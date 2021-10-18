MyyTake Group appoints Christian Benigni as Co-Founder & CEO of ESG Global business

New Delhi headquartered MyyTake Group has appointed Christian Benigni as the Co-Founder and CEO of MyyTake ESG Global. He will be responsible for driving the Global ESG business. Christian has close to 3 decades of experience as Principal or Founder of Alternative Asset Management and Service Providing firms in the financial industry. He was the co-founder of First Avenue Partners and is the Managing Partner in GFP Juniper LLP. He is also the Founding Partner of TrueFootprint.

Commenting on the announcement, Christian Benigni said, “These are exciting times in which a specialist provider like MyyTake should be best positioned to operationalise ESG. My first-class team and I are looking forward to working with our clients on new and truly commercial ways of amplifying, implementing, and measuring their ESG attainment.”

Harsh Vardhan Jajoo joins as the CEO, MyyTake ESG India. Harsh will be primarily responsible for strategizing, implementing the vision, and driving the mission of the ESG business along with Christian. Harsh is the Former Executive Chairman of Can-Pack India. He is a Chartered Accountant and has done the AMP from Harvard Business School.

Speaking about his association, Harsh Jajoo said, “I am particularly pleased to be part of a trusted team with a clean intent for a great purpose. While the past working life has been about enjoying work, this is poised for “in-joying” life, as we will work and aim to influence businesses to embrace ESG.”

Shagufta Khan is one the founding members and the COO of MyyTake ESG India. She has driven the communication and advisory businesses of MyyTake ESG since its inception. She is the former Brand Head of Forbes India.

Yogesh Aggrwal has recently joined as the Group CFO. He is a Chartered Accountant and is the former Director-Finance (India & Sub-Continent) with Grohe & American Standard.

Speaking about the management expansion, Saurav Banerjee, founder of the MyyTake Group said, “I proudly welcome the A-team who shares my vision and has the collective ambition to make Goodness a Way of Life. ESG is not just compliance but is essential for continuity of life. There is no Planet B. We at MyyTake have resolved to make a positive difference to this world by influencing the mindset of the influencers and empowering the youth.”

MyyTake Group was founded last year with two lines of businesses; First a 360-degree ESG company with a mission to Amplify, Impact and Measure the Goodness of Business. It offers Storytelling, Advisory and Analytics services to all the stakeholders of the society. Second is a Sports-Tech business with a mission to democratise sports in India.

MyyTake’s Board and Management include top global industry leaders from Private Equity/Venture Capital, Sports, Global Tech, Banking and Finance companies.

