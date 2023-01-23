Novotel names Amartya Chakraborty as Director of Sales and Marketing
Chakraborty was previously associated with Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences
Reed Hastings steps down as Netflix CEO
Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and COO Greg Peters to handle the reins
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 10:10 AM | 1 min read
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has said he will step down as CEO and pass on the reins to co-CEO Ted Sarandos and COO Greg Peters, media networks have reported.
In a news report, Hastings was quoted as saying, "I believe it's the right time to compete my succession."
Netflix has just announced that there was a big jump in the number of subscribers at the end of last year on the back of the Harry-Meghan show and the film Glass Onion.
Sunil Nair named President of video ecomm tech company BeLive
Nair was till recently Managing Director APAC Region & CEO of Firework India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 3:15 PM | 2 min read
BeLive Technology, a solutions provider of live and video commerce technology, has announced Sunil Nair’s appointment as President.
Nair has over 15 years of senior management experience, including a decade of strategic development and plan execution at global video and technology companies, most recently as Managing Director APAC Region & CEO, Firework India. Before that, he served as Chief Operating Officer of ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd, a digital media and entertainment conglomerate in India.
“Sunil is the right addition for BeLive,” said Kenneth Tan, CEO and CoFounder BeLive.
“Sunil’s extensive video technology and media entertainment background and business development skills will help us strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our international sales presence. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus BeLive during their turnaround process and return to profitability and expand globally.”
“I am very excited to join the BeLive team,” said Nair. “BeLive’s suite of products and services is best suited to serve the requirements of the enormous market that has emerged globally for Livestream commerce. Kenneth and his team have done a fabulous job of building a viable business model by understanding the needs of the local markets and catering and customizing the product. I see BeLive emerging as a strong partner to enterprises and brands that want to use technology to retain and entertain their customers.”
Jaguar Land Rover India President & MD Rohit Suri to retire
Suri will be with the company till March 31, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 1:57 PM | 1 min read
Jaguar Land Rover has announced that Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, after spending over 14 years with the business is retiring from his position w.e.f. 31st March 2023.
Rohit joined the TATA Group with Tata Motors as Head of Premier Car Division and led the launch of Jaguar and Land Rover in India in 2009.
Commenting on his retirement, Rohit Suri said, “My time at Jaguar Land Rover has been filled with some of the most memorable and exciting challenges, as me and my team worked passionately to establish the two icons as the most sought after and aspirational brands in India. I thank senior leadership at the Tata group and Jaguar Land Rover for reposing faith in me to lead such iconic automotive brands. As I step into a new phase of my life, I share my best wishes with the entire Jaguar Land Rover family for a very exciting, electrified road ahead.”
Martin Limpert, Regional Director, Overseas, Jaguar Land Rover said, "I want to thank Rohit for his leadership and outstanding contribution to the business over the last 14 years. He led from the front and played a key role in establishing Jaguar Land Rover in India with strong focus on customer centricity and financial and brand strength.”
An announcement on Suri’s successor is yet to be made.
KnowledgeHut upGrad elevates Rajesh Durai to Vice President – Growth & Strategy
Durai has been associated with KnowledgeHut since 2015 as a fractional growth marketer
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 1:21 PM | 2 min read
KnowledgeHut upGrad has appointed Rajesh Durai to Vice President – Growth & Strategy, to further scale up the firm’s revenue and profitability. Rajesh has been associated with KnowledgeHut since 2015 as a fractional growth marketer, helping with building a hyper-growth environment that resulted in boosting the firm’s performance & brand marketing on both digital and offline channels, with a focus on user acquisition, customer retention/engagement, and LTV maximization.
In this new role, Rajesh will be responsible for developing and executing Knowledgehut’s go-to-market strategies, delivering strong revenue growth, and increasing market share in line with the overall business objectives of the company and group. His key priorities would include building high-performance teams, strengthening product marketing, scaling of business and delivering results through new business practices.
Commenting on the appointment, Subramanyam Reddy, CEO and Founder, KnowledgeHut upGrad said, “We are extremely delighted to welcome Rajesh to the leadership team as VP – Growth & Strategy. He has been critical asset to the firm and has played a crucial role in establishing the company’s position as a leading edtech platform in India. Rajesh’s creative bent of mind and his operational experience make him an aspirational leader who is committed to accelerating the company’s long-term goals while helping the teams perform to their fullest. This will be invaluable to the operations of KnowledgeHut as the company moves forward with its strategic growth opportunities in national as well as international markets.”
Expressing his delight, Rajesh Durai, Vice President - Growth & Strategy, KnowledgeHut upGrad said, “It is indeed exciting to take up this new responsibility. Over the past year, we have achieved many monumental milestones at KnowledgeHut across national and international markets. We have aggressively strengthened our product portfolio, creating customized up-skilling solutions for the market, in accordance with the evolving market demand. My aim now will be to create a sustainable growth model for KnowledgeHut, by capturing new avenues and pioneering innovation for the global skilling ecosystem.”
Rajesh is an entrepreneur at heart and a marketing maverick with over 12 years of experience in founding and working with multiple B2B and B2C companies. He enjoys working in fast-paced, hyper-growth environments with high integrity.
OML Entertainment hires Manav Parekh as Creative Head for Branded Practice
He was the Creative Head at VICE India prior to this appointment
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 11:55 AM | 3 min read
OML Entertainment, a content studio and creator management company operating for close to 20 years, has also announced the appointment of Manav Parekh as its Creative Head for its Branded Practice.
OML’s newly appointed Creative Head, Manav has over 17 years of experience in the creative and content space. His last stint at Leo Burnett as Executive Creative Director - Digital has seen him work with brands like META, JEEP, VISA, Ensure, Nerolac, KTM and PhonePe. Meanwhile, his keen interest in craft beer led him to consult with and launch BrewDog, a Scottish craft beer in India.
Prior to this, he was the Creative Head at VICE India, where he worked on long-form content for brands such as Mountain Dew alongside experiential IPs like BUDX by Budweiser. A seasoned digital creative across organisations such as Disney+ Hotstar, Edelman, Indigo Consulting, JITB and Hungama, Manav brings creative solutions to the table that are truly out-of-the-box.
His role at OML will see him as head creative, leading all branded content work across all businesses at OML.
Manav Parekh - Executive Creative Director - OML Entertainment, said, “I am hugely excited to be part of an organisation that has always championed new-age pop culture in India. OML is intrinsically at the nexus of the creator economy and, by extension, the digital content landscape in India. Brands are getting bolder than ever before, thanks to digital, evolving comms at breakneck speeds. As creatives at OML, our endeavour is to address this and be at the forefront of new-age brand building that is quick, impactful and most importantly, sustainable. We believe that brands aren’t just advertisers but publishers too. This is reflected beautifully in our teams with not just advertising folks but creatives from varied backgrounds, from stand-up comedy to long-form content specialists. I am super stoked for this journey, can you tell?”
Tusharr Kumar - Chief Operating Officer - OML Entertainment mentioned, “At OML, we’re always looking for people who want to work at the cutting edge of the digital content evolution. In fact, we’re attracting talent from traditional advertising agencies and businesses as they want to work in a collaborative space that gives them a canvas to express on in newer, unconventional ways, a space that’s the future in the creator and creative ecosystems. Manav’s ability for brand storytelling and understanding of the new media space will help us drive a big impact for our brand partners – old and new. We’re looking forward to working with Manav and continue building the creative teams at OML”
Dabur International CEO Krishan Kumar Chutani quits, Raghav Agarwal to now take charge
Chutani was associated with the company for close to 26 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 18, 2023 2:59 PM | 2 min read
Krishan Kumar Chutani, CEO of Dabur International, has stepped down. He was associated with the group for close to 26 years.
In an earlier statement, FMCG major Dabur India had said that Krishan Kumar Chutani shall continue as CEO of the company till 13 January, 2023 instead of 28 February, 2023.
The company has also said that Raghav Agrawal will take over the new role as CEO.
Krishan Kumar Chutani has been pioneering the innovation game at Dabur since 1992. Fondly known as KC, he led Dabur International business with an annual turnover of more than AED 1.2 billion and is responsible for its operation in countries in the Middle East and Africa, the USA, the UK, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, China, and Southeast Asia, CIS, and other emerging markets. As a visionary business leader, he has been instrumental in transforming a home-grown brand into an international leader in Ayurveda-based products, without drifting away from core values.
Dabur’s international success can be attributed to his keen sense of analysing the next wave in international consumer business and surfed innovatively to not just make profits but also breakthrough products. Dabur’s success in international business stands strong on KC’s acumen for exploring newer avenues to eventually build brands that are game-changers in their respective categories. He has crafted Dabur’s international growth story by spotting opportunities and has been a major driving force behind Dabur’s diversification and meteoric rise in various consumer product segments.
Prior to Chutani’s stint as CEO, Dabur International Ltd, Malhotra served as the Chief Executive Officer of Dabur International for over a decade. He’s currently the CEO of Dabur India Ltd.
Chutani holds masters degree in Business Economics Management from Delhi University and Executive Education from IIM Ahmedabad and Insead. He has also completed the Global Advanced Leadership Program from Kellogg School of Management.
Karthik Nagarajan appointed CEO of Hogarth India
He has previously held leadership positions at GroupM India, Wavemaker India and Nielsen
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 18, 2023 2:50 PM | 2 min read
Hogarth, a WPP company, has announced the appointment of Karthik Nagarajan as the new CEO of its Indian operations. In this role, he will report to Mark Wong, Hogarth's APAC CEO.
“Karthik brings a wealth of experience in the content and advertising industry to the role, having previously held leadership positions at GroupM India, Wavemaker India, and Nielsen. He held different roles at GroupM, including setting up its social media practice and its digital insights practice. Before joining GroupM, Karthik was the head of Nielsen’s online division and the country head of NM Incite, a JV between Nielsen and Mckinsey. Most recently, he served as the head of GroupM's Branded Content and Wavemaker India's Chief Content Officer,” the agency said.
"India is one of our most important markets for growth globally, and we are happy to have a seasoned leader like Karthik take on the leadership role," said Mark Wong, Hogarth APAC CEO. "Karthik has proven leadership across technology, insights and content, and is ideal to take the Hogarth story forward."
Karthik is excited to be a part of the team and help lead the company to the next level of growth.
"The business of content is at an inflection point, and it is an extraordinary time to be a part of this industry," said Karthik Nagarajan, Hogarth India CEO. "Hogarth is a global leader and the fastest growing WPP company. It is charting a futuristic roadmap for content that is at the confluence of creativity, technology, data, and production. I am extremely excited to be a part of this team and help lead it to the next level of growth."
Hogarth is part of WPP and is known for its inclusivity and its great organizational culture. With Karthik at the helm, the company looks forward to continued growth and innovation in the Indian market.
