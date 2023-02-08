Wunderman Thompson India appoints Richa Dholi as VP, Strategy Planning
Richa will be the strategy lead on Wunderman Thompson India's Unilever brands
Wunderman Thompson India has appointed Richa Dholi as Vice President, Strategy Planning.
Based in Mumbai, Richa will be the strategy lead on Wunderman Thompson India's Unilever brands.
She has earlier worked with Capgemini, Ogilvy, Lowe, McCann and most recently at Koo.
Commenting on Richa's appointment, Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, said, "In the post-pandemic world, consumers engage very differently with brands. We need to constantly recalibrate our thinking and creatively innovate to be ahead of the curve in terms of brand engagement and customer experience. With Richa on board, we get the right blend of understanding business and strategy. We are excited to have her as part of our team and wish her the very best in her new role."
On her new role, Richa commented, "Being part of Wunderman Thompson is a privilege and a testament to the agency's cutting-edge approach to blending culture, creativity, and technology. As a planner, I am eager to continue growing and evolving in this dynamic environment. I am grateful for this opportunity and have full faith in Anurag's visionary leadership and outstanding creative insight as we embark on an exciting new chapter for Wunderman Thompson."
Tejash Kothari elevated as Head of Marketing at BBC News
He was earlier Marketing Manager, Asia Pacific
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 2:47 PM | 1 min read
Tejash Kothari has been elevated as Head of Marketing at BBC News. In his new role, Kothari will be leading the trade and consumer marketing for BBC News, CBeebies and WorldService languages. Kothari was earlier Marketing Manager, Asia Pacific.
Kothari shared the news on his LinkedIn profile.
Before joining, BBC News, Kothari was with DNA as Associate Vice President Marketing.
Pizza Hut India's Neha joins global team, Aanandita Datta named new CMO
Neha has been elevated to Pizza Hut Global team as Senior Director, Marketing. She will be relocating to Dallas
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 2:42 PM | 3 min read
Pizza Hut India has announced the appointment of Aanandita Datta as Chief Marketing Officer. Aanandita will be working closely with Merrill Pereyra, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent. She will oversee all aspects of marketing and branding, with the core objective of transforming Pizza Hut into a ‘Younger and Everyday’ brand by making Pizza Hut pizzas accessible to a much wider and younger audience. The brand plans to achieve this by expanding into new markets, ensuring great value, launching disruptive products and implementing distinctive marketing initiatives.
A marketing veteran with close to 17 years of experience, Aanandita was previously designated as Global Brand Director, Unilever, based out of Netherlands. She played a defining role in driving Global Brand Equity, Brand Purpose and Positioning, Core Strategy, Innovation Road Map and Communication Development across developed and emerging markets.
Pizza Hut’s current Chief Marketing Officer, Neha, has meanwhile been elevated to the Pizza Hut Global team as Senior Director, Marketing, and will be relocating to Dallas.
Aanandita has previously worked with leading Consumer goods firms, managing globally renowned brands such as Lipton, Kissan, Taaza at Unilever alongwith Corporate brand Unilever, Horlicks and Sensodyne at Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Health Care and Whirlpool Refrigerators.
Speaking on the appointment, Merrill Pereyra, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent, said, “Indian consumers today are highly globalised in their outlook and preferences, yet rooted in Indian tastes and traditions. Aanandita’s unique career trajectory which combines rich international experience and diverse domestic work profile, is therefore a perfect match for us. As we undertake rapid expansion and transform towards becoming a ‘Younger and Everyday’ brand in India, Aanandita’s expertise of managing high-level marquee brands will be instrumental in steering Pizza Hut India in the right direction. We welcome her to the Pizza Hut family and look forward to her contribution in further strengthening our position as India’s most loved and trusted pizza brand.”
Aanandita Datta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India added, “India is one of the most interesting markets in the world today, and our young demographic opens up brands to endless possibilities and experimentation. I have been following Pizza Hut’s trajectory in India and what the brand has achieved in the last three years, despite the pandemic, is commendable. With a focus on technology, expansion, disruptive products, value pricing and distinctive communication, I believe Pizza Hut is already on the right path. I am excited to work with the incredibly talented team here and continue to uphold our promise of Dil Khol Ke Delivering.”
Pizza Hut crossed the 700th store milestone in India last year, expanding its presence to over 80 new cities. The company continues to introduce innovative products such as the Momo Mia Pizza and its sequel, the Cheezy Momo Mia, as well as its Flavour Fun range starting at just Rs 79* in order to appeal to the younger generation. The company had earlier unveiled its bold new brand platform, ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’ which promises to offer Dil Satisfying Pizzas at Dil Satisfying Value, blanketed in Pizza Hut’s warm and friendly customer service, an easy, hassle-free ordering experience, and the assurance of ‘Trust in Every Bite’.
Zomato’s Aman Priyadarshi joins Sequoia-backed Kenko Health
Priyadarshi was earlier Dining Business Head at Zomato
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 11:58 AM | 1 min read
Kenko has made a strategic addition to its senior leadership by roping in Aman Priyadarshi as Head of Product.
Priyadarshi, who previously held the role of Dining Business Head at Zomato, brings over a decade of diverse experience in solving problems for tech, business and strategy at multiple large-scale start-ups.
During his time at Zomato, he helped establish and scale their online food delivery business in Istanbul, Turkey.
In his new role at Kenko, Aman will spearhead the company's product strategy and manage their entire product suite, with a key focus on growth and innovation. He will also play a critical role in introducing new products to their portfolio.
Aman was seen gearing up for this new challenge in a LinkedIn post. Expressing his excitement, Aman stated that the new role represents his most complex challenge yet, but also the one with the greatest potential for impact.
Pawan Sarda moves out of Wingreens
He joined as Group CMO and Head of D2C in July last year
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 11:29 AM | 1 min read
Pawan Sarda has stepped down as Wingreens as Group CMO and Head of D2C.
He had joined the company in July last year after moving out of Future Group.
Sarda has earlier worked with Tata Housing as Head-Marketing and Product Development.
UM appoints Sasha Savic as Global CEO
Savic will report directly to Mediabrands Global CEO Eileen Kiernan
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 10:55 AM | 2 min read
IPG Mediabrands’ UM has appointed Sasha Savic as Global Chief Executive Officer.
Savic, an IPG alumnus, will set the vision for the agency's global growth while overseeing strategy, product, operations and management of clients, including American Express, Honda, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co., Nestlé and Sony, among others.
He will report directly to Mediabrands Global CEO, Eileen Kiernan.
"A tenacious and dynamic leader who cares deeply about people, clients and community, Sasha is a consummate relationship builder who has driven results for some of the world's most iconic brands," said Kiernan. "His love of the business complements our strong, values-driven global culture, and his will to win and commitment to excellence will supercharge how we show up in the marketplace and for our clients. We are thrilled to welcome him back to the IPG family."
On his appointment, Savic said: "The role of media is timeless, and I am excited to join the global leadership team at UM, the undisputed leader in unlocking the power of data to enhance the purpose and longevity of brands." "Building connections is what drives me – from strengthening community to partnering with clients to connecting consumers' needs to a brand's purpose and value. I look forward to bringing together content, data and brand meaning to create sustainable, long-term growth at UM, where I first got my media chops and fell in love with this industry."
Most recently, Savic was the Global Chief Innovation Officer at EssenceMediacom after serving as US CEO for nearly a decade.
Kinetic Green appoints Vijay Bhatt as Senior Executive Vice President – 2 Wheelers
Bhatt has 21 years of expertise in the automotive sector
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 3:34 PM | 2 min read
Kinetic Green has appointed Vijay Bhatt as Senior Executive Vice President for their two-wheeler business.
Bhatt is an industry veteran with 21 years of expertise in the automotive sector.
In his current role, Bhatt will be responsible for Electric Two Wheelers SBU and head the Sales, Marketing, Service, and Spares functions.
He will look after strategic planning, retail sales, business development, customer satisfaction, new market development, marketing and brand strategy, advertising and promotion, channel management, strategic finance tie-ups, team building, market intelligence, and market research, as well as sales training.
On the appointment, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder & CEO Kinetic Green said, “We are glad to have Vijay onboard, and we are optimistic that he will add more speed to our EV journey. He comes with two decades of an admirable experience in the auto industry. In this illustrious career, he has donned many hats and has great knowledge in Sales & Marketing, Channel Management, P&L Management, and Product Development in both domestic & International markets. Vijay will bring this experience to Kinetic Green to take our company to greater heights.”
Commenting on his appointment, Bhatt said, “I am delighted to become a part of the Kinetic Green family. The prestigious Kinetic Green is leading the EV revolution in India, and I am proud to be a part of the journey. Together we will take the country towards a green future.”
Vivek Das joins FoxyMoron as CEO
Das was earlier Vice President at Mindshare
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 12:22 PM | 2 min read
Zoo Media’s flagship, full funnel creative and performance digital agency FoxyMoron has appointed Vivek Das as its CEO. Vivek brings with him two decades of experience building digital businesses at scale.
In this role, Vivek will report to Pratik Gupta and Suveer Bajaj, founding partners of Zoo Media and FoxyMoron.
FoxyMoron continues to lead as an independent digital agency in the Indian market focusing on providing integrated solutions to brands across content, media, data and technology. With this continued focus Vivek’s role will be to build an inclusive and world class digital team capable of delivering outcomes focused digital solutions to clients.
Prior to his current role, Vivek was a Vice President at Mindshare, the largest media agency in the WPP network. In his last role at Mindshare he was responsible for driving digital transformation across network clients. Vivek has worn both business & strategy hats leading large clusters of clients across geographical markets and marquee brands such as Disney Star, PepsiCo, Ford India, Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, AMEX, Lufthansa, YUM Brands, The Muthoot Group & Apollo Tyres to name a few.
Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder of Zoo Media & FoxyMoron remarks on the appointment, “Having known Vivek professionally for a long time we’re delighted to finally have him amongst us. While his professional credentials speak for themselves, what drove us to him was the alignment of vision and values. Our vision of building a data obsessed and customer experience focussed agency will come to the fore under his leadership. His ability to build process focused, high performing teams makes me excited for the future of FoxyMoron”
On his appointment, Vivek says, “I am thrilled to join Zoo Media & FoxyMoron at this inflection point in their journey. We’re structured to unlock exponential growth through digital transformation and the true integration of content, media, data & technology. FoxyMoron is integrated by design and we want to use this platform to elevate the impact on brands and their customers. I am excited to be leading a passionate, best in class team with high energy and the willingness to break the age-old advertising paradigm”.
