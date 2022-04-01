Yudhvir Mor joins HT Media as CPTO
Yudhvir Mor has joined Hindustan Times Media Ltd. as Chief Product & Technology Officer effective today. Mor takes responsibility of this position from Ajay Srivastava, who after an association of 3 years with the group decided to explore new opportunities. In this position, Mor will be responsible for the Product and Technology function and will report to Praveen Someshwar - Group MD & CEO.
“A product and technology leader with over 20 years of rich experience, Yudhvir has been the powerhouse behind 20+ successful enterprise & consumer-facing products to drive innovation, automation & provide business value to stakeholders of more than $ 2 Billion,” the company said.
Prior to joining HT, he was the Country Manager & Vice President – Engineering with Zuora and has worked with other global brands like Genpact, Xerox and Johnson & Johnson, HP and IBM.
Mor holds a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Engineering from Kurukshetra University and holds a Certificate Program in Business Analytics, Data Science, AI, Machine Learning, Business Statistics, Python, R, Business Analytics & Actions from Indian School of Business.
“I am excited to start this journey with an iconic organization like HT Media and I hope I am able to set new milestones in the product and technology function helping in the overall digital transformation.” says Yudhvir. Born and raised in Haryana, Yudhvir is a farmer at heart and loves to spend time with his family.
