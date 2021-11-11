Anytime Fitness onboards Rohit Babbar as National Head of Communications & Marketing

Babbar worked as a communications consultant with the National Health Authority (NHA) in his previous role

Anytime Fitness welcomes Rohit Babbar as the brand's National Head of Communications & Marketing.

Babbar will be working alongside the Managing director of Anytime Fitness as he oversees all the marketing strategies and company communications for the brand. Already haven proven his expertise in the role, Rohit will effectively modernise Anytime Fitness's marketing and advertising strategies to suit the post-pandemic era of digital advertising blended in with print media channels.

Beyond the corporate communications, Babbar will be spearheading the brand's internal communications, intending to streamline the brand's overall tone of communication.

Over the tenor of his professional journey, Babbar has already cumulated his reputation as a leader in communication with relevant experience in managing the corporate reputation for some of the largest MNC's and Government organisations. His expertise includes B2B comms, enterprise technology, analyst relations, and media advocacy. Rohit has worked with a wide range of corporate brands and profiles.

Babbar worked as a communications consultant with the National Health Authority (NHA) in his previous role. Adding a notable impact to his professional journey is his time with Bonjour and Maverick India as a Head and Account Director of Marketing and Communications.

