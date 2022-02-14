Shubhankar Mishra joins Aaj Tak as News Anchor

Prior to this, Mishra was with TV9 for three years

Updated: Feb 14, 2022 1:35 PM
Aaj Tak

Journalist and social media influencer Shubhankar Mishra has joined Aaj Tak as News Anchor. This comes after his three-year stint at TV9.

Mishra confirmed this development to e4m.

Prior to joining TV9, Mishra was associated with Zee News. He has also been part of India News as News Anchor in the past.

Mishra has engaged himself in various important assignments throughout his career. However, the most significant highlight of his career has been reporting from Tiger Hills, which is where the Kargil War took place.

Mishra has a huge social media following and recently crossed a million followers on Instagram.

 

