group CEO and founder Naveen Tewari managing communications across three main business of the group including the core InMobi Marketing Cloud business, Glance, and TruFactor, according to sources close to him.

He joins the SoftBank and Google-backed company at a crucial time when InMobi is preparing to take its business to business (B2B) focused Marketing Cloud business for an IPO next year. InMobi which also has a strategic tie-up with Microsoft earns the distinction of being India’s first Unicorn, the startups that are valued more than a $1 billion way back in 2011 after SoftBank invested $200 million into the company. Business to consumer focus (B2C) lock-screen platform Glance which also houses short video platform Roposo recently turned a Unicorn, the second one from the InMobi group after a $145 million funding round by Google and celebrated venture capitalist and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel-owned Mithril Capital.

The Group is expected to leverage Mishra’s deep media and communications expertise to position the brand in a stronger wicket before the public float.

A well-known business and technology journalist, Mishra had two different stints at Business Standard spanning over 14 years. As a Senior Associate Editor, he currently manages the Bangalore and technology bureaus of the newspaper including IT, Ecommerce and startup verticals. Prior to Business Standard, he was also managing Communications and PR for Tech Mahindra, one of India’s top five IT services company as Global Head of Communications.

A masters in English Literature with a degree in Law and Marketing, Mishra also had worked for media houses like Indian Express and Times of India in his career spanning close to two decades. He is a frequent speaker at various industry events and B-schools.

He is expected to join InMobi group in the first week of January.