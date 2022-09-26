Rajeev Jain appointed spokesperson for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Housing & Urban Ministry

Prior to this, Jain was Additional Director General (ADG), PR,  Ministry of Railways.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 26, 2022 4:56 PM  | 1 min read
Rajeev Jain

Rajeev Jain has been appointed as Additional Director General (ADG) and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas,Housing & Urban Affairs and Telecom.

Prior to this, Jain was Additional Director General (ADG), PR, Ministry of Railways.

Rajeev Jain has an extensive work experience having worked as Additional Director General ADG),Press Information Bureau (PIB) , Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation and Ayush, Additional Director General (ADG), Ministry of I&B, Additional Director General (ADG), DFP, Ministry of I&B and Director- Doordarshan News, heading DD Madhya Pradesh & DFP, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Jain is an alumnus  of the prestigious UC Berkeley and IIM Ahmedabad.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Railways Rajeev jain Petroleum and Natural Gas advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Manav Sethi

Hero MotorCorp ropes in Manav Sethi to head media and martech for its EV business
7 hours ago

Iyer

upGrad names Srikanth Iyengar as CEO - Workforce Devpt - for N America & Europe
10 hours ago

britannia

Britannia: Varun Berry elevated to Exec VC & MD; Rajneet Kohli named Exec Director & CEO
3 days ago