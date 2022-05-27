Ramdas Baliga named MD, Toshiba Software India

Baliga takes over from Takashi Ishikawa who was at the helm of Toshiba Software India for four years

Toshiba Software India has appointed Ramdas Baliga as its new Managing Director.

Baliga succeeds Takashi Ishikawa who was at the helm of Toshiba Software India Pvt. Ltd. for four years.

Welcoming Baliga to his new role, Ishikawa stated “It has been a great pleasure to serve as the MD of TSIP. During my tenure, I established the slogan “Across & Beyond” to further enhance the value of TSIP. I am proud that, with this slogan, TSIP has accelerated its shift from ODC (Offshore Development Centre) to CoE (Centre of Excellence), even during the difficult period of pandemic. I am happy to pass on the baton to Mr. Ramdas Baliga, who has been leading a wide area of business with various technology domains in TSIP. I believe Mr. Baliga will lead TSIP to greater heights.”

Commenting on his appointment, Baliga said, “Toshiba Software India is an intrinsic part of the Toshiba Group’s digital and software transformation worldwide. As the world shifts towards digital transformation at an accelerated pace, we aim to empower digital agility across and beyond Toshiba, evolving TSIP into a Digitally Agile Centre of Excellence. TSIP’s deliveries tie very well into Toshiba’s goal of applying Digital Technologies across Physical systems, where Toshiba is already a world leader, thereby realizing leadership in Cyber Physical Systems. Grounded in the Group’s commitment of “Committed to People, Committed to the Future.”, TSIP’s expertise covers a wide range of high-technology domains including energy and infrastructure systems, smart card systems, battery management systems, solid-state memories & hard-disk storage, System-on-Chip (SoC), automotive, Multi-Function Peripheral (MFP), Point-of-Sale (PoS), bar-code systems and medical systems. We are building a robust team of engineers who will acquire and expand their skillset working on advanced Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Computer Vision and IoT Cloud technologies etc.”

Baliga joined TSIP in 2003. During his over 18 years of association with the company, he has held various leadership roles and positions, and played an instrumental role in designing and developing IT technologies and solutions for Toshiba Group companies in India and overseas.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)