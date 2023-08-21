Senior journalist Rajkishore appointed Managing Editor of Dainik Bhaskar, Digital

Prior to this, he was Executive Director for the India chapter of a US-UK based thinktank

Senior journalist Rajkishore has been appointed as Managing Editor of Dainik Bhaskar Digital.

Prior to this, he was working as Executive Director for the India chapter of US-UK based thinktank 'Global Policy Insights' (GPI) and consultant with India Today Group's digital channel 'News Tak'.

Rajkishore was earlier with ABP News as Political Editor in May 2016. In 2019, he launched 'ABP Ganga' as an editor. Leaving 'ABP Ganga' in 2021, he became Editor-at-Large in ABP Group.

Prior to 'ABP News', Rajkishore was associated with 'Dainik Jagran', where he was working as the National Chief of Bureau. Rajkishore headed the national bureau for 42 editions of 15 states in 'Dainik Jagran'.

Rajkishore began his career with Danik Jagran in 2003. Prior to 'Dainik Jagran', Rajkishore had also worked with 'Amar Ujala' as Chief Reporter in Kanpur. He has also been a part of the Punjab and Haryana launching team of 'Amar Ujala' in the year 2000.

