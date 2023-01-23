Novotel names Amartya Chakraborty as Director of Sales and Marketing

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach is delighted to announce the newest addition to their team - Amartya Chakraborty, as Director of Sales and Marketing. In his new role, Amartya will be responsible for planning and implementing the hotel’s sales and marketing strategy, maximizing revenues, exploring new business opportunities, setting annual budget and putting together strategies amongst other duties.

Prior to joining Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, Amartya was associated with Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences as the Director of Sales and Marketing, where he was responsible for maximizing hotel revenue during and post-covid, increasing market visibility, and improving hotel positioning. A diligent professional with 18 years of experience in his field, Amartya has been credited with organizing many successful initiatives and was honoured with ‘Best Sales Person of the year-2019’ in Accor South Asia Hotel Award.

Amartya pursued his Bachelors in Commerce from Calcutta University and continues his advanced learnings with Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore. With hospitality industry, his career took a start with Sarovar Hotels in 2005 and eventually moved to Unit Hotel Sales and was responsible for the Kolkata unit until 2013. After which he joined Accor Hotels at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences.

Commenting on his appointment, Gorav Arora, General Manager, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach said, “We're thrilled to have Amartya join our team at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. His experience in the industry and his unrivalled determination to succeed, makes him a huge asset to the team. We look forward to continuing to innovate and grow together in this new position."

On his appointment, Amartya Chakraborty mentioned, “I am excited to be a part of the Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach family and look forward to working closely with the experienced team here to create memorable experiences and foster connections with our esteemed guests.”

Outside the realm of work, he enjoys listening retro music, keeps a close eye on the current affairs and Business news. Chess being his favourite game he spends his leisure evenings playing and as well helps him to widen his thought process.

