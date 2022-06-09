Shaun Nanjappa Chendira steps down as Senior Director, Warner Bros Discovery

Shaun Nanjappa Chendira, Senior Director - Warner Bros Discovery, has put down his papers.

According to sources, Chendira’s last working day at the organisation is June 10, 2022.

He joined Discovery Communications in July 2017 as Revenue Head for Kids & Vernacular and was elevated as Head of Advertising Sales – South Asia in 2020.

Chendira is a media industry veteran having two decades of experience, majority of which has been in leadership roles.

Prior to Discovery, he was General Manager, India at Da Vinci Media India Pvt Ltd.

Chendira’s prior engagements include working with Warner Media as Senior Director, English Entertainment Vertical (HBO, HBO HD & Warner Brothers) & Director, Kids vertical (Cartoon Network & cartoonentworkindia.com) for the India region.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)