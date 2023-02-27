Neel Jadhav named VP and Head of Marketing at Katonic.ai
Prior to this, he held senior marketing positions at ONDC, Akasa Air, VFS Global, Jet Airways and Godrej
Katonic.ai announced the appointment of Neel Jadhav as Vice President and Head of Marketing, reporting to Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Prem Naraindas.
Neel has a decade-long experience in managing large, global household brand names as well as creating and scaling brands from scratch. Prior to joining Katonic.ai, he held senior marketing positions at ONDC, Akasa Air, VFS Global, Jet Airways and Godrej. He was one of the earliest members to join Akasa Air and was instrumental in building the entire brand and marketing ecosystem from scratch, right from the creation of the brand identity to the launch of the airline. Before heading marketing for the airline, Neel worked with VFS Global, Jet Airways and Godrej Appliances. He is also part of a select group of creators who are managed directly by LinkedIn and was recently appointed as a mentor on LinkedIn’s CampusToCreator program.
Katonic.ai, with offices in India, Australia & Singapore, is a Made-In-&-Made-For-Asia AI-ML ISO 27001 company backed by Artesian Investments and Boab AI. Katonic helps businesses realise the value of enterprise AI faster. The Katonic Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) platform is designed to help companies develop and manage AI-powered applications more efficiently and effectively. India is one of the most important markets for Katonic, and this appointment further emphasises its focus on India in its overall revenue and growth strategy.
“I was amazed by what Prem and the team at Katonic.ai have built in such a short time. AI-ML is changing how businesses make decisions, and Katonic is well-positioned to take advantage of this opportunity by capturing a large share of the multi-billion-dollar MLOps APAC market. I am fortunate to have this opportunity to join at an early stage and be a part of Katonic’s growth trajectory.”, said Neel Jadhav, Vice President - Marketing, Katonic.ai
Commenting on the appointment, Katonic's Founder and CEO, Prem Naraindas, said, “Neel knows what it takes to build a great brand from scratch and has a very practical approach to marketing. His deep understanding of the Indian market and his extensive experience in international marketing align perfectly with our growth strategy. I am really excited about the overall impact he will have at Katonic as we shift to a higher gear”.
DIAGEO India names Inderpreet Singh Sethi as national marketing & brand advocacy head
Prior to this, Sethi was Head of Marketing - AV at Samsung India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 11:50 AM | 1 min read
Inderpreet Singh Sethi has joined DIAGEO India as National customer marketing & brand advocacy head - Luxury, Reserve, Craft & Premium portfolio.
Prior to this, he was with Samsung India as Head of Marketing - AV business.
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/ugcPost-7034925216594018304-buVg?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop
Sethi has also handled Marketing Communications for Samsung Electronics.
He has also worked with Tata Motors and BMW India in the past.
Sanjay Duda named CEO of Planetcast Media Services
Duda will be responsible for spearheading the growth of the company, including building out its ongoing international expansion
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 2:48 PM | 1 min read
Planetcast Media Services, a leading provider of media services, has announced Sanjay Duda as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.
Duda will be responsible for spearheading the growth of the company, including building out its ongoing international expansion.
Planetcast has a 25-year heritage in broadcast and media services, counting some of the world’s largest media brands as its customers, including Disney, Viacom, Sony, Amazon and Star TV. Last year, the company launched its global initiative, Planetcast International, to address the needs of global media and entertainment companies for cloud-first media services that enhance, organise, protect and deliver video content, enabling media companies to reduce costs and improve quality across the entire broadcast chain.
Kellogg India CMO Sumit Mathur moves on
Mathur joined the company in 2017 after close to 15 years with HUL
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 4:52 PM | 1 min read
Kellogg India CMO Sumit Mathur has announced that he has stepped down from his role after more than five and a half years with the company. He shared the news through a LinkedIn post.
"This week’s my last serving bowls of Kellogg’s… a journey I cherish & feel proud of," he wrote.
Mathur also shared some of his personal reflections: "Build a great team and they will move mountains. Building a great team is like moving a mountain. Getting right people on board, building capabilities & inspiring is a 24*7 job."
Mathur joined Kellogg India in 2017 as the Director of Marketing. He was in charge of leading the overall Category Strategy/Vision & Business P&L as part of the South Asia Leadership Team.
Prior to that, Mathur was associated with Hindustan Unilever Limited for close to 15 years. He led the India Ice-cream business with overall P&L ownership and direct functional responsibility for Marketing, Sales, Shopper/Trade marketing and Cold Chain Logistics.
The IIM Calcutta alumnus is also a member of Consumer Complaints, ASCI and Co-Chair Marketing Leadership Committee, Confederation of Indian Industry.
FirstSight appoints Vikas Deo as VP of Growth
He has worked for companies like Kotak Life, IDBI Federal Life Insurance & YES BANK
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 4:03 PM | 1 min read
FirstSight has appointed in Vikas Deo as their new Vice President of Growth. Using his extensive experience in management and growth, Vikas will provide FirstSight with valuable insights and guidance that will help FirstSight achieve its business goals.
Vikas will be responsible for driving growth and expanding the company's client base throughout his new position. His experience spans nearly two decades and includes working for leading companies such as Kotak Life, IDBI Federal Life Insurance & YES BANK. Additionally, he has a long entrepreneurial experience in the technology field, especifically in the field of augmented reality and virtual reality.
“Given the favorable conditions for direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies in the Indian market, I am excited to join First Sight at this time. With the ongoing evolution of the direct-to-consumer (D2C) industry, it's essential for brands to keep pace with the latest digital marketing strategies. By remaining up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies, D2C companies can consistently deliver a highly desirable customer experience. We look forward to partnering with the brands in providing such customer experiences,” said Vikas, commenting on his appointment.
CoinDCX elevates Vivek Gupta as CTO
In his previous role, Gupta was working on improving the product experience
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 12:57 PM | 2 min read
CoinDCX has announced the promotion of Vivek Gupta, former EVP and Head of Engineering at the company, to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
In his new role, Gupta will be responsible for enhancing and simplifying the user journey and product experience for CoinDCX’s 15-million-strong customer base, while also laying the foundation for onboarding new users.
He will spearhead innovations and capability-building efforts to further simplify the user experience through a secure and reliable platform and value-driven web3 solutions. He leads a talented 190-member team spanning across engineering, data science, devops and infrastructure.
In his previous role at CoinDCX, Gupta placed a strong emphasis on consistently improving the product experience, ensuring that the platform strengthens its usability for its customers.
Commenting on the appointment, Neeraj Khandelwal, Co-founder, CoinDCX, said, “I congratulate Vivek on his coveted promotion. Vivek has seen our company grow from strength to strength, and over these years, his passion for the industry and his commitment to our company's success has been unwavering. CoinDCX’s culture is built on collaboration, teamwork, and a shared sense of purpose. We don't believe in titles or hierarchies, but we do believe in recognising exceptional contribution when we see it. Vivek’s promotion is a testament to his dedication, hard work and excellence. As the company ushers in the next phase of growth, Vivek’s proven track record of enhancing user experiences will fortify the company’s technical architecture and help us reimagine the internet.”
On his elevation, Gupta said, “I am humbled and thankful to the founders for their continued confidence in me over the last three years. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with an exceptionally talented team. In my new role, I am excited for the opportunity to lead CoinDCX’s technological initiatives and together with the team shape the future of web3.”
Alex Kuruvilla steps down as Conde Nast India MD
He will be transitioning into a new role within the company as Non-Executive Chairman, effective July
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 12:31 PM | 2 min read
The Managing Director of Condé Nast India Alex Kuruvilla has moved on from the publishing house 17 years after setting up its operations in the country. He announced that he will be transitioning into a new role within the company as Non-Executive chairman, effective July. Kuruvilla confirmed the news to e4m.
"Some news… ? After an incredible 17 years founding and building Conde Nast’s Indian operations, and after much thought and contemplation, I feel it’s time to move on to the next chapter of my life. I have decided to step down as Managing Director and will be transitioning to a new role with the company as Non-Executive Chairman with effect from July," he said.
Kuruvilla holds the distinction of successfully launching four Condé Nast titles: Vogue India, GQ, Condé Nast Traveller and Architectural Digest.
"This will allow me to pursue my other interests; amongst other things, my passion of two decades - technology investing and mentoring start-ups in AI, fintech, D2C, wellness etc. I’ll now have more time to focus on non-profits - I am an Advisor to the Kochi Biennale and a Trustee of the Save Life Foundation, one of India’s finest NGOs," he expressed.
Sharing his thoughts about his time at Condé Nast, Kuruvilla said: "It’s been an exhilarating ride, launching four iconic brands - Vogue, GQ, CN Traveller and AD and leading Conde Nast India’s transformation from a magazine company to a digital-first multi-platform group, all along remaining the most admired and dominant premium media platform in India.
"I am proud of the successful organisation we have built together - Conde Nast India was one of the company’s best performing markets in 2022. I leave it in good hands and great shape. In my new role, I’ll support and advise the new leadership, for which the company will be initiating a search."
Prior to Condé Nast, Kuruvilla was the managing director of MTV Networks India, as well as executive vice president of MTV Networks Asia.
Sanjay Sharma steps down as Bharat Express CTO
Sharma is a media industry veteran with 30 years of experience
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 11:44 AM | 1 min read
Bharat Express Chief Technical Officer (CTO) Sanjay Sharma has stepped down, as per media reports.
He has cited personal reasons for taking this decision.
Sharma joined Bharat Express in January.
He has over 30 years of experience in the media industry.
