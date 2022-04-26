VDO.AI appoints Akshay Chaturvedi as Chief Business Officer, Supply

In his new role as a lead, Chaturvedi will oversee video-led engagement and revenue maximization for publishers across the world

VDO.AI recently appointed Akshay Chaturvedi as the Chief Business Officer, Supply. The latest appointment will enable the advertising technology innovator, VDO.AI to strengthen its capabilities by building the publisher vertical, globally. In his new role as a lead, Chaturvedi will oversee video-led engagement and revenue maximization for publishers across the world.

VDO.AI offers unparalleled monetization management solutions for publishers across Web, Mobile, CTV & OTT apps. Akshay will leverage his skillsets that span across strategy, product, and business leadership, especially in the digital domain, to contribute in building publisher connect, over newer geographies, beyond India.

Commenting on the latest addition to the senior leadership team, Amitt Sharma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of VDO.AI said, “We are thrilled to welcome Akshay to our diverse, dynamic, ever-growing family at VDO.AI. These are very exciting times for the AdTech landscape around the globe and having established our footprint in India, we want to offer our unparalleled and innovative monetization solutions overseas, as well. We are confident that Akshay will leverage his domain expertise and entrepreneurial skills to not only help the publishers unlock higher engagement rates with premium advertisers and incremental revenues but also reimagine the entire digital advertising gamut, globally.”

Addressing his vision for VDO.AI, Akshay Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Supply, VDO.AI, echoed, “VDO.AI is poised to scale its momentum and I am humbled to join the team at this juncture of growth. The increased adoption of CTV/OTT as well as the visible shift of interest towards web solutions creates a blue-ocean opportunity across the globe. Publishers today are increasingly seeking immersive, engagement-led experiences, and seamless Omni-channel integration, driven by responsive content and VDO.AI has been at the forefront of offering all these services. I look forward to propelling them on their roadmap of attaining global success.”

Akshay has assumed the role of a business leader with a successful track record for over two decades, sprawling across inception, revolutionizing, and scaling up renowned brands and businesses. He has been leading the growth trajectory for digital products and has contributed extensively to the evolution of the consumer internet space in India. His previous roles include being a part of Vice Chairman's corporate strategy team at Times of India group, Founder member of Gaana.com, and Business Head for ZigWheels.com at Times Internet.

His past four years were dedicated to being an entrepreneur running a full stack boutique digital services company that worked with marquee Indian and global organizations. In addition, he also dabbled as a strategy consultant and startup coach.

