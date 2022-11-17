ZoomInfo appoints Venkateshan Ramasubramanian as VP of Engineering & Site Lead

ZoomInfo, a market software, data, and intelligence company, has hired Venkateshan “Venky” Ramasubramanian as Vice President of Engineering and site lead for its Chennai office.

Ramasubramanian will be responsible for the technology roadmap of ZoomInfo products being developed in India. He will work closely with the company’s core engineering and product teams, as well as leaders from other regions, to establish, drive, and execute strategic initiatives for ZoomInfo.

As the head of the Chennai office, Ramasubramanian will oversee ZoomInfo's expanding India-based team, with a focus on hiring and training engineers.

“We’re excited to welcome Venky to ZoomInfo,” said Madhav Nair, ZoomInfo’s Senior Vice President of Engineering. “He has made laudable contributions in helping enterprise software businesses scale in India. We’re confident he’ll be an impactful leader for our growing engineering and product teams and will help us continue to advance our leadership in a highly competitive global market.”

With more than two decades of engineering leadership experience, Ramasubramanian is an expert in leading-edge software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies and processes. He has built several successful large-scale SaaS services and supported businesses with agile implementations, 24/7 operations, and customer success teams. He also has a global perspective on leadership, having held various roles in the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan, in addition to his time in India.

Ramasubramanian has been a driving force behind the success of several distinguished organizations, including Philips Innovation Campus, Motorola, Zebra Technologies, Sasken Communication Technologies, and Blue Yonder. As part of Blue Yonder’s Center of Excellence leadership team, he oversaw its innovation forum, which increased patents and product ideas from India and incorporated workplace improvements. Ramasubramanian holds a Master of Science degree from the Polytechnic University of New York in the U.S. and a Bachelor of Engineering from the National Institute of Technology in Tiruchirappalli.

“I’m thrilled to start my new journey with ZoomInfo,” Ramasubramanian said. “This will be one of the most exciting opportunities of my career, and my years of experience have prepared me well to succeed here. I look forward to working with and growing our India team while helping ZoomInfo continue to scale globally from a fast-growing strategic center like India.”

