Neel Jadhav named VP and Head of Marketing at Katonic.ai 

Katonic.ai announced the appointment of Neel Jadhav as Vice President and Head of Marketing, reporting to Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Prem Naraindas.

Neel has a decade-long experience in managing large, global household brand names as well as creating and scaling brands from scratch. Prior to joining Katonic.ai, he held senior marketing positions at ONDC, Akasa Air, VFS Global, Jet Airways and Godrej. He was one of the earliest members to join Akasa Air and was instrumental in building the entire brand and marketing ecosystem from scratch, right from the creation of the brand identity to the launch of the airline. Before heading marketing for the airline, Neel worked with VFS Global, Jet Airways and Godrej Appliances. He is also part of a select group of creators who are managed directly by LinkedIn and was recently appointed as a mentor on LinkedIn’s CampusToCreator program.

Katonic.ai, with offices in India, Australia & Singapore, is a Made-In-&-Made-For-Asia AI-ML ISO 27001 company backed by Artesian Investments and Boab AI. Katonic helps businesses realise the value of enterprise AI faster. The Katonic Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) platform is designed to help companies develop and manage AI-powered applications more efficiently and effectively. India is one of the most important markets for Katonic, and this appointment further emphasises its focus on India in its overall revenue and growth strategy.

“I was amazed by what Prem and the team at Katonic.ai have built in such a short time. AI-ML is changing how businesses make decisions, and Katonic is well-positioned to take advantage of this opportunity by capturing a large share of the multi-billion-dollar MLOps APAC market. I am fortunate to have this opportunity to join at an early stage and be a part of Katonic’s growth trajectory.”, said Neel Jadhav, Vice President - Marketing, Katonic.ai

Commenting on the appointment, Katonic's Founder and CEO, Prem Naraindas, said, “Neel knows what it takes to build a great brand from scratch and has a very practical approach to marketing. His deep understanding of the Indian market and his extensive experience in international marketing align perfectly with our growth strategy. I am really excited about the overall impact he will have at Katonic as we shift to a higher gear”.

