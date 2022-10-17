StoryBoats' Uddalak Gupta passes away

Gupta, who has led creative teams at Contract, Grey Group and Ogilvy, was the Creative Head at StoryBoats at the time of his demise

Adman Uddalak Gupta passed away on Saturday, according to a LinkedIn post by Shubho Sengupta. He was the Creative Head at StoryBoats.

Gupta had led teams in leading WPP agencies like Contract JWT and Ogilvy. He was an Executive Creative Director at Grey and Global Team Blue.

In 2016, Gupta left agency life to pursue consulting opportunities. He helped create content and integrated digital campaigns for Airbnb and shaped the brand identity narrative for Cryto.com. He also worked as a script consultant for Animal Planet docu-series.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)