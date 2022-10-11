SAP Concur appoints Kumar Gaurav Gupta as VP & Country Manager to lead its India biz

SAP® Concur®, a brand for integrated travel, expense, and invoice management solutions, has appointed Kumar Gaurav Gupta as VP & Country Manager for the Indian subcontinent.

Kumar, who has more than 20 years’ experience, will lead the business with responsibility for strategic planning, development, and execution with a customer-first approach, the company said.

With more than a decade of experience with SAP in various roles, Kumar will now focus on collaborating with SAP Concur’s customer base to drive their digital transformation journeys across expense, travel, and invoicing. Prior to SAP, Kumar was a business consultant advising customers on strategic priorities and has been an entrepreneur himself in the field of education.

Excited about his new role, Kumar said, “I feel honoured to take this role at such an exciting time, with buoyant economic conditions and positive sentiments around business travel. We at SAP Concur are confident that India has the strong fundamentals to continue our growth trajectory. Our focus is to address our customers’ business challenges in the most sustainable and innovative ways. I am proud and grateful to the SAP Concur team for this consideration.”

On the appointment, Matt Goss, SVP and GM APJ & Greater China SAP Concur, said: “We believe Kumar has extensive experience working with our customers, partners, and ecosystem to lead SAP Concur’s business in India. We at SAP Concur are committed to sustainability led growth across our portfolio and, as we support our customers’ digital transformation, Kumar’s leadership will be pivotal to our continued growth. He brings strong operational rigour, strategic competence, and a proven track record of bringing together diverse teams towards our larger business goals. He will help us to continue to deliver in India, which is one of the most diverse and exciting markets for us.”

Kumar, who assumed the role on October 3, holds an undergraduate degree from Delhi College of Engineering and postgraduate degree from Indian Institute of Management, Indore. He is known for his authentic and transparent leadership style and is well respected in the industry for leading innovation in technology and next generation businesses.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)