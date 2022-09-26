Rajeev Jain appointed spokesperson for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Housing & Urban Ministry

Prior to this, Jain was Additional Director General (ADG), PR, Ministry of Railways.

Rajeev Jain has been appointed as Additional Director General (ADG) and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas,Housing & Urban Affairs and Telecom.

Rajeev Jain has an extensive work experience having worked as Additional Director General ADG),Press Information Bureau (PIB) , Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation and Ayush, Additional Director General (ADG), Ministry of I&B, Additional Director General (ADG), DFP, Ministry of I&B and Director- Doordarshan News, heading DD Madhya Pradesh & DFP, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Jain is an alumnus of the prestigious UC Berkeley and IIM Ahmedabad.

